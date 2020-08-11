We resolve those issues by using Market-Making-firm professionals’ actions when negotiating big-volume stock trades under time and competitive pressures, acting to dodge risk by hedging.

Investment Thesis

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) is an established active investment alternative in competition with dozens of other more recent biotech developer research enterprises. Success from an investment point of view relates more to increased stock price than lives saved. That measure here rests importantly on already-developed and proven proprietary capabilities.

The comparative forecast of well-informed securities markets pros is an important tell-tale. The end result of stock price competitions between alternative investments often is greatly conditioned by market circumstances, largely influenced by the varied investment appetites of huge-money institutional portfolio managers.

At this point in time, the self-protective hedging actions of market-makers while acting to satisfy those portfolio demands define how far securities prices are likely to go, both up and down. Those defined expectations provide an array of comparable evaluation measures, based on how prior actual market prices have behaved when risk and reward have previously been seen in their present balance.

Company Description

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference [RNAi] therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. It is also involved in the development of JNJ-3989, a third-generation subcutaneously administered RNAi therapeutic candidate to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; AMG 890 to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; and ARO-AMG1 for treating undisclosed genetically-validated cardiovascular target. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop RNAi therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.”

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers’ [MM] current-day price-range forecasts for over 2,800 widely-held and actively-traded stocks and ETFs.

The price-range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making-firm capital put necessarily at risk to “fill” multi-million-$ trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price-RANGE forecast instead of just a price-TARGET forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of RISK in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward-risk balances currently appear for ARWR and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be direct competitors and of most current interest to investors interested in this stock and in medical technology treatment and research.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently at best advantage are along a “frontier” from ‘market-average” notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [9] to AMGN at [12] to ANIK at [10]. Our interest-focus is on ARWR at [8], just above [10].

Alternatives to ARWR are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are “how likely are these outcomes to happen” and “can their impact be improved?”

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today’s up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying RATES of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, explained by article How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [ I ] and size of worst loss experience [F] so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P] they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]’s figure of merit (fom) and distinguishes ARWR’s capital gain prospects from all of the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of TIME. ARWR is seen as able to capture a 17.5% capital gain (with a likelihood of 86 out of every 105) in a month and a half of 33 [J] market days. PTCT, in contrast has, from its prior RI 74 forecasts, scored only 14.3% net gains, and has taken 43 days to do it.

The combination boosts ARWR’s compound annual growth rate [CAGR K] to +240%, double the prospects for PTCT’s +120%.

Put in terms more directly with all equity investments for which we have comparable forecast inputs, many are not even competitive today. ARWR’s fom [R] of 36 is better than the market-index ETF SPY’s current sick 0.2 and its CAGR of +7%.

Top-ranked 20 MM forecast alternatives out of the MM-forecast population of 2900+ have upside fom average prospects larger than other biotech stock alternatives, and is above the 27 bp/market-day needed to produce a capital investment double when sustained for year.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past 6 months of ARWR daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market’s quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

ARWR’s price declines in the past month-plus have brought its prospective prior price performance to a level beyond which other established biotech stocks can compete. Many diverse influences are at work presently, but Market-Makers are continually called upon to provide market liquidity for their institutional portfolio-manager clients’ adjustments. Where we are now puts ARWR at the head of the best near-term-cap-gain list.

Comparing Value Prospects

The Figure 4 map comparing likely next 3-months capital gains for most promising biotech stocks provides a perspective on their odds of achievement. As in Figure 1, down and to the right is the desired direction. The vertical scale is [ I ] in Figure 2, and the horizontal draws from [H]. ARWR is at location [10] here.

Figure 4

Conclusion

Investors looking for good near-term biotech stock capital-gain are likely to find satisfaction now in an Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals investment.

