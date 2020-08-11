Coeur Mining produced 78,229 Au Oz of gold and 1.62 million ounces of silver during the first quarter.

Coeur Mining posted revenue of $154.2 million with an EBITDA gain of $34.89 million and cash flow from operating activities of $9.95 million.

Image: Kensington underground gold mine in Alaska. Source: Coeur Mining

Investment Thesis

Chicago-based Coeur Mining (CDE) released its second-quarter results on July 29, 2020. The results were slightly better than expected, but it was nothing to brag about. However, the big story here is the recent jump in silver, which put this dormant miner into motion.

Silver has largely underperformed gold, but it has ended abruptly. If we take the average ratio for gold versus silver, for the past 20 years, we have approximately 65. But, in March 2020, this ratio increased to nearly 127 and then corrected back to around 71 last week.

The market is quite passionate about anything close to gold and silver. The COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the world economies were a good incentive to invest in this sector. However, while this momentum could continue a little longer, it could also fall without notice as we are closing in on a vaccine.

Thus, the investment thesis is to invest carefully in this volatile sector and trade short term the volatility and keep only a small long-term position.

The stock had an impressive increase since early July and is following the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) as a proxy for silver.

Below are the historical data for both primary gold mines

The Palmarejo mine in Mexico experienced severe production disruptions this quarter.

Operations were ramped down at the beginning of April and were suspended for approximately 45 days during the second quarter. Production began ramping back up in June and increased steadily.

Note: Palmarejo has a streaming agreement with Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), and "approximately 35% of Palmarejo's gold sales in the second quarter, or 5,988 ounces, were sold under its gold stream agreement" for $800 per ounce. It explains why the gold price realized was $1,399 per ounce.

However, Kensington mine did well this quarter.

Also, Metalla (OTC:MTA) announced on June 30, 2020, the completion of the Wharf Mine Royalty acquisition,

for total consideration of $5.77 million, consisting of $1.0 million in cash and the issuance of 899,201 Metalla common shares.

Highlights this quarter

Source: CDE Presentation

Note: Coeur owns 20,965,241 common shares of Metalla or approximately 15.9% of its issued and outstanding common shares.

On July 29, 2020, Coeur Mining Announced Its Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter production in silver/gold equivalent ounce

Coeur Mining produced 78,229 Au Oz of gold and 1.62 million ounces of silver during the first quarter. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter are $1,641 per Au Oz and $16.25 per Ag ounce, respectively.

Mitchell Krebs, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Second quarter cash flow was stronger than the first quarter despite losing 45 days of production and cash flow from Palmarejo, our largest operation due to the Mexican government's mandated suspension of mining activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the rest of our operating portfolio all located in the U.S. continued operating and two of them Kensington and Wharf delivered strong quarters

Coeur Mining: Financials And Production In 2Q 2020 - The Raw Numbers

Coeur Mining 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 162.1 199.47 195.04 173.2 154.25 Net Income in $ Million -36.8 -24.28 -270.96 -11.9 -1.2 EBITDA $ Million 7.1 37.0 -214.71 25.1 34.9 EPS diluted in $/share -0.18 -0.06 -1.23 -0.05 -0.01 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 26.4 42.0 39.30 -8.0 10.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 20.7 30.7 20.91 22.2 16.7 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 5.7 11.3 18.39 -30.2 -6.7 Total Cash $ Million 37.9 65.3 55.65 52.9 70.9 Total Debt (including lease obligation) In $ Million 370.0 370.0 295.5 343.1 348.6 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 207.8 225.9 238.95 240.3 240.9

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Revenues were $154.2 million in 2Q'20.

Coeur Mining posted revenue of $154.2 million with an EBITDA gain of $34.89 million and cash flow from operating activities of $9.95 million.

The company reported a net loss of $1.209 million or $0.01 per share.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $6.7 million in 2Q'20.

Note: Generic Free Cash Flow is Cash from Operations minus CapEx

Coeur Mining's free cash flow for the second quarter of 2020 indicates a loss of $6.7 million, and yearly free cash flow is a loss of $7.2 million.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity.

Source: CDE

Coeur Mining has total liquidity of $240.4 million in 2Q'20. Total debt is now $348.619 million, and net debt is $277.695 million.

For financial ratios, please see below:

Source: CDE presentation

4 - The Company is indicating full-year 2020 production guidance again.

Coeur Mining reported total full-year 2020 production guidance of 327-363K oz. of gold, 9.5-11.5M oz. of silver.

Reserves: The total proved and probable reserves, as of December 31, 2019, represent 182.9M Oz of silver and 2.564M Oz of gold.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Coeur Mining had an impressive run-up in July from $5 to nearly $10. Some investors believe that the surge in stock price is the result of a bullish price of silver, even if gold production represents now about 69% for the company.

Silver is now above $28 per ounce, which is a multi-year high.

However, Silvertip is turning into an attractive silver/zinc/lead asset again with this unprecedented run in gold and silver prices. Silvertip shows 15 M Oz of P&P reserves. The mine has been temporarily suspended since February 2020.

Source: CDE presentation

Technical Analysis (short term)

CDE is forming a broadening ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $9.65 and support range $6.10-$5.65. The broadening ascending wedge is a bearish chart pattern that often ends up with a support breakout.

The short-term strategy is to take the profit off the recent run and sell about 40% of your position as close as $9 you can. The timing for the new accumulation is a problematic issue and will depend on the gold price.

If the gold price retraces from its $2,000 per ounce position, I believe CDE will quickly drop to the 50 MA-200 MA range around $6.10 or lower. I think it will be an excellent opportunity to start accumulating again. The risk of a support breakout is limited, in my opinion.

