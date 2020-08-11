The Trouble With Apple's Valuation

As the scope for financial engineering to push per-share earnings higher rapidly diminishes, it is not clear where the growth will come from to justify the 35x PE ratio.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is a great business which will likely continue to generate high profits, but that does not mean that its share price can be whatever it wants. In fact, given that the company's earnings have stagnated for half a decade, its parabolic advance should be seen as a major warning sign for holders of the stock, as well as holders of equity indices of which Apple has now come to dominate. To quote Bob Farrell, exponential, rapidly-rising markets usually go further than you think, but they do not correct by going sideways.

Apple Now Rivals The Entire U.K. Stock Market

Source: Bloomberg

Apple is worth a staggering USD1.88trn, breaking records for a single company's share of the S&P 500, exceeding the high set by IBM (NYSE:IBM) in the 1980s. Even more astonishing is that the company now represents 3.9% of the MSCI World, a similar share as the entire U.K. stock market.

Financial Engineering Masks Earnings Stagnation

Apple's current trailing P/E ratio of 35x is on the expensive side to say the least, but as the company has shown, growth stocks can easily grow into their valuations. The problem is that Apple as a business is no longer growing. While earnings per share have continued to hit new highs, earnings growth has come entirely as a result of net share buybacks. In fact, if we look at actual earnings and not per-share earnings, they peaked in late-2018 and have actually gone practically nowhere since 2015. The picture for EBITDA has been even worse, peaking in 2015 and posting annual declines of roughly 1% per year since then.

Aggressive Buybacks Have Prevented Per-Share Profit Declines

Source: Bloomberg

Apple has made up for its earnings stagnation by aggressively contracting its share count at an annualized pace of 5-6% since 2015. Shareholders have cheered the ongoing rise in per-share fundamentals but seemingly turned a blind eye to the fact that final company earnings have actually underperformed the S&P 500 for half a decade.

Apple's EBITDA Has Underperformed The SPX For Years

Source: Bloomberg

Where To From Here?

After contracting its share count by over a third since its buyback program began in 2012, by burning through cash and accumulating debt, Apple's book value has fallen back to near-decade lows, falling by half from its peak. The key question now is as the scope for financial engineering to push per-share earnings higher rapidly diminishes, where is the growth going to come from to justify the 35x P/E ratio?

There are two possible ways to continue growing per-share earnings in the absence of buybacks; either grow sales or raise profit margins. Neither of these seems particularly easy tasks. Focusing on sales growth first, it is difficult to see how a company which has seen sales barely keep up with inflation over the past five years suddenly return to the growth rates seen a decade ago during what looks likely to be a prolonged global economic stagnation. As we explained in 'NDX: A Lost Decade Awaits As Bubble Rivals Dot Com Era,' sales growth is almost always an inverse function of market penetration and this does not bode well for Apple given its already large market share.

Long-Term Sales Growth Trend Not A Pretty Sight

Source: Bloomberg

Regarding profit margins, maybe we could see a reversal of the decline that has taken place over the past eight years, but this again seems extremely optimistic. Net profit margins remain historically elevated at 21%, while EBITDA margins sit at 29%. A key reason we have not seen Apple's profit margins decline further amid the slowdown in sales growth in recent years has been the decline in capital expenditure as capex has been sacrificed in favor of buybacks. Again, this is not something that bodes well for rapid future sales growth.

Margins Continue To Decline From Their Extreme Highs

Source: Bloomberg

A Run-Of-The-Mill Correction Would Spell Trouble For Investors Globally

Our main point is not that Apple's share price necessarily has to crash or that the company will not resume its long-term trend of earnings growth, but rather that downside risks dominate upside potential. This should not be a contrarian view given the fact that the company's share price is up more than three times over a period in which earnings have stagnated. Given Apple's huge share of the MSCI World, even a run-of-the mill decline of 30-50% - the likes of which we have seen multiple times even throughout the stock's bull market - would deliver a hammer blow to investment portfolios globally. Many passive investors are likely entirely unaware of the extent to which their wealth is dependent on this single company.

30-50% Corrections Are The Norm

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.