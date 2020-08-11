Investors could also be nervous about the upcoming CFO change, though we find in tech companies that CFOs change often with far less impact than a shakeup in sales/go-to-market leadership.

Upwork (UPWK) has been one of the most surprisingly on-theme stocks to invest in this year amid the surge in remote work. The small internet platform, previously known primarily as a gig-based freelancer site, has long held sway in the remote-work sphere and assigning temporary contract workers to different short-term assignments, many for tech companies. Now, however, as many more companies explore the possibility of filling their labor pool with remote and temporary skilled contractors, companies like Upwork are moving into the spotlight.

Shares of Upwork are still sitting on handsome >40% gains in the year-to-date (versus about just 3% for the S&P 500), but the stock got knocked off course and lost ~20% since reporting Q2 results. While there were no specific red flags, the fact that Upwork's growth slipped slightly plus an upcoming CFO transition led many to initiate profit-taking.

To me, the correction in Upwork presents a great opportunity to buy the stock at the same price as last quarter, and to continue riding the momentum that this company has shown as remote work moves more and more into the mainstream. As a reminder, here are the key points powering the Upwork bullish thesis:

For its ~20 year history, Upwork has focused on remote work. Major companies might be new to remote work, but Upwork isn't. That's why Upwork has taken on a consultative role with many major employers like Microsoft (MSFT) since the pandemic began. While most people think of Upwork as simply a freelance jobs site, it's now actually pushing corporate hiring as one of its main sources of revenue.

Upwork's ability to claim this assertion has weakened somewhat in Q2 as revenue growth decelerated two points to 19% y/y (suggesting some of the early acceleration that it saw in the immediate aftermath of the coronavirus was one-time; to be covered in greater detail in the following section), but 19% y/y growth is "close enough" and given its cheap valuation for its growth profile, I'd still count on Upwork growing steadily as more and more companies wake up to the value of Value stock. To me, this is Upwork's main appeal - the fact that it trades so modestly next to similarly-growing tech peers. At current share prices back near ~$14, Upwork's market cap is $1.65 billion and its enterprise value is $1.52 billion. Versus Wall Street's revenue forecast for FY21 of $405.3 million (+15% y/y; conservative given the company's stated ~20% y/y annual target), the stock trades at just 3.7x EV/FY20 revenues- a steal given that other mid-teens/low 20s growth stocks in the software and internet sectors trade in the high single digit multiples (look to Medallia (MDLA) and SurveyMonkey (SVMK) as instructive comps, both with a similar ~70% gross margin profile and ~20% growth rate).

Use the dip as a buying opportunity in this fantastic name whose growth story has been enhanced by the coronavirus.

Q2 download

Let's now discuss the most recent trends we've seen from Upwork's second-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Upwork Q2 results Source: Upwork Q2 earnings release

Upwork's second-quarter revenues grew at 19% y/y to $87.5 million, beating Wall Street's estimates of $80.3 million (+9% y/y) by a fairly wide margin, but we note that this growth rate fell two points shy of Q1's 21% y/y growth rate as well as the comment CEO Hayden Brown made during the last earnings call of "our plan for achieving and sustaining a 20% plus annual revenue growth rate in the years to come." Upwork did mention at the end of last quarter, however, that March bookings activity had come down and that it expected that to carry into Q2, hence its original guidance range for the quarter of $79-$81 million (a low bar which it resoundingly beat).

One key positive from the quarter: Upwork's take rate improved 80bps this quarter to 13.7%, up from 12.9% in the year-ago quarter - meaning that Upwork's revenue share as a percentage of transactions completed on its platform is rising.

Here's some helpful context from the CEO on the current quarter's earnings call regarding strong demand trends:

Our sales team experienced impressive top of the funnel activity but a slowdown in new deal close rates in Q2 as larger businesses were at various stages in managing their response to the current recession. However, we saw close rate improvements in June which have continued into the current period. Given the strong indicators we are seeing, with three consecutive months of all-time high sales accepted opportunities and improving deal close rate trends, we have confidence in where things are headed. Next, with respect to our second strategic priority of enabling more spend per client, we successfully increased client hiring activity in our most valuable categories, including technical categories and customer support. As companies around the world adapted their tools and strategies to take advantage of digital systems and technologies in Q2, we found success driving adoption of Upwork for a range of needs served by freelancers in our Web, Mobile and Software Development category and IT and networking category."

Brown also noted that despite the slowdown in new deal close rates (which moderated in June), new client onboardings were at an all-time high in Q2 and their contribution to overall revenue was also at a record. Management also called out specific strength in business/enterprise customers, emphasizing Upwork's continued expansion into corporate channels and away from single-use freelancers.

We also like the fact that management has reiterated its 20% y/y growth target, which make current FY21 15% y/y growth estimates look light. Per Brown's remarks again on the Q2 earnings call:

The widespread cultural acceptance of remote work across the economy serves as a meaningful enabler for customers to adopt our solution at a larger scale and underscores the positive long-term trajectory of our business and its potential to achieve sustained revenue growth of 20% or more in the years to come."

Alongside this strong growth, however, the company has invested more into sales and marketing in order to drive new customer expansion. As a percentage of revenue, on a pro forma basis, sales and marketing expenses rose six points to 38%, up from 32% of revenue in the year-ago quarter. After a slight offset from three points of operating leverage on the general and administrative side, Upwork's pro forma operating margins declined four points to -3%, down from positive 1% in 2Q20. Upwork's pro forma EPS of -$0.09 was also only in-line with consensus, despite the hefty revenue beat.

We have to acknowledge, however, that there always exists a trade-off between growth and profitability. Given a demand environment that is incredibly favorable for Upwork to capitalize one the remote-work shifts, though, I agree with the company's decision to chase growth at the expense of near-term profits.

Key takeaways

Upwork remains largely on track to fulfilling its annual 20% y/y growth goal, supported by the mainstream acceptance of both remote work in general plus the usage of contract workers to fill near-term employment needs. Considering the stock trades at user 4x forward revenues, I still think investors have a neat opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a transformational platform.

