Revenue growth in the technology and healthcare sectors are the only two sectors in the S&P 500 showing positive growth in 2Q 2020.

KLA's metrology/inspection equipment sales fare better during technology purchases versus capacity purchases of equipment to make more of the same chip.

KLA has performed near the top in semiconductor equipment revenues for both 1H 2019 and 2H 2020, growing 27.6% for the two periods.

COVID-19 has thrown the world into a global recession. According to the IMF, GDP growth is forecast to be worse in 2020 than it was in the Great Recession of 2009.

As shown in Chart 1, data from the IMF for 2009 shows world GDP decreased 0.6%, while it is forecast to decrease 4.9% in 2020. The GDP growth in the U.S. decreased 2.4% in 2009 and is forecast to decrease 9% in 2020. China is expected to fare even worse, as GDP increased 9.0% in 2009 but is forecast to decrease -9.1% in 2020.

Chart 1

One of the important factors for investors of semiconductor and semiconductor equipment stocks is the macroeconomic well-being of advanced economies. In 2009, GDP decreased 3.2% and is forecast to decrease 8.0% in 2020. These are the economies that hold the greatest welt, and recessions deter citizens of these regions from purchasing consumer items that utilize semiconductors.

Connection to Semiconductor Equipment Industry

Chart 2 shows that in 2008, the semiconductor equipment market dropped 31.0%, followed by an additional 46.1% in 2009, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts.”

Chart 2

The Semiconductor Equipment Market 2019 and 2020

During the height of the Global Recession, the semiconductor equipment market plummeted by 31.0% in 2008, followed by an additional 46.1% in 2009. But the focal point of this article is what will happen in 2020, and to do that, I’ve analyzed the equipment markets for 1H 2020 and compared it to 1H 2019.

Chart 3 combines HoH growth for 1H 2019 and 1H 2020. Although Tokyo Electron exhibited the greatest growth in 1H 2020 of 28.6%, it comes on the heels of a -21.1% growth in 1H 2019, for a combined growth of just 7.5%. KLA (KLAC), on the other hand, exhibited a combined growth of 27.6%.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows combines HoH growth for 1H 2019 and 1H 2020 for metrology/inspection equipment. KLAC exhibited a combined growth of just 3.6% over this period, less than the combined 15.9% of ASML (ASML) but greater than the -1.2% of Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) and -35% for ONTO (ONTO), which was formed from the merger of Rudolph Technology and Nanometrics.

Chart 4

For ONTO, we see two successive half-year periods of negative growth, which corroborates my theses in my June 27, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Nanometrics And Rudolph: A Merger For Survival.”

As for ASML, I discussed its metrology/inspection business in a March 5, 2019 Seeking Alpha article entitled "ASML Is More Than Lithography With Its Advanced Metrology/Inspection Systems." In 2016, ASML acquired Hermes Microvision Inc. (HMI), a supplier of e-beam inspection tools for both foundry and memory fabs worldwide, for $3.1 billion.

According to The Information Network’s report “Metrology, Inspection, and Process Control in VLSI Manufacturing” report, ASML held a 74% share of the sector in 2019, ahead of Applied Materials (AMAT). KLAC re-entered the sector in 2019 after a hiatus of two years.

KLAC, along with ASML, were the only two companies with positive growth in 1H 2019 and 1H 2020, but on a 2019/2018 YoY basis, KLAC was the only major company in the overall market with positive growth, as ASML’s 2H 2019 revenues plummeted and its YoY growth was -23.3%.

Investor Takeaway

The Great Recession, which lasted from December 2007 until June 2009, was brought on by a subprime mortgage crisis and lax lending standards that led to the collapse of the mortgage industry. But the current recession was caused by a public health crisis and is a highly unusual self-induced recession.

Therefore, one can assume that since tech companies are exhibiting positive HoH growth in 2020 and the causes of the recessions are different, then growth in these companies should continue for 2H 2020. However, keep in mind that work/study stay-at-home policies were a catalyst for strong growth in server and PC companies in 1H 2020, which I discussed in an August 4, 2020 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron Technology: Memory Demand Drivers Extended Through 2020.”

One catalyst for equipment growth in 1H 2020 was chip demand for servers and PCs demand chips and equipment to make the chips brought about by the work/study stay-at-home edicts. Another is the move to sub 7nm nodes.

This raises the question that perhaps technology companies will not be impacted by the current self-induced recession as would be the overall macroeconomy.

Indeed, that appears to be the case, as Chart 5 shows that, according to FactSet:

“The blended (year-over-year) revenue decline for Q2 2020 is -9.6%, which is below the 5-year average revenue growth rate of 3.7%. If -9.6% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the largest year-over-year decline in revenue for the index since Q3 2009 (-11.5%). Two sectors are reporting year-over-year growth in revenues, led by the Information Technology sector. Nine sectors are reporting a year-over-year decline in revenues, led by the Energy and Industrials sectors.”

Chart 5

