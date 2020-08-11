KSU trades at over 15x run rate EBITDA. Takeover chatter could have legs, yet anymore upside from here could be limited.

Source: Wall Street Journal

We are getting an idea of how much the pandemic has impacted corporate profits. Cyclical names have been hurt more than others. Kansas City Southern (KSU) reported Q2 revenue of $547.9 million, GAAP EPS of $1.16 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.15. Revenue fell 23% Y/Y. Combined U.S. rail traffic for the first 28 weeks of 2020 fell by double digits, implying rail traffic for the second half of the year could also falter.

KSU's Q2 rail traffic fell 21% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") fell 4%. Each of the company's six product categories experienced revenue declines.

Chemicals/Petroleum revenue fell 16% Y/Y due to lower demand caused by COVID-19. Carloads fell by 13%, while ASP fell 3%. KSU's business prospects have been highly sensitive to Chemicals/Petroleum, which has traditionally benefited from volume related to energy reform and plastics. If Mexico's economy does not bounce back as quickly as that of the U.S., then the segment could still face headwinds. In Q2, Chemicals/Petroleum represented 31% of total revenue, up from 28% in the year earlier period.

Agriculture/Mineral revenue fell 7%, primarily due to a 7% decline in volume. Most customers in the segment were considered essential, so it was not as hard-hit as other segments. Industrial revenue fell 20% on a 14% decline in volume and 7% decline in ASP.

The company's total carloads fell 21%, consistent with the double-digit decline in industry rail car volume.

Automotive experienced the largest decline, fall 73% Y/Y. The segment was hit by plant shutdowns and lower production in Mexico. Intermodal volume fell 22%, primarily due to the negative effects of COVID-19 and increased truck capacity. Intermodal represented about 43% of total volume during the quarter.

Last year, KSU enjoyed pricing power. However, its Q2 ASP fell in the low-single-digit percentage range. The combination of volume declines and ASP declines caused revenue to fall hard.

If the global economy remains depressed then it could be difficult to pass along price increases to customers.

Efficiency Gains

KSU reported total operating expenses of $368 million, down 27% versus the year earlier period. Compensation and benefits expense was $104 million, down 19% Y/Y. Purchased services fell 21%, while fuel costs declined 55%. The company's operating ratio was 64%, down from 71% in the year earlier period. KSU incurred nearly $11 million in restructuring charges related to headcount reductions:

Our reported EPS includes a $10.5 million restructuring charge or $0.08 per share, primarily related to severance costs associated with the voluntary separation program implemented, during the second quarter. This program will result in the reduction of approximately 6% of our management workforce and we expect the reductions to result in annualized savings of $11 million.

The reduction in workforce should lead to lower compensation costs in the future. However, the decline in rail volume may not abate until the economy fully reopens. The loss of scale could offset efficiency gains. The fallout was that EBITDA of $280 million fell 19% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 51%, up about 200 basis points versus the year earlier period. The increase in margin allowed EBITDA to fall less than revenue. EBITDA could fall for the rest of 2020.

KSU's Valuation Is Difficult To Defend

KSU has an enterprise value of $21 billion and trades at over 15x run rate EBITDA (first half 2020 EBITDA annualized). Chatter suggests Blackstone (BX) and Global Infrastructure Partners could team up for a takeover bid for KSU. The trading value likely reflects the potential for such a takeover. Private equity firms may have capital they need to put to work, so a bid could be possible. It may be too late to enjoy a run-up in the stock based on takeover speculation. If the takeover does not occur, then there is a risk the stock could fall.

Conclusion

KSU is up over 50% Y/Y, despite a dismal economy. I do not believe its valuation reflects future headwinds the company faces. Sell KSU.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.