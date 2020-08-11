The 5 Wealth Building Tools I Have Borrowed From Buffett

Seeking moats in investments, being greedy when others are fearful and sticking to a circle of competence are things that can be applied in any investment strategy.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has arguably been one of the best long-term wealth creation vehicles over an extended period of time.

There is possibly no better wealth creator over an extended period of time than Warren Buffett. Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) has returned close to 20% annualized since it began trading in 1965. However, in my view, it's not just a magnitude of the returns that Buffett has delivered which makes his approach exceptional, but rather the discipline of approach and clarity of thought that underpin his investment approach.

I'll admit to modeling aspects of my own approach to wealth-building on some of the tenets that Buffett has advocated. While I don't lay any claim to Buffett-like returns, his approach is certainly one that's helped this self-directed investor stay out of trouble and even chalk up a few successes along the way!

Here are the 5 of the most influential wealth building tools I have borrowed from Buffett.

Seek Economic Moats in any investment

A good business is like a strong castle with a deep moat around. I want sharks swimming in that moat. I want it untouchable."

Buffett popularized the idea of exceptional franchises with long-term competitive advantages. The idea behind the strong castle with the deep moat was an important one to allow a business to be purchased with confidence, and then held for an extended period of time through changing economic, political and social conditions. The process of being able to hold through such long periods with a high level of confidence has created the multi-baggers that Buffett is so synonymous with, including investments in Coca-Cola (KO), Moody's (MCO) and others.

During a 1995 Berkshire Hathaway meeting, Buffett specifically identified several types of moats including low cost producers, strong consumer branding and technological advantage. He has also in the past alluded to the concept of a network effect without explicitly calling it out as such. In a 2006 Berkshire Hathaway meeting, Buffett described the newspaper business as one where advertisers preferred the newspaper with the most circulation and readers wanted the newspaper with the most ads and news pages.

As I described in The 5 Elements That Make For An Outstanding Business, there is evidence to suggest that moat-based businesses generate higher long-term returns. Morningstar, which has popularized the concept of wide-moat investing, has demonstrated long-term outperformance compared to the S&P 500 by investing in a collection of businesses with wide moats or strong long-term competitive advantages.

Source: VanEck

There are some challenges, however, with blindly applying the moat concept without critical thinking. The notion of a moat and what constitutes a moat changes over time. Content creation platforms such as YouTube (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) allow easier product discovery and cheaper product placement at much lower capital cost than what was traditionally the case. The notion of branded advantage is easier to replicate today than at any time in the past, reducing the moat advantage of Gillette (PG) and allowing the creation of a Dollar Shave Club.

The one moat concept that I believe is still particularly relevant in an era of technology disruption is the concept of the network effect. While the effect of technology can lower the cost of creating a widely recognized brand, and negate the advantages of an extensive distribution network, once groups of users are locked into a particular ecosystem, it requires a mountain of effort and investment capital to move them somewhere else.

In my own Project 1M growth portfolio, I have focused on businesses that have strong network effects such as Alibaba (BABA), Amazon (AMZN) and MercadoLibre (MELI). The unique nature of these types of network effects is that each new user creates additional value for existing users. It's the investor equivalent of the rich getting richer.

Two-sided network effects are even better because the competitive advantage is reinforced both on the user side as well as the merchant side. New users attract new merchants which in turn attract both new users and new merchants. To replicate a network effect of this type requires a competitor to replace both sets of stakeholders. Provided the platform can keep a healthy ecosystem, this leads to monopoly like profits for years to come.

Having an awareness of your circle of competence

Buffett has been notorious for only wanting to stick with businesses that he knows really well. This laser-like discipline on businesses and industries that he understands really well has most prominently led to him shunning technology investments for the most part.

In fact, so disciplined was Buffett's application of the principle that he missed Microsoft (MSFT) and Google even though he had known about these companies for years and arguably had much better insights on these businesses through his close relationship with Bill Gates. It's really only been in more recent years that Buffett has crossed over with any conviction into technology businesses such as IBM (IBM), which wasn't a successful outcome and was promptly exited and Apple (AAPL), which he himself has characterized as more of a consumer goods business and less of a technology investment.

You don't have to be an expert on every company or even many. You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence"

I really embraced this idea within my own portfolio for a couple of key reasons. One, it suggests that you don't have to or need to own every company under the sun to produce good investment outcomes. Second, implicit in this idea is that avoiding suspect companies or even suspect industries can also be a perfectly acceptable approach to investing.

Source: Medium.com

While I liked the concept of "circle of competence" a lot, I found it a little limited in that it didn't deal with changes in factors or circumstances in market forces that could erode confidence in a business. You don't want to invest just in what you know and understand. You want to do so where you can be confident of the outcomes.

I modified this in my own investment approach to a "sphere of uncertainty." I sought to not only invest in areas I understood really well, but also avoid companies or even industries where I was in anyway uncertain or unsure about what their prospects may look like over the next 5-10 years.

I decided to entirely avoid any company that sourced the majority of its revenues from brick-and-mortar retail given the wave of insolvencies and liquidations sweeping the space. While there are highly profitable and arguably good businesses in the physical retail sector such as Starbucks (SBUX) or even Ulta (ULTA) that I've previously owned, changing consumer traffic patterns away from malls and physical retail outlets makes the outlook of these businesses difficult to predict.

That's also been the reason that I've been comfortable avoiding very capital-intensive businesses that are commoditized such as Ford (F) or GM (GM) and airlines such as United (UAL) or Southwest (LUV). Southwest in particular could arguably be said to meet Buffett's definition of a "moaty" business being a low-cost operator with a highly unique brand advantage in a commoditized industry. However, the nature of airline bankruptcies and the uncertainty of external forces on the business such as new entrants, excess capacity and fuel prices have meant this industry is one that's never been able to penetrate my "sphere fear of uncertainty."

Investing for the ultra long term

Our favorite holding period is forever"

Part of the beauty of the Buffett approach is that the principles reinforce and build on one another. Being able to look for and find businesses with economic moats lends itself to an approach where a company can be held irrespective of economic cycles and political changes. It's not necessary to dump a holding as a result of an economic recession or a change in the presidency.

Having a circle of competence means that only businesses with a high level of conviction ultimately enter the portfolio because everything else that doesn't fit is automatically excluded. The combination of these concepts lends itself to the principal that if a business has strong long-term competitive advantages and you're investing in something that you understand really well then you never need to sell, and you can hold forever.

This was massively influential to my own investment approach. While I started out my investment journey being quite happy with 10% or 20% returns, in more recent times I really embraced the idea of just buying and holding on. A pleasant byproduct of this approach has been some positions that have returned several times their initial invested capital.

In The hidden traps that may be destroying your wealth, I noted that a Dalbar study suggests that self-directed investors are their own worst enemy. Selling at precisely the wrong times tends to result in returns that underperform underlying asset classes. While a holding period doesn't necessarily need to be forever, following Buffett's approach of holding on long term could at least help investors avoid some of the panic runs and market exits seen at times like 2009 and in March 2020.

Source: JPMorgan, Dalbar

In my own growth portfolio following a Buffett style willingness to "hold forever" has led to the great joy of being able to see wonderful businesses such as Visa (V), Mastercard (MA) and Google that have exceptionally good economics and strong competitive advantages be held largely intact for almost the last five years, which has produced more than satisfactory outcomes.

Blindly applied though, this principle of being prepared to 'hold forever' does have some challenges and it means an investor risks missing blind spots that emerge. For every American Express (NYSE:AXP) that has longevity, there is a GE (GE) lying in wait. The challenge is to be able to spot dramatic market share declines and be prepared to exit before long-term damage is done to an investment.

Take advantage of a bargain hiding in plain sight

Source: Sterneck capital

Buffett's philosophy and approach provide good guide posts to consider when to enter a new position. If an investor is buying a business with a moat that is competitively advantaged and is investing within their circle of competence and has the intention to potentially hold forever, then it becomes relatively easy to be greedy when others are fearful and pounce on these types of businesses when nobody else wants to buy them.

Buffett himself was notorious for picking up really high-quality assets when they were either generally sold off by the market or when they had some other temporary issue. His purchase of American Express during the salad oil scandal was a classic move in on an otherwise very high-quality franchise with strong growth that was impacted by a one-time adverse event. His creative financing of preferred warrants during 2009 in Bank of America (BAC) and GE led to massive gains for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders.

What is interesting about stock markets is that opportunities to pick up high-quality franchises in distress often abound. One just needs to be patient to wait for them to come along. I have tried to apply this approach in my own investing portfolio.

In 2016, the market had great fears that the Chinese economy was heading into a major property induced recession. At that time very high-quality businesses like Alibaba were sold down to less than $60 a share. If an investor could get past near-term concerns about how bad a recession could be, then that was an opportunity to be greedy when others were fearful.

Similarly, Facebook in late 2018 faced the first in a series of scandals and concerns about Russian election hacking and calls for boycotts of the platform which decimated the share price by 50%. Each event provided wonderful opportunities for a growth investor that was willing to take a long-term outlook.

While being "greedy when others are fearful" is easy to apply, I find "being fearful when others are greedy" to be far more difficult to put into practice, particularly during an era of ultra-low interest rates in long bull markets. In fact, doing just this could have led investors to exit the market and miss out on the surging share price rise that high-quality, competitively advantaged businesses have seen.

I've modified this part of the philosophy to not significantly increase my equity exposure in exuberant times, but just being prepared to hold on to what I have and ride out the volatility and drawdowns that may come with it.

Preservation of Capital, Above all

Rule No 1: Never Lose Money. Rule No 2, Never forget Rule No 1!"

Buffett's focus on overriding capital preservation is an interesting overlay on all the other elements of his strategy. While it's highly unlikely to never lose one's invested capital, the discipline of never losing money results in highly concentrated portfolios full of businesses that not only have wide moats, but additionally strong profit margins, high cash flow generation and very little long-term debt.

With the bar being set so high, the universe of investable businesses is greatly compressed. The freedom not to have to chase each and every business is somewhat liberating because your universe is predefined and one can then wait for the business to fall into the right range to strike.

The challenge for an investor with applying this principle is potentially saying no to very early-stage biotechs that surge or penny stocks which double overnight for no apparent reasons. It means giving up strong gains which can result by just following the momentum. Conversely, implementing the practise can mean avoiding the painful losses if the hype isn't justified.

Concluding thoughts

Buffett gets a lot of criticism from many corners of the market which suggests that he's lost his touch and that his style of investing no longer works.

Yet, following Buffett's principles have actually helped me invest with a higher level of conviction and be prepared to hold for long-term duration, no matter what level of stock volatility persists. There are some limitations to the approach that investors have to work through, but for this self-directed investor at least, the trade offs have been worth it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, MA, V, FB, MELI, BABA, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.