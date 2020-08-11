Atrium European Real Estate Ltd (ATRBF) CEO Liad Barzilai on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Atrium European Real Estate Ltd (OTCPK:ATRBF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2020 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Liad Barzilai - Group CEO

Ryan Lee - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andre Remke - Baader-Helvea Equity Research

Jakub Caithaml - Wood & Company Financial Services

Oliver Simkovic - Raiffeisen CENTROBANK AG

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all once again for joining the Atrium European Real Estate Half Year 2020 Results Call. With me on the call are Liad Barzilai, Atrium's Group Chief Executive Officer; and Ryan Lee, Atrium's Chief Financial Officer.

You should all have a presentation in front of you. If not, one is available on the company's website. As usual, before we start, I would like to address forward-looking statements that may be discussed on the call. These involve risk and uncertainty, and actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed. Please refer to the documents filed by Atrium, which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. I also refer you to the disclaimer on the back page of the presentation.

Once Liad and Ryan have spoken, we will open the conference up for questions and answers. So please follow the instructions given when you dialed into the call if you wish to participate.

I will now hand you over to Liad Barzilai. Liad?

Liad Barzilai

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I hope you and your families are keeping healthy in these challenging times, and thank you for taking the time and dialing in this morning.

On today's call, we will run through Atrium's 2020 half year results as well as provide an update on the company's performance since the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on our operations. We will also provide you with some color on what we have seen in each of our countries of operation and how the situation has evolved since the lockdown restrictions began to be lifted.

Turning to the next slide, Slide 2. As highlighted at our Q1 update, the quick actions we took at the onset of the pandemic, our focus on proactively engaging with our tenants and the quality of our portfolio, coupled with the strength of our balance sheet, has put us in a good position to tackle the challenges of the current environment. While we are aware that the pandemic has no doubt increased the level of e-commerce penetration in our markets, this is an acceleration of the trend that we've been dealing with through our ongoing portfolio repositioning. We remain confident in both our retail and our newly introduced residential diversification strategy with a focus on strong urban locations in major cities of our existing core geographies in Poland and Czech Republic and particularly in Warsaw. Our operations in these locations are underpinned by strong fundamentals which remains so, despite recent market uncertainty and an evolving situation.

Our portfolio value currently stands at $2.5 billion, with 85% located in Poland and the Czech Republic and 55% of the total in Warsaw and Prague.

Ryan will soon talk through the balance sheet in more detail, but you can see that we continued to have strong liquidity and financial flexibility with 36% net LTV and a 5-year average debt maturity. One last point on this slide. During the global economic crisis, we placed incredible importance on working with tenants to maintain occupancy. We firmly believe that once again, this will be a vital component in our ability to recover and get back to normal trading as restrictions begin to ease, and we emerge from this crisis. I'm, therefore, very pleased that occupancy has remained high across our portfolio, standing at 95.4% at the end of June.

Moving to Slide 3. In the next 3 slides, I'll walk you through the company's performance, pre-COVID-19, the actions we took during the lockdown and will also bring you up-to-date on where we stand today. Up to the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, the company performed well with strong like-for-like growth in our key markets, increase in tenant sales and stable footfall. These are all reflected in the figures before you.

Turning to Slide 4. Through the last few months, we prioritized 3 initiatives. First and foremost has been keeping everyone safe. The second has been proactively working with our tenants to ensure we emerge from the crisis in the best shape possible to recover. And the third has been to preserve our liquidity and balance sheet strength. On this last point, we were quick to take action to reduce costs and preserve cash. Nonessential CapEx for 2020 was cut by about 60% to €11 million. We scaled back operational and administrative costs by approximately €5 million and put €60 million of planned redevelopments on [indiscernible]. It improved our liquidity with bond refinancing in June, which increased the group's average debt maturity to 5 years, and we implemented a voluntary scrip dividend program covering Q2 to Q4 this year.

If you now flip forward to Slide 5, I'll walk you through where we stand today. I think it's important to first highlight that the majority of our centers have now reopened safely with 92% of the group's GLA, excluding Russia currently operational. As expected, footfall in sales are down on last year, but as confidence returns, momentum is gradually building towards pre-COVID levels. We've worked with many of our tenants to negotiate and agree support terms since the virus outbreak. And this has extended into Q3 to help them as we transition through reopening and gradually back to normality. As things stand, we do not believe that these support measures will be material beyond 2020, assuming the situation continues to improve and government restrictions do not have to be reintroduced.

At the bottom of the slide, you will see the key balance sheet items, which Ryan will run through in more detail shortly. This includes a mention of the voluntary scrip dividend program, which I mentioned earlier, providing us with another effective tool to conserve cash during this period of uncertainty. On Slide 6, you can see the lockdown period in our countries of operation. 92% of the group GLA in Central Europe is now open. Russia has opened later, where 6 of our centers in the country have opened through June and July. The last one only opening at the end of last week and 1 center remains closed.

On Slide 7, you can see the improvement trend in footfall and sales since the restriction eased in May. Of course, we don't expect an instant bounce back as it will take time for consumer confidence to return while safety measures are in place, but we are encouraged to see the progress so far. Sales improved from merely 9% in April of last year to 77% in June while weekly footfall moved from 66% year-on-year at the end of May to 73% in the first week of July. Another notable trend is the higher conversion rate and average basket with sales decreasing less than footfall.

Turning to Slide 8. Footfall has shown an encouraging recovery so far. In countries that opened in May, footfall generally trading at 70% to 80% of the same period last year. In Russia, where most of the centers have opened in June and July, footfall for the first week of July was 67% versus last year.

On Slide 9, you can see that the very urban centers located on or around metros and with strong office catchments are lagging at the rate of 67% of the same period last year compared to 77% in the other shopping centers. In the last couple of weeks, we've seen significant improvement also in the urban centers, which we expect to continue in the coming weeks.

Turning to Slide 10. Year-to-date sales were strong due to the pandemic and are now picking up back to the pre-COVID levels. Sales in Poland, Czech and Slovakia have gained momentum in June with the improvement trend continuing in July. While all of our centers in Poland, Czech and Slovakia opened in May, the opening in Russia started a bit later, and we expect that to pick up as well.

I'll now hand you over to Ryan, who will run through the financials in more detail. Ryan?

Ryan Lee

Thank you, Liad, and good morning, everybody. I will now take you through some more of the details of our financial results for the half year 2020 and the presentation which we published this morning. Turning to Slide 12. On this slide, we have highlighted some of the key operational indicators for the last 6 months. The 2 notable impact contributing from drop in NRI of 23% are, firstly, the impact of lockdowns in our shopping centers due to COVID-19 and the subsequent government legislation implemented to support retailers and, secondly, the ongoing strategic execution of the company's asset rotation program following disposals in 2019 of over €300 million.

I will go into more detail on both of these factors shortly. Adjusting for these 2 factors, the dynamic in both NRI and EBITDA was positive, indicating the underlying resilience of our core business. On a like-for-like basis, NRI decreased by 14% as the effect of the lockdown due to COVID-19 covered a more extended period. As Liad said, operational occupancy remains strong due to the efforts of our leasing and asset management teams whilst our operating margin this half year was affected by the Polish legislation on service charge relief for the lockdown period.

I will touch on valuation shortly, so please bear with me. On the next chart, Slide 13, we can see a further breakdown of net rental income. The reduction due to net disposals accounted for €9.7 million, with a further €12 million as a result of COVID-19. Of this €12 million COVID-19-related impact, €8 million was due to the Polish government-imposed rent and service charge relief during the close period.

Currently, tenant support has been agreed mainly for Q2 and Q3 to facilitate store openings and to restart trading, and we expect that this will taper out before the end of 2020. As of the 30th of June 2020, the group has estimated that the vast majority of our Polish tenants will apply to participate under the government relief program at a cost of €8 million. The actual take-up of the relief by the tenants will be known for certain around mid-August following the receipt of all the tenants' applications.

Proactive negotiations with tenants seeking a mutually beneficial outcome have led us to agree incremental portfolio-wide tenant support of approximately €4 million in the first half of 2020. And this has normally been agreed in combination with lease prolongations and other lease term amendments. The gross impact of legislation and tenant support for the first half was €27 million, including discounts and imposed rent relief in Poland. The net amount recorded after straight-lining in accordance with the relevant accounting standard was €12 million. The impact of straight-line in the first half of 2020 was approximately, therefore, €15 million.

Before moving on, a quick reminder that over the last 5 years, the company has disposed of 130 assets for a value of circa €800 million and acquired 3 assets for €500 million. In 2020, as you can see in the interim report, we continued despite a challenging environment to execute our asset rotation strategy and has disposed of 6 assets: 1 in Slovakia, €37 million in Q1 2020; and 5 in Poland in July 2020 for €32 million.

Turning to the next chart. On Page 14, you can find a set of charts reflecting the underlying performance [indiscernible] KPIs in the first half of 2020. On the lease income, occupancy remained strong, 95% as of the end of June, as I mentioned, with a proactive asset management to support our tenants during these unprecedented times. The operating margin decreased from 95.8% to 90%, mainly impacted by COVID-19 and the redevelopment of [indiscernible], which commenced last year.

As I mentioned previously, the Polish government service charge relief for the closed period was the main cause for the decline. This was partially offset by the cost-reduction initiatives that the company has undertaken, which realized operational savings of €3 million. WALT at the end of June remained stable at 5.3 years. This figure is expected to rise should the majority of the tenants in Poland apply for the relief option and upon the completion of our overall tenant support efforts in exchange of lease prolongations and other lease amendments.

On Page 15, we have summarized the key earnings metrics. Here, you can see that both EBITDA and adjusted debt for earnings were affected by the €21 million decrease in NRI that I mentioned earlier. The EBITDA reflects a €1.6 million reduction in administrative costs achieved to date of the €2 million target reduction we announced in our Q1 trading update. To illustrate underlying business performance, company adjusted debt for earnings per share, we have removed both the impact of COVID and the impact of the net disposals, and that reflects a stable company adjusted EPRA earnings of €0.154 per share.

On Page 16, approximately 48% of our standing investments were valued externally across all asset sizes, prime and secondary cities. The remaining standing investment portfolio were valued internally in line with both the yield changes and other assumptions used by the external values.

On Page 16, you can see that the value of the group's standing investment portfolio decreased at the end of June by 3.3%, €88 million, to €2.5 billion, primarily due to 3 elements. The first yield expansion across the portfolio of €53 million; the second is the impact of a onetime cash flow adjustment for COVID-19 related to short-term tenant support of €15 million; and thirdly, in relation to the Russian portfolio devaluation of €20 million, which include the combination of the COVID-19 impact and foreign currency movements.

Our Warsaw and Prague portfolios have demonstrated resilience with a 2.7% devaluation on average. Group net equivalent yield changed by 10 basis points, and this includes an average of 12 basis points widening in Warsaw and Prague and the 21 best [indiscernible] our assets in other cities in Poland [indiscernible]. No change in yield for our assets in Russia or in Slovakia.

I would like to draw your attention to our values disclosures, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a reduced level of certainty that can be attached to valuations due to a lack of market data and the unprecedented set of circumstances on which to base your judgment.

On Page 17, you can see an overview of the capital structure and some further details of our debt position. As previously communicated, we look to proactively monitor and manage our capital structure and cash positions. And as a result, we've been able to manage our liquidity needs during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. We recently completed a successful €219 million buyback of our 2022 bonds and a €200 million tap of the notes during 2025.

This resulted in extending the group's average debt maturity by approximately 7 months to 5 years, with a stable financing cost. The company's next bond repayment is not due until October 2022. The company's net LTV at the end of June was 36.1% and this is 1% higher than at the end of last year due to the portfolio devaluation taken at the end of June. The cash balances at the end of June were €247 million, with a €250 million drawdown on our credit facilities. Following the repayment of €150 million on our revolving credit facility in July, the company now holds €95 million of cash and has a €200 million unutilized credit facility.

We remain with 72% of our assets unencumbered. During the first half of 2020 and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, our investment-grade rating was reviewed by our rating agencies and reaffirmed by Fitch as BBB stable. Moody's currently rate us at Baa3 negative.

Turning to Slide 18. You can see that the collection rate for the first half of the year was 76%. The Q1 collection rate was stable at 97% of invoiced rent and service charge, excluding VAT. The second quarter included most of the lockdown period, where €10 million of rent and service charges were reflected against invoices issued in Poland in accordance with government regulations, and the company has agreed or is negotiating "a further" €10 million of tenant support and deferred rent, including the rent subsidy programs approved by the Czech and Slovak governments. Factoring in the €10 million of estimated tenants supported deferred rent, 68% of the rent and service charge for this period has been corrected to date.

On Slide 19, we would like to focus on the relationship between the outstanding or due collections and the status of tenant negotiations. As I mentioned earlier, as at the end of June, we have assumed that the vast majority of eligible tenants in Poland will apply to the government relief option. The unpaid rent is at a level of €10 million. The uncollected amount is mainly tied to tenant relief packages that are under negotiations and is expected to be collected when the negotiations are completed.

Credit at risk has been assessed at €2 million. Approximately half of the credit loss is covered by cash deposits and bank guarantees.

Thank you very much for your attention. I will now pass it back to Liad to summarize.

Liad Barzilai

Thanks, Ryan. On Slide 21, I want to touch on the strength and the prospects of our market. In general, our key countries of operations responded quicker to COVID and have had a lower infection and fatality rates relative to many of the Western European neighbors. Poland and Czech Republic implemented early and effective lockdowns and were able to begin easing these restrictions in early May. Furthermore, moderate debt ratios in both countries means that they are not expected to experience the same fiscal deficits and debt ratio spikes as those arising from growth contraction and fiscal support packages in other markets. This also gives them more flexibility and room to maneuver in the event of a material second wave.

While GDP growth and retail sales growth are expected to fall in the short term, quick rebound is expected in 2021, putting both countries back on the growth trajectory and reversing the rise in unemployment.

Slide 22. I would like to conclude the points I made in my opening remarks. Firstly, as we emerge from the crisis, we will continue to focus on investing in our portfolio of high-quality assets in strong urban locations and both improving and diversifying our existing portfolio. We are aware that the pandemic has accelerated some of the trends that we are witnessing in our sector, but these are what has been driving our strategy and portfolio repositioning over the past years. We believe that while physical retail has to evolve, it has an important place for consumers in the future.

Furthermore, we remain committed to our strategy of diversifying into residential for rent sector in our key markets in Poland and Czech Republic, which continued to benefit from strong underlying fundamentals despite the global crisis. We're already seeing encouraging signs of recovery as footfall levels begin to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, and our occupancy levels remain very strong. The quality of our portfolio, the strength of the balance sheet with the high levels of liquidity and financial flexibility put us in a good position to seize these long-term growth opportunities and to continue to deliver value to our shareholders. Thank you very much.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. We would now like to open the floor for questions. So please follow the instructions you will be given by the operator.

[Operator Instructions]. The first question is coming from the line of Andre Remke.

Andre Remke

A couple of questions from my side, starting with the tenant discussion. You mentioned this will continue. But as of today, by how much were the contractual rents being reduced in recent negotiations or finished with negotiations, maybe percentage-wise on the previous rent? That's the first question, please.

Liad Barzilai

So I think tenant negotiations are very complicated, and there is no -- there isn't one percentage. We've basically done in terms of income close to half of the -- of our portfolio. And these very -- different -- they are all very, very different. Our position, and this is what we are discussing with the tenants is short-term support -- supporting them during 2020 in exchange for long term or extensions of contracts, waivers of termination, breakup -- termination breaks, adding different elements like Click and Collect or increasing the turnover. So that is what we are agreeing. It is not -- the majority of the leasing work is actually leasing work that is done for the period and is a big package. So it's not -- there's not a lot of new leasing that is being done that is disconnected to that.

Andre Remke

So one could argue that the contractual rent is not under that pressure, is that right?

Liad Barzilai

I think there is pressure. I would not say that there isn't pressure. This is not -- these are not normal days. But we are trying to tackle it in a way that we are giving short-term support, and we would like to respect the contractual obligation. Every deal is different. And it depends on the asset and on the tenant. But generally, we -- what we try to do is to give short-term support, and we're not looking to renegotiate the full lease condition. Not always the case, but generally, that's the strategy.

Andre Remke

Okay. And then the second question regarding the portfolio valuation. What -- I know it's very difficult in these times, but what are your expectations regarding potential for write-downs for the second half of the year? Is there still a certain lack of transactions in the market or is this transaction market also picking up a bit?

Liad Barzilai

So I will take it, Ryan, and you can jump in if there's any -- if I'm missing anything.

Ryan Lee

Sure.

Liad Barzilai

I think the market there is -- there are no transactions in the market at this point or very -- we are not aware of many transactions that are happening in the market. People are waiting to see how the situation develops. And there is, therefore, lack of evidence proving a change in value. Valuers being valuers took a conservative approach and have devalued the -- argue that there should -- that there is a devaluation and that there is a shift in the market. By the way, not only to Atrium, you can see it in, I think, pan-European, you can see it across the board. But there isn't evidence for it. And based on evidence, I think this is -- there shouldn't be any more movements. Having said that, the valuers have their own view of the world, and we will need to see where it comes out. It depends on how the summer turns out, if there is a second wave or not and if the markets open up a bit in liquidity in terms of transactions. But at this point, it's very hard to tell what the valuers are planning and then what's their view going forward.

Andre Remke

And as a consequence of what you said before with regard to your asset rotation program, what is the amount you're playing -- you're planning to dispose going forward? And is this today the right time to think about that?

Liad Barzilai

I think we've always said that we plan to exit Slovakia, our last asset, and we have a few more assets in Poland that would be -- we would like to sell but are not in any way crucial. They are small and not material, and we will continue to try. I think we've always tried, and we'll continue to try also in this market to dispose of them. But there is no -- we don't have a fire sale, and we will only do it if we feel that we are maximizing value for our shareholders and getting the best opportunity, but there is no pressure on us to sell these assets. So to answer your question, if this is the right time, it depends -- we will try and we'll see if we get to the right deal.

Andre Remke

Okay. Fair enough. The next question regarding your credit rating with a negative outlook. Is it fair to assume that this will not change for the time being until it's not clear whether, let's say, a second wave could happen? Or what is your view on this and your discussions with [indiscernible]?

Ryan Lee

So do you want me to take that one, Liad?

Liad Barzilai

Yes, please.

Ryan Lee

So actually, if we rewind a couple of months, we've had two statements from the rating agencies. Fitch rated us going into the pandemic BBB flat, and they reconfirmed that rating during the course of Q2. And Moody's said on the asset class, so the whole sector, very early on in the pandemic. And in the case of Atrium, they moved this outlook for downgrade. They even had, I think, some data points coming from basically the situation of the reopening of the [indiscernible] and how trading developed and they changed that outlook from negative rate to negative. So that's all happened really in Q2. And I think that our expectation is the rating agencies are going to take a pause, come back after the summer and have a look at how the sector as a whole is trading an Atrium. And I think the key message we've tried to emphasize in our results here from the financial perspective and which the rating agencies certainly factored into our deliberations is the strength of Atrium's liquidity and balance sheet. So at this point in time, we're not aware of any changes, and we wouldn't expect to have the conversation where we get an update from rating agencies until after the [indiscernible]

Andre Remke

Okay. That's clear. And the very last question maybe on your expansion into the resi sector. Do you believe that the current environment could be more negative with regard to this strategy? So are you more competition for such type of assets or offer the current environment more opportunities? And in that respect, what [indiscernible] want that?

Liad Barzilai

I think we're seeing this market developing over the last 12 to 24 months. There is interest, but there's also more supply coming. We see more developers with product more than we saw some time ago. So we see it developing. There might be more competition a bit, but there we think will be more supply, and we think it's a strong market. And we think our team is well placed in our market to seize these opportunities. We have a very, very strong team on ground. And we can seize the opportunities that are on the table and that are being discussed and that are in the market, and we are very comfortable to participate in -- to be part of the competing -- competitive market.

Andre Remke

And do you still have or already have certain meaningful pipeline here?

Liad Barzilai

We announced, I think, some time ago that we have an option to acquire a building in the center of Warsaw, which is a large building. We're working on plans to densify our properties, and we'll announce them in due course, where we will develop on our land on and around our shopping centers. And we are looking at the pipeline, which we will announce -- if we come to the right transaction, we will, of course, announce it in due course. So we are in the market, analyzing and looking.

Next question is coming from the line of Jakub Caithaml.

Jakub Caithaml

This is Jakub from Wood. Also for highlighting these details on the footfall, on the sales and on the collection rate in the presentation. It's very helpful. A couple of questions from my side as well. Starting from the collection rate on Slide 18. I didn't quite understood if you would be so kind to explain perhaps, once more, how do you calculate this kind of 53% collection rate, especially, I wasn't sure how to think of this kind of tenant support, which still seems to have been invoiced and not collected? I mean is it tenant supported? Or I mean should we -- essentially, the question is, I mean, the true collection rate, was it 50% or rather 75% if kind of half of what has not been collected counts as a tenant support.

Ryan Lee

So Liad, do you want me to walk through that?

Liad Barzilai

Sure. Go ahead.

Ryan Lee

So we fully understand the question, Jakub, because we've also been trying to make sure that we get total visibility over the last 3, 4 months. It's a critical area for us. So what you're highlighting, if we look at that chart 18 is that there is a tenant support. They've used very big terms, let's call it, discounts. Those are discounts that we are either in negotiation with or expect to negotiate and complete at which point effectively there will be credit notes against the invoice balances. So they will reduce the amount of receivables that are due. So your calculation, I think you said 76% or something you've done the calculation. As and when we process those invoices as credit notes, then you're correct, the mathematics of it would put the €21 million collected against the smaller number.

Jakub Caithaml

I see. So would it be correct to see this so that in the second quarter, this is something which we have seen coming through revenue and once in the course of potentially third and fourth quarter, these short-term temporary agreements struck on one-by-one basis with the tenants are concluded, then this would be kind of reversed, and we would see kind of a reversal of the revenues which have been recorded in second quarter at some point in the third quarter in this amount of this round about €9 million?

Ryan Lee

No, no. The revenues are correctly reflected. And what we haven't done at this point is to offset them against the accounts receivable balance until such time as we've completed the negotiation. So we're currently holding them in the accounts receivable balance and have an accrual against it. And at a certain point, we will reduce the accounts receivable as and when we complete the negotiation. So it's already in revenue. It's already not going to come in as cash. It's just an accounting treatment in the balance sheet.

Jakub Caithaml

Right, if it's in the revenue and in the accounts receivable, but, if you will, at the end, not get this money because it's part of a discount which is now being arranged at some point or should be a right of coming through the P&L?

Ryan Lee

Yes, but we're not expecting that to happen based on negotiations which we're in and we're comfortable with. As we've shown on chart 10, the exposure that we believe from the unpaid rent level is limited to €2 million of credit risk. The rest is all tied to ongoing tenant negotiations and basically, let's call this tendency field, they have higher leverage by sitting on the balances they are with. It's not expected in any way to convert to doubtful debt or credit under risk.

Jakub Caithaml

Right. Okay. And then of this kind of €2 million that you mentioned that you expect you may need to write-off, half of which is covered by the deposits and guarantees, which leaves us like €1 million. Has this been already reflected in the second quarter P&L?

Ryan Lee

Yes.

Jakub Caithaml

I see. Then I was really kind of surprised to see that you have managed to conclude this disposal of the noncore retail assets in Poland. And I think it's really great news that the liquidity potentially is gradually but returning to the market. I was wondering if you could share if there has been any valuation movement recorded on these assets at some point in the course of 2019, so in the last financial year?

Ryan Lee

What I -- as neither this nor the transaction on Dubin [ph] earlier were disclosed stand-alone. I think I would rather say to the following that we've disposed of about €75 million of assets. And the delta to fair value on the asset disposals this year was in the region of sort of 4% to 5% below book value.

Jakub Caithaml

Right, right, which -- I mean, you kind of detailed in the notes to the P&L?

Ryan Lee

Yes.

Jakub Caithaml

Right, right, right. I was wondering, this is not necessarily something which would be crucial for Atrium per se because you are financing yourselves mainly on the holding level, but I was thinking that this could have implications on the valuations in the transaction market in a more broad sense. Do you have visibility on how have the bank financing conditions in the regions that you operate, mainly in Poland and Czech Republic for retail assets, for acquisition of retail assets, changed in terms of the interest rates, in terms of the spreads, the LTVs relative to the conditions before the pandemic?

Ryan Lee

Well, as you know...

Liad Barzilai

May I?

Ryan Lee

Yes. Sorry, go ahead, Liad, if you will?

Liad Barzilai

No.

Ryan Lee

I was [indiscernible] financing sales exactly, as you said, in the Eurobond market. So actually, we're not really in a position to talk in detail about secured loans. In general, I think our view is that banks are on sort of a wait-and-watch view to understand how this is going to -- how, in general, shopping centers, retail assets will perform as they reopen and come out of the lockdown. So I think that's sort of my headline on it. They're sort of in a watch and wait mode.

Jakub Caithaml

Right. Right. Then can you share some color on the developments, on the redevelopments, mainly as to how many square meters, what area do you expect to act in the kind of near and midterm?

Liad Barzilai

I think, Jakub, to be very open about it, we are currently doing 2 relatively smaller projects which we're not stopping, one in Warsaw and one in Czech Republic, where we are doing more of a refurb and basically adjusting -- adding food courts or re-tenanting, changing completely, it's more of a adjustment of the actual scheme and not really adding a lot of square meters. As we mentioned, we pushed back everything for now. And we are revaluing and looking at all of our options because we had -- we were lucky to come into this crisis with a very small commitment. And the next phases have now been pushed away, and we are sort of relooking at the numbers, relooking at the leasing and considering next steps. And next steps will probably not only be retail but they will probably be also a next step on, as I mentioned to the previous questions, to residential for rent, where we have an opportunity to build on our land and on our assets. So we will announce that in due course. I think, as I said, we're lucky to be able to stop, reconsider now and to restart probably in the beginning of next year with the numbers after we review it.

Jakub Caithaml

Right. Right. Understood, Liad. You mentioned you are looking at the numbers, you're looking at leasing. I was wondering, has there been any kind of larger leases expiring being renegotiated either in the last couple of months? Or if they are about to expire in the next couple of months now being renegotiated? If so, which would be kind of aside from those short-term discussions that you may be having with most of the tenants? I mean, if that's the case, can you indicate how, if any, kind of the level of lease? How does it compare to the pre-pandemic levels, if there has been any changes?

Liad Barzilai

As I said before, I think the level of stand-alone leasing is basically -- is almost nonexistent from what we see. Tenants come in and say, okay, I have 3 shops, 5 shops, 10 shops, 20 shops. And let's stop. In some of them, they have expiries and in some of them, they have long term, and we sort of package it and we discuss it. I think it's very clear that anybody who expired in the middle of the pandemic, that's where we had to be more flexible. They're either shutting their shop or we had to flex around a bit and give a little bit of lower condition. But I would say, single-digit decreases in general. But that is very -- that isn't a huge amount that expired throughout the pandemic. We try to extend them for short terms and now are renegotiating longer terms.

So there isn't a number. It's also what I answered to the previous question. There isn't a number of where are we in general because this -- they are not stand-alone deals of -- they're many stand-alone leasing deals. They're all connected into this bucket with discount, et cetera.

Jakub Caithaml

Right. Right. Understood. A final question from my side, kind of a forward-looking one. In case you are in touch with your tenants, with the larger retailers or with kind of industry experts, do you have kind of an understanding what is the consensus in our region where, unlike in the Western Europe, there still has been this element of turnover growth, organic one, in the years prior, say, at the turn of 2020 and 2021. Where do you see the consensus expecting the turnover to stand? I mean, would you think that they could go up to kind of 100% of the previous year's level or do you expect them to be slightly lower? Or there's no real consensus among your tenants and everybody is expecting something different?

Liad Barzilai

I think your last comment is the right one because it depends on the industry, it depends on -- it's really difficult to generalize to all industries and all tenants and all lenders. I think there is an expectation that towards year-end, we will come back to normality. And I cannot tell you if normality will be 95% or 90% or 100%. In some segments, you see that they're getting closer to the 100%. But in some, like, I don't know suitcases or things that are related to tourism, you see that, that is picking up slower or cinemas are slower to pick up because of the fact that producers aren't releasing big films because of the restriction. So there isn't a consensus in total. I think it's segment related, but the idea is that people are expecting at this rate things to continue to gradually improve towards the end of the year to see it coming back to close to normal. And in Western Europe, in some places, you see it. I mean if you look at some of the northern countries, you see that the numbers are very close to pre-COVID. So we're expecting there.

Next question is coming from the line of Oliver Simkovic.

Oliver Simkovic

I actually have a few little follow-ups to topics already discussed. First of all, regarding the contracts, especially what to expect going forward coming out of the negotiations now? Do you maybe see already some trends what the tenants might demand for new contracts going forward, for example, that the rents are more tied to turnover or footfall? Or is it still completely unclear?

Liad Barzilai

Tenants are demanding the most favorable conditions for them, and landlords are demanding the best for -- were demanding the best for us. I think it's normal. You see tenants trying to push for turnover. And obviously, we are pushing back. We don't think we should take the risk with our tenants. It's their business, they decide on the collections that they bring, they manage the shop, and we don't think that sharing that risk is the right approach. So generally, we are pushing away from that trend. I cannot tell you that it is 100% successful. It is asset specific. And in some cases, we do need to flex to that. But as a strategy for Atrium, we are trying to maintain as much as we can the normal standard lease in cases where we do have to go to give more turnover, and we are increasing the level of turnover that we had before. And in many cases, we believe that the fact that we've moved the turnover might actually be beneficial for us when we come back to pre-COVID levels of sales because the level of turnover is higher.

Oliver Simkovic

That is clear. Just maybe, I believe, now it's in the single digits. If you had to estimate it now, how much it might increase? Could it be somewhere between the low double-digit like 10% to 20% or how would you see this?

Liad Barzilai

What is this...

Oliver Simkovic

The turnover-based rent component of total rents.

Liad Barzilai

No, it has been single-digit for us, and the idea is to try and keep it there. So there isn't a huge shift towards it. It's very, very specific. It's asset specific, and it's not a big trend that we are agreeing to. So it's not going to 10% to 20%. That's not where we're targeting.

Oliver Simkovic

Okay. The second question is also kind of a follow-up regarding the repositioning of the portfolio and going into residential, you mentioned that by 2024, the goal would be to have about 40% residential. Do you still stand by this time line or do you expect that there might be some delays regarding this, given the environment that we are in currently?

Liad Barzilai

It's hard to say because the pandemic has been here for a few months and it's not long. We still see some possibilities. The issue is, of course, asset rotation. Selling out of some of the retail might take more time. And I think that may cause a delay. At this point, we did not -- we have not come to the conclusion that we need to tell you that there will be a change. 2024 is still quite some time away, and we believe we can still execute a lot, but we will update you as we feel in the coming 2 quarters that we need more time. But at this point, we don't think that -- it's too early to make that statement.

Oliver Simkovic

Understood. And my last question is regarding the dividend. So the scrip dividend will be here for rest of the current fiscal year. Are you also considering a similar option for -- going forward also fiscal year '21, for example?

Liad Barzilai

At this point...

Ryan Lee

Should I? Sorry, I think we're going to say exactly the same thing, Liad. Go ahead.

Liad Barzilai

Yes. So I think at this point, our Board took a decision to scrip dividend for this year. At the end of the year, we will -- and they reserve the right to review the dividend and policy every quarter. But this is the decision for now. And it's too early to comment on next year. We have to come -- wait and see where we end this year, see what are the companies' needs, and the Board will consider all different aspects and then announce it.

Ryan Lee

Maybe one other point related to that is that obviously, the scrip dividend program itself expires subject to a renewal at the next AGM.

There are no further questions. Please continue.

Unidentified Company Representative

Okay. Just for your information, there will be a recording of this conference call available. Please contact FTI if you would like more details or if you have any further questions. FTI's contact details around today's announcement. Thank you all.

