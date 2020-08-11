AMD is not worth half as much as Intel and seems to have run up mostly on opportunism and dreams.

Investment thesis

AMD Inc. (AMD) has rallied by approx. 70% since Intel’s (INTC) 7nm delay announcement and has now crossed the $100 billion market cap mark. Given the symmetry in the rally compared to the sell-off, the day after said announcement, it seems investors assume Intel's loss will be AMD's gain.

For one, however, I would argue much of this gain is based on dreams, as indeed, the 7nm announcement pertains to products launching well over two years from now. Nothing at all is further really known about these (only that they now won't be manufactured on Intel's 7nm).

Secondly, the mistaken view is that Intel’s loss (which as I just said could be debated in the first place, if there will be any to a significant degree) would be AMD’s gain. This is simply wrong. Intel is a data-centric conglomerate, and as such, it can’t be compared to any one company. To represent Intel’s full business, one would have to take not just AMD, but at the very least also Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU), (partly) Broadcom (AVGO), Xilinx (XLNX) and TSMC (TSM).

Compared to this group, Intel as a whole is highly undervalued, as it is much more than merely 2x AMD (or 0.67x Nvidia or almost 0.5x TSMC). Or conversely, AMD is much less than half an Intel.

So, for investors, whether this means AMD is overvalued might be up for debate given the unpredictability of the stock market, but the rally is/was unjustified in any case - both given the uncertainty two years out and the loss-gain argument.

Intel's Loss, AMD’s Gain?

It was telling that on the day of Intel’s ~17% loss, its highest in two decades, AMD stock gained just as much, and it has continued to rally ever since. AMD has now added almost about as much market cap as Intel has lost. However, I would argue much of this is based on wishful thinking.

For one, I recently criticized the Street’s unjustified and exaggerated obsession with nanometers in the article "Intel: The Nanometer Games." If investment theses for AMD are based on it being ahead in these nanometer games, then they will be in for quite an awakening. Admittedly, AMD is, of course, in a much better position than during its Bulldozer days (2012-2016) product-wise, but investors seem to be already dreaming about AMD grabbing 50% or more market share, as if Intel isn’t even in the market anymore. (To that end, Intel is launching its own next-gen Tiger Lake CPUs next month.)

AMD investors are dreaming about its leadership, but much of that is, indeed, dreams. As I would argue, Intel is still highly competitive - leading, actually. When putting one Intel core against one AMD core, Intel wins. Intel would just have to push the pedal a bit - insert more cores in its products, and any (definite) “leadership” that AMD bulls are talking about will disappear immediately. The ongoing transition to Intel's 10nm (which has 2.7x the density of its 14nm) should allow that to happen.

As I also argued in the article linked to above, inertia by itself is likely to prevent AMD from gaining much market share outside the small DIY desktop segment. Market share movements could certainly (continue to) happen, but they will definitely not be as fast as in DIY.

A market share report recently came out, and while it confirmed continued, slow AMD market share gains, Intel said it would take back market share (in the low end due to its supply shortages having been solved) in the second half of the year. So, while AMD reported a strong quarter and guidance, it might actually be on the verge of losing market share for the first time in several years.

(A)symmetry

Secondly, the (a)symmetry that was seen in the stock market reaction, between AMD and Intel, is also highly mistaken. In other words, Intel’s loss will not be AMD’s gain.

Intel simply has that much more of a broader product portfolio, which makes the companies actually almost incomparable. As I have argued before in my Intel coverage, Intel is a data-centric conglomerate. So, as I noted in the introduction, one would really have to compare Intel to AMD, Nvidia, TSMC, Broadcom, Micron, Xilinx and others. In brief, some segments that AMD does not have:

$4 billion: Intel’s IoT business by itself would be over half of AMD’s size (COVID-19 notwithstanding).

$6 billion: Intel’s 3D NAND business reached the size of the whole of AMD in Q2, growing by ~70% YoY.

$2 billion: In client, AMD does not have Wi-Fi, Ethernet or Thunderbolt.

$0.75 billion: I would estimate Intel’s silicon photonics business is in the ballpark of the size of AMD’s Epyc business, and also growing quickly.

$7 billion: While AMD also announced it would pursue 5G, for Intel this business is already almost the size of AMD as a whole.

$2 billion: While it doesn’t have a tailwind from next-gen consoles, Intel’s FPGA business is the size of AMD’s semi-custom business.

Intel has a highly disruptive Optane business - in its early stages.

Intel has a highly disruptive robotaxi and AV business - in its early stages.

Intel has dedicated GPU, Habana and Movidius AI accelerators - in its early stages.

Intel obviously has its own fabs.

Intel also has 4G modems ($3 billion).

That’s about $20 billion or so in revenue, in mostly growing or even disruptive markets, where AMD does not compete in at all (aside from GPUs). While, obviously, that still leaves about $50 billion in CPU business for AMD to take share from, the list above should suffice to falsify the statement that Intel’s loss will be AMD’s gain. Or even that AMD's gain will be Intel's loss. (Even in the PC, its loss of Apple was not taken by AMD.)

Second-half catalysts

(Note: While I have tried to put some nuance to the 1:1 Intel:AMD loss:gain comparison here, of course things like product launches in the markets where they do compete remain relevant as ever. Secondly, I have been pointed several times at my May article pertaining to Intel taking over process leadership from TSMC; this was obviously well before the 7nm delays were known and announced. So, new information can change outlooks, which is what this section is about.)

There are several more events happening this year that will provide investors with additional information regarding Intel and AMD, and in that sense, could act as catalysts or at least provide more clarity.

Intel reportedly had an investor meeting with UBS recently, although nothing has reached the public.

In any case, several more events are planned in the near future. Intel has investors events planned on 11, 12 and 13 August concerning IoT, 5G and its products. Most notably, the last one is likely the "Architecture Day" the company talked about during its Q2 earnings call. The 2018 one provided tech enthusiasts (and by extension, in principle, investors) with much information about its multi-year road map and innovation pipeline. If the 2020 one delivers in the same way, then this will likely provide much information to assess Intel's competitiveness going forward, which is, of course, a much-debated topic.

For example, Swan also said Intel had powered on a petaflop GPU for the data center during the quarter, leveraging its differentiated EMIB packaging, HBM and chiplets, which we might hear more about. I had previously cautioned that Intel might pose stiff competition to Nvidia, and a petaflop GPU might indeed make it surpass Nvidia's latest Ampere.

Next, also in August, the annual technical conference HotChips is being held - one of the best-known events in the industry, with presentations from all relevant chip companies. Further out, in September, Intel will launch its next-gen Tiger Lake chips for laptops in a Virtual Launch Event, which are set to deliver a significant performance improvement across the board.

AMD, for its part, will launch its Zen 3 chips for desktops and servers (Milan). While AMD bulls have been hyping up Zen 3/Milan, it is set to be more of a refresh, like last year's Cascade Lake for example, as it will retain its 64-core count. (I have seen performance improvement rumors for AMD's Zen 3 chips range from 8% to over 50%, so likely mostly guesses, if anything.)

Intel will "respond" to Milan with Ice Lake-SP, whose launch schedule has slipped likely to be over 1.5 years due to the various 10nm delays from 2015-2018. Nevertheless, contrary to Milan, it will increase core count.

In any case, given that most of the ado currently is about the 7nm delays, the Architecture Day in August will likely be most critical for both Intel and AMD bulls to at least get some idea to what extent Intel will be able to continue to bring innovation and competition to the market over the longer term.

Further Outlook

Given that much of the recent stock market reaction happened as a reaction to Intel’s 7nm delays, this makes it hard to really say anything sensible about, since it pertains to products launching in 2022-2023. Despite what the market thinks currently, the state of technology in 2022+ and the competitive landscape is simply unknown. Simply basing judgement based on process technology names (not even specifications) does not seem like a great investment strategy.

From Intel’s statements, it appeared the company itself hadn’t decided yet on everything. This is quite reasonable. For example, Intel said it was willing to increase its use of outsourcing. But in the following two years, a lot can still happen. Perhaps 7nm gets back on track. Or maybe its problems balloon even further out of control (although Intel said it knew how to fix the yield issue). Further progress on Intel’s 5nm is also completely unknown. Maybe 5nm goes much better and Intel will now mostly skip 7nm. Who knows?

In any case, given all these unknowns, so far out in time, the recent AMD rally seems highly opportunistic, not so much "well-deserved" as other authors claim. While that’s often how the market works (opportunism), sell-offs can be just as quick if facts turn out differently (if not even quicker when looking at the Intel one).

Investor Takeaway

In this article, I made two main points. One, AMD and Intel’s business are so much different that they are hardly comparable, despite what AMD bulls would obviously like. Despite the recent market reaction, Intel’s loss is by no means AMD’s gain or vice versa. Secondly, even the extent of the Intel losses (several years out, no less) is highly questionable.

AMD is currently trading for 100x-200x P/E and 11x-13x P/S. Nevertheless, AMD is not a disruptive SaaS company or something like that where such valuations are often seen. The main investment thesis is that with decent - not necessarily leading - products, it can take some share in the PC market, a space that is flat at best, and the data center, a segment that is growing in the low double digits or so. (And thirdly, it has a more cyclical console business.)

Moreover, when putting the recent rally into the above context, as it is/was based on an Intel announcement pertaining to its product road map two to three years out (which, for example, could mean Intel has ample time to adjust its development), this seems to imply that AMD stock might have entered speculative territory.

I have followed another such speculative stock, Tesla (TSLA), so I am not the one who will say it is time to short AMD. But objectively, when putting much of its gains into context, the recent rally seems highly opportunistic. AMD bulls may have caught some hubris.

So, given all observations here described (e.g., that the recent rally is not grounded in many current, factual and definite events, aside from decent earnings), I will not provide any investment recommendations.

Although, common sense (among other observations) does suggest that Intel should go up. Whether this means AMD should (or will) go down, seems to come down to speculation. After all, applying my claim the other way around: Intel's gain might not be AMD's loss, either.

The most notable downside risk for AMD, given the 7nm-based rally, would be if Intel would announce a breakthrough in 7nm or 5nm. Overall, though, it should be quite obvious that Intel is not merely twice the size of AMD, given the breadth of its business, and conversely, nor is AMD half the size of Intel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.