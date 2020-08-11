Hongkong Land's future prospects are decent, as evidenced by the fact that the company maintained its interim dividend and reiterates its commitment to a stable dividend going forward.

Hongkong Land's financial results in 1H 2020 were not as bad as feared, and the company's office portfolio in Central, Hong Kong delivered positive rental reversions.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my rating on Singapore-listed Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HKHGF) (OTCPK:HNGKY) [HKL:SP] from Neutral to Bullish.

This is an update of my prior article on Hongkong Land published on March 20, 2020. Hongkong Land's share price has declined by -5% from $3.88 as of March 19, 2020, to $3.70 as of August 7, 2020, since my last update. Hongkong Land trades at 0.24 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 5.9%.

Hongkong Land's financial results in 1H 2020 were not as bad as feared, and the company's office portfolio in Central, Hong Kong delivered positive rental reversions. Looking ahead, Hongkong Land's future prospects are decent, as evidenced by the fact that the company maintained its interim dividend for 1H 2020 and reiterates its commitment to a stable dividend going forward.

Readers have the option of trading in Hongkong Land shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers HKHGF and HNGKY or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker HKL:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $8.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Hongkong Land shares listed in Singapore include First Eagle Investment Management, APG Asset Management, The Vanguard Group, and BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR) or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

1H 2020 Financial Performance Not As Bad As Feared

Hongkong Land announced the company's 1H 2020 financial results on July 30, 2020. The company's results were better than expected, considering that its home market, Hong Kong, had been negatively impacted by Covid-19 (a "third wave" for the city) and geopolitical tensions between the US and China.

Hongkong Land's underlying (excluding non-core non-recurring items) profit attributable to shareholders declined -24% YoY from $466 million in 1H 2019 to $353 million in 1H 2020. This was primarily attributable to rent relief provided to tenants of its retail properties, and timing differences with respect to revenue recognition for its property development projects (a lower number of completions in 1H 2020).

More importantly, Hongkong Land's office portfolio in Central, Hong Kong, performed above expectations. The company's rental income decreased by -8% YoY from $510 million in 1H 2019 to $467 million in 1H 2020, but this was largely the result of retail rent relief. Hongkong Land's office portfolio in Central, Hong Kong delivered positive rental reversions in 1H 2020, which was partly attributable to "leases which became effective in the first half of the year but were concluded prior to the outbreak of COVID-19" as per the company's comments at its 1H 2020 earnings call. The company's Hong Kong office properties' average net rent per sq ft per month also increased from HK$116 in 1H 2019 and HK$119 in 2H 2019 to HK$121 in 1H 2020.

On the negative side of things, the vacancy rate for Hongkong Land's office portfolio in Central, Hong Kong, increased from 2.8% as of June 30, 2019, and 2.9% as of December 31, 2019, to 5.0% (or 4.5% on a committed basis) as of June 30, 2020. However, Hongkong Land guided at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that it sees "the potential for significant fluctuations in vacancy (rate for the company's office properties" over the next 18 months is likely to be limited." Leases amounting to 7% and 12% of Hongkong Land's office properties in Central, Hong Kong, in terms of Gross Floor Area will expire by the end of 2H 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. Also, the weighted average lease expiry period for Hongkong Land's office properties in Central, Hong Kong, remains relatively long at 4.5 years as of end-1H 2020.

Outlook For 2H 2020 And Beyond

Market consensus expects Hongkong Land's underlying net profit to decline by -12% YoY from $1,076 million in 1H 2019 to $948 million in 1H 2020. Given that the company's underlying net profit decreased by -24% YoY in 1H 2020, sell-side analysts are expecting a decent HoH (Half on Half) recovery for Hongkong Land in 2H 2020.

On one hand, negative rental reversions for Hongkong Land's office portfolio in Central, Hong Kong, and continued retail rent relief will weigh on the company's earnings in the second half of the year.

Hongkong Land is guiding for negative rental reversions with respect to its office portfolio in Central, Hong Kong, in 2H 2020, and this is understandable considering the rather high rental rates for its leases either expiring or due for rent revisions. Approximately 7% and 4% of Hongkong Land's leases for office properties in Central, Hong Kong, in terms of Gross Floor Area will expire and be due for rent revisions, respectively, in 2H 2020, and the average expiring rent for these leases is HK$121 per sq ft per month which is the same as the average net rent for the portfolio in 1H 2020.

Separately, Hongkong Land's rent relief for its retail tenants is likely to continue, as the company noted at its recent 1H 2020 earnings call that "we will continue to provide that (retail rent relief) provided that COVID-19 still has a significant impact on tenant sales." Notably, Hongkong Land also highlighted at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that retail sales for its Hong Kong retail property portfolio did not drop significantly in the past few weeks (retail sales still holding up at 40% below pre-Covid levels as compared to 70% below pre-Covid levels in March and April) despite having a third wave of Covid-19 infections in the city.

On the other hand, Hongkong Land expects higher earnings from its property development business in 2H 2020, as a result of an increase in the number of completions for its Mainland China development properties.

Looking beyond Covid-19, US-China tensions and the working-from-home trend represent downside risks for Hongkong Land in the medium to long term. At the moment, Hongkong Land sees weak macro-economic conditions, rather geopolitical tensions, as the key contributing factor for lackluster office leasing demand in Hong Kong. Also, it is notable that certain finance companies from Mainland China have been expanding their offices in Central Hong Kong in June, as reported by Bloomberg.

With respect to the working-from-home trend, Hongkong Land emphasized at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020, that macro-economic conditions will "still determine the next two to three years sort of the demand of office space," while "the work from home pattern will gradually creep in" but "be matched and re-balanced by the supply equation as well." In other words, Hongkong Land does not think that the working-from-home trend will have a major impact on office leasing demand in the short term.

Mainland China Business In The Spotlight

While Hongkong Land has been usually seen as a proxy for the office market in Central, Hong Kong, its diversification into Mainland China is positive for the company as well.

As highlighted in the earlier section, Hongkong Land's property development business is expected to deliver positive earnings growth in 2H 2020, due to a higher number of completions for its Mainland China development properties. Furthermore, a recovery in contracted sales (a leading indicator of future property development earnings) for Hongkong Land's Mainland China property development could support the company's future earnings, and help to offset any weakness associated with its investment property portfolio. Hongkong Land disclosed at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that "we will be selling more" and "have more launches scheduled for the second part of this year", and the property "market should be solid in China."

Separately, a key component of Hongkong Land's expansion plans in Mainland China in the medium term is the acquisition of a 23.1 hectare land site in the Xuhui District in Shanghai for RMB31.1 billion (or $4.5 billion) in a land auction in February 2020. The site is planned to be developed into a mixed-use development comprising office, retail, residential, and hotel properties and completed in stages between 2023 and 2027. Hongkong Land noted at the recent 1H 2020 results briefing that this land site acquired was in line with the company's "intent to acquire a sort of super prime grade a site in one of the key international gateway cities in China."

It is positive that Hongkong Land's financial burden relating to the mixed-use development has been eased, as the company has managed to get two partners (unnamed) to participate in the joint development of this mega Shanghai project. As of July 2020, Hongkong Land has already received $2.6 billion in advances from its partners, which is equivalent to more than half of its land acquisition cost. The company's net debt-to-equity remained healthy at 16% as of end-1H 2020, and its future net gearing should not increase significantly going forward with new partners helping to partly finance the Shanghai mega project.

Valuation And Capital Return

Hongkong Land trades at 0.24 times P/B based on its share price of $3.70 as of August 7, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were 0.46 times and 0.56 times, respectively. Notably, Hongkong Land's net asset value per share declined by -6% from $16.39 as of December 31, 2019, to $15.41 as of June 30, 2020, due to revaluation losses on investment properties as the independent valuers built in expectations of lower market rents going forward.

Hongkong Land offers a consensus forward dividend yield of 5.9% for both FY 2020 and FY 2021, with sell-side analysts expecting the company to maintain its full-year dividend per share of $0.22 for this year and next year. The company announced an interim dividend of $0.06 per share for 1H 2020, which is the same as what was paid out in 1H 2019.

It is noteworthy that Hongkong Land maintained its interim dividend on an absolute basis, while a number of the company's property peers in Asia have chosen to either cut or omit dividends. More importantly, Hongkong Land noted at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020, that "management is strongly committed to a stable dividend when we are thinking about overall capital management." This implies that market consensus is probably right in projecting stable dividends per share of $0.22 in FY 2020 and FY 2021 for Hongkong Land.

With regards to potential share buybacks, Hongkong Land emphasized at its recent results briefing that "we will continue to assess (potential share repurchases) relative to other opportunities to deploy capital" which is "consistent with my response to this question for probably a number of years." In my opinion, this suggests that Hongkong Land is prioritizing dividends over share buybacks, which makes share repurchases less likely.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Hongkong Land are weaker-than-expected rental reversions for its investment properties going forward, slower-than-expected contracted sales growth for its property development business, and a reduction in dividend payout in the future.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Hongkong Land shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HONGKONG LAND HOLDINGS LIMITED [HKL:SP]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.