Natural Gas - Fundamentals Will Weigh On Near-Term Upside

Welcome to the consolidation edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Fundamentally speaking, the things to get bullish about natural gas are fading a bit in the near term. Lower 48 production has recovered and is now in-line with the broader market consensus. The market's reaction to much higher expected LNG exports in October also is starting to get priced in. Lastly, the big short squeeze from last week is running out of steam.

As for natural gas-related trades, we also see short-term momentum fading a bit, and this is why we have positioned ourselves into PVAC instead (subscribers see trade alert).

On the NG fundamental side, the recent increase in production propelled storage estimates to get revised higher. EOS is now estimated to be ~3.99 Tcf.

For the week ending 8/7, we now see +50 Bcf, which is higher than the five-year average largely due to the material drop in cooling demand.

Cooler than normal weather has also dampened the implied deficit, but going forward, that deficit is still expected to be about ~1 Bcf/d.

In addition to rising production, cooling demand also starts to taper off into the end of August. We are now past peak power burn demand season, so the market won't be as tight as before.

Source: HFIRweather.com

All in all, we expect September contracts to trade in a narrow range into expiration. LNG economics will still cap near-term upside, while October presents the most upside. If production does resume its downward trend like we think it will in September and coupled with LNG exports rising back to 7+ Bcf/d, we see the price rally resuming.

So timing-wise, take a two-week break from NG trading. We are focused on our long PVAC for now as we see much higher upside nea term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.