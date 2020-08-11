To consistently place the odds in our favour whether we are either trading or investing, our aim is to place ourselves in as many situations as possible where we have limited downside but significant upside. If we can achieve the above, the odds become significantly higher that our returns will outperform the market. One such stock which we are eyeing up at present where we like the risk/reward setup is the telecommunication company, KT Corporation (KT).

If we look at the long-term chart, we can see that shares have been in freefall for the best part of two decades now. In fact, shares have approximately been cut in half over the past decade. The technical trend correlates very closely with how net profit has collapsed during this time frame. ($1.156 billion in fiscal 2010 compared to $514 million over the past four quarters).

Despite the bearish technicals, KT is still healthily profitable, and this is important from a valuation perspective because it buys the firm time to turn around its long-term negative earnings trend. At present, shares trade with a GAAP earnings multiple of 9.5, a book multiple of 0.4, a sales multiple of 0.2 and a cash/flow multiple of 1.7. Suffice it to say, KT is much cheaper that the average valuations in this sector and also is 20%+ cheaper on average than what shares have traded at over the past five years.

The cash/flow multiple definitely piques our interest. Why? Well, when you have a company at this valuation which is able to generate this amount cash flow, we believe it stacks the odds considerably in favour that the firm will be able to generate some type of sustained earnings growth over the long-term. Remember cash essentially is used to buy assets which invariably result in sales and earnings growth over time.

In the recent second quarter, although sales came in 3.6% lower than the same quarter of 12 months prior, operating costs were down by 4.7% due to reduced spending and elevated cost cutting. The decrease in costs resulted in higher EBIT and net income year on year which was real positive result, considering the declines in the handset, BC card and real estate numbers. The lion's share of the firm's operating revenue comes from its service segment (88%+) which was only down 0.5% year on year. Despite the formidable business environment, the firm had to face over the past quarter, we see this as an excellent result. The lack of volatility here really brings stability to KT's numbers in our view with respect to subscriber growth.

So, why do we believe downside is limited? Well, although free cash flow trends have been negative of late, this has been a direct consequence of running down the cash balance in order to pay for elevated capex spend where the 5G rollout has been a key benefactor. In 2019 for example, management spent over $2.8 billion on capital expenditure which was the highest amount by far since fiscal 2013. Encouragingly, though, despite this recent higher spend, the liability to equity ratio has remained pretty stable at about 120%.

So, what is the takeaway here? Well, despite the heavy drop-off in EBIT over the past decade, for example, operating cash flow has increased. The telecommunications sector, more than other industries, needs strong cash flow trends in order to sustain the required spending, and we definitely have this trend in place here with KT Corp. Net earnings are expected to grow by almost 20% this year to hit $1.26 and then almost 10% the following year to hit $1.39. These types of trends will ensure KT will not have to dilute, draw-down debt, or even potentially sell off assets in order to keep operations going.

Therefore, to sum up, we believe the combination of a keen valuation, strong profitability as well as robust cash flows should drive shares higher from present levels. Let's see what the third quarter brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.