After seeing how the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the banking sector pretty hard, I became quite interested in checking out some of the smaller regional banks as investors often overlook the smaller banks and want to gain exposure to the wider diversification of large banks. After looking at Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) last week, I took advantage of the weekend to dive into the quarterly results of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to see how the bank coped with its loan loss provisions.

The Q2 results were obviously lower than last year, but the bank appears to be confident in its future

As the market was expecting weak results from banks, the bar that was set for Fifth Bancorp was relatively low, and it wasn’t too difficult for FITB to jump over it.

The lower interest income was widely expected, and what’s perhaps even more important was the substantial drop in the interest expenses on the deposits. That expense was cut in half as paying interest on deposits was a $165M expense in Q1 but fell to just $83M in Q2, and these lower interest expenses kept the net interest income virtually unchanged at $1.2B in Q2 2020 compared to $1.23B in Q1 2020.

That is an excellent result. And after adding the $650M in non-interest income and $1.12B in non-interest expenses (mainly salaries and benefits), the pre-tax and pre-loan loss provision income of Fifth Third Bancorp reached $729M in the second quarter of the year. That is an increase of more than 10% compared to the same quarter in 2019, and this increase was predominantly caused by the drop in non-interest expenses: the expenses related to technology and communication dropped, while the marketing expenses fell by 50% as well.

So, looking at the core earnings of Fifth Third Bancorp, the bank performed very well, given the 10% pre-provision pre-tax income.

The loan loss provisions in Q2 totalled $485M, which still is a lot of money, but it already is substantially lower than the $640M in provisions recorded in the first quarter. This resulted in a net income of $195M, of which approximately $32M was needed to compensate the owners of preferred securities. This means about $163M was left as the net income attributable to the common shareholders of Fifth Third, and based on the average share count, this resulted in a net income of $0.23 per share.

About its non-performing loan assets and the coverage ratio

Looking at the bank’s asset portfolio, approximately $38.6B is held in mortgage backed securities:

However, I was more interested in the bank’s loan portfolio. That portfolio had a book value of $115B, and the total amount of loan loss provisions on this portfolio was $2.7B (including the $1.13 loan loss provisions in H1 2020). This basically means that about 2.35% of the entire value of the portfolio has already been written down.

Looking at the breakdown of the portfolio, approximately 65% consists of commercial loans and leases, while the remaining 35% (almost $40B) is focused on consumer loans of which the vast majority is secured against collateral. Credit card debt of $2.2B represents only a minimal amount of the total loan portfolio.

Looking at the breakdown of the loan loss provisions, we notice FITB has recorded $1.5B of loan loss provisions attributable to the commercial loan portfolio, $327M to the residential mortgage portfolio, and almost $900M of the loan loss provisions are attributable to the consumer portfolio.

This means that the provisions are sufficient to cover all losses in case 2% of the commercial loans and residential mortgages cannot be recovered. In order to determine this risk, we also need to look at the loan-to-value ratios. Although FITB hasn’t shared detailed LTV ratios, it did mention the LTV ratio of, for instance, residential mortgage is approximately 71% at origination. If we would now assume the average LTV ratio is approximately 60% (the ratio decreases as the mortgage is being paid off), the almost $17B in residential mortgages is backed by almost $30B in real estate.

What’s more interesting is to have a look at how much of the loans has actually been impaired, and that’s an interesting eyeopener:

Source: company presentation

As of the end of Q2, only $700M of loans ($487M commercial loans and $213M consumer loans) have been classified as non-performing. This means the current loan loss provision of $2.695B provides a coverage ratio of 385%. This means that even if 4 times as many loans move to a non-performing status, Fifth Third Bancorp’s provisions would be sufficient to cover it (if topped up by $105M in additional provisions).

Investment thesis

Of course, it’s not unlikely the worst still has to come, and we may see an increase in non-performing loans. But Fifth Third has taken a massive step forward by adding in excess of $1.1B in its loan loss provisions in the first half of the year as the provisions recorded during H1 increased from $175M to in excess of $1.1B. This means Fifth Third Bancorp could continue to decrease its loan loss provisions in Q3 and at this point, we can assume a loan loss provision of $300M will be sufficient as this is still more than 3 times higher than the quarterly average in the previous years and more than twice the 50-55 base points net charge-offs FITB is expecting right now. Including the 3% lower net interest income guidance, the pre-provision income for Q3 could be around $675M, and after deducting the $300M in provisions I anticipate, the taxable income would come in around $375M.

After deducting the taxes and preferred dividends, I expect Fifth Third Bancorp to report a net income attributable to its shareholders of around $250-270M or $0.36/share. But, of course, the unknown parameter is the Q3 loan loss provisions.

I currently have no position in Fifth Third, but after seeing the bank’s Q2 results, I will try to write some put options that are slightly out of the money as FITB has a good grip on handling its loan book for the time being.

