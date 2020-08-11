At the peak of the hype for COVID-19 vaccine developers, Moderna (MRNA), at a $95.21 high, looked like it would break above $100. Additional government funding announcements, upcoming Phase 3 clinical trial results, and pre-orders should have sent Moderna stock to new highs. Yet the market has a way of reversing a "sure thing" to uncertainty. While BioNTech SE (BNTX) and Novavax (NVAX) get the reward for trading at over $100 (BNTX is now $74 at the time of writing), what should Moderna investors do next?

Moderna's mRNA Platform

Investors, at first, liked the glitter from Moderna's new class of medicines. It modeled itself to retain its leadership in the mRNA vaccine space. In its second quarter, investors should notice the positive updates on its medicine development outside of COVID-19. For example, Cytomegalovirus, which is a genus of viruses in the order Herpesvirales, will start in a Phase 3 study next. Moderna believes the CMV vaccine is worth $2 billion to $5 billion in peak sales.

Profit margins for CMV vaccine (mRNA-1647) are similar to that of the COVID-19 vaccine (mRNA-1273) in which it owns global commercial rights.

As shown above, the company published Phase 1 safety data for CMV vaccine and Zika vaccine. Despite lower doses, the study included positive safety and reactogenicity data. At higher doses, seropositives increased. Most importantly, the only adverse events were pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, and chills in the seronegative group. Seropositives exhibited fever and arthralgia.

The company also reported durable neutralizing antibody responses six months after the final vaccination. Phase 3 trial will start in 2021. Its primary endpoint "is anticipated to be prevention of primary infection in seronegative women of childbearing age." It will have less than 8,000 participants involved.

Strong COVID-19 Vaccine Data

Moderna reiterated the 100% of participants generating neutralizing antibodies at day 43, higher than those seen from reference convalescent sera data. The results from the mouse and nonhuman primates suggest that Moderna will post positive results in the Phase 3 study.

Moderna priced the vaccine at $300 per course. Investors could try to apply a total addressable market of the world's population. Add annual vaccinations and more than one course per subject and the revenue potential is enormous. This approach is still a wild guess. We do not know if the vaccine will reach the market. Moderna faces competition from Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Novavax. Still, it secured supplying 4.5 million doses to Switzerland and millions to Canada.

Strong Balance Sheet

Moderna ended Q2/2020 with $3.1 billion in cash, up from $1.7 billion in Q1. Research and development expenses did not increase by much, at $267 million compared to $258 million last year. The use of $1.05 billion for operating activities and increased manufacturing activity suggest a stock sale next. As Moderna gets closer to manufacturing the vaccine worldwide, investors may face a small dilution.

If that happens, a dip in the stock will prove temporary. The revenue growth will accelerate quarterly. Investors should look at Exact Sciences (EXAS) or Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) to watch how stocks behave after a company brings a drug to market.

Moderna's rating is on par with BNTX and NVAX stock. Novavax has the edge with SA authors bullish:

The chart below shows the moving average convergence divergence ("MACD") sell signals. Despite the bearish cross-overs, Moderna's uptrend is holding up above the key moving averages:

Investors are still cautious with bidding Moderna stock higher. Markets did not forget about recent stock sales and insider selling (albeit a VERY small percentage of an executive's total holdings). If markets lose interest in COVID-19 vaccine suppliers just as they did with electric vehicle stocks, this stock could continue falling. Long-term biotechnology investors will get yet another entry point if that happens. Moderna is up nearly five-fold in the last year and is a triple YTD. Profit-taking is expected.

