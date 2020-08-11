The company's acquisitions highlight the benefits afforded to it by its size. These acquisitions generate massive shareholder value.

The company has the liquidity to comfortably cover its dividend with potentially a drawn-out downturn. Fortunately, the recovery in prices makes that unnecessary.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the best performing overall oil majors with a market capitalization of almost $170 billion. The company's stock has already rebounded significantly from its mid-March lows, however, the reliability of its quality assets and future cash flow potential make it a quality addition to an energy portfolio.

Chevron Acquisition Spree

Chevron has recently taken advantage of the downturn and the strong rebound in its share price to make two acquisitions. The first is its acquisition of Puma Energy (Australia) Holdings for roughly $300 million USD.

Puma Energy - CLBrief

The company, through this acquisition, gets access to a variety of seaboard import terminals and fuel distribution depots, a commercial and industrial fuels business, and more than 360 company-owned and retailer-owned service stations. This variety of assets will support the company's existing distribution base and integrate into the remainder of the company's assets.

The company's other much more significant acquisition is based on the strength of its share price. The company agreed to acquire Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) in a $5-billion stock deal, which comes out to less than $11/share. For reference, that's roughly 25% of where the company's stock price was in late 2016 as the crash had gotten going.

It's at roughly 15% of the company's mid-2014 share price. It provides Chevron with low-cost proven reserves and attractive undeveloped resources, while also expanding the company's position in the Permian Basin. The other way to look at it is at $5 billion, or <3% of Chevron's market capitalization, the company is increasing its YE proven resources by 18% while increasing risked resources for <$1.5/barrel.

That doesn't count the $300 million in synergies from the acquisition. The company expects this significant acquisition to be accretive to FCF and EPS 1 year after closing at $40 Brent, which is below current oil prices. It's worth highlighting here that a big part of the acquisition is $8 billion in assumed debt, allowing the company to leverage its equity.

We'd like to see the company dramatically increase undergoing such acquisitions, increasing its size, scale, and resources base at a time when small-cap oil companies are incredibly cheap.

Chevron Upstream Investment Opportunities

On top of its acquisitions, Chevron has significant additional upstream investment opportunities.

Chevron Upstream Assets - Chevron Investor Presentation

Not counting the Noble Corporation acquisition, the company has an upstream 6P resource base of 71 billion barrels. The company is continuing to focus on exploration in proven hydrocarbon basins and building out its downstream & chemical asset base. The benefits of the company's integrated asset base are continued synergies across the entire portfolio.

The company has faced a major drop in downstream demand; however, it has drastically cut its capital spending and upstream production, maintained its supply chain, and minimized employee cases. The company's 2020 capital obligations have already dropped from $20 billion to $14 billion as of its most recent guidance, enabling it to save significant capital.

The company's $6-billion decline in capital spending overlaps with $1 billion in operating savings. At a $30/barrel Brent 2020-2021 stress test, the company will issue roughly $20 billion in new debt, which is manageable, invest in capital, maintain its dividends, and even have some room for buybacks.

With current Brent prices at almost $45/barrel, the company's annual cash flow should be roughly $15 billion higher.

Chevron Financial Position

Chevron has continued to perform well through its 1Q 2020 financials along with its overall liquidity positioning.

Chevron Financial Results - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron had $3.6 billion in EPS for the quarter, or $2.4 billion for adjusted earnings. The company's cash flow from operations was a respectable $4.7 billion, although it plowed most of that ($4.4 billion) back into capital spending. Given the company's $14 billion in 2020 planned capital spending, that's roughly $3.2 billion quarterly for the remainder of the year.

The company maintained a respectable ROCE of 8.6% for a difficult time period, with $2.4 billion of dividends and $1.75 billion in share repurchases. I'd like to have seen the company repurchase more shares in the mid-March downturn, when prices were nearly half their current price; however, with the amount of uncertainty, there were also strong benefits to preserving capital.

It's worth noting here that the company has also been utilizing asset sales to raise billions in capital annually. Asset sales work great for majors, they can use their expertise to de-risk assets and then raise the capital from the lower return production of the assets. Especially in a low interest rate environment low-risk assets can get top dollar.

Chevron Liquidity - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron has access to significant liquidity, should the downturn get worse. The company's cash pipe + commercial paper and revolver give it more than $30 billion in liquidity. Over the same time period, the company has roughly $5 billion in debt maturing, which it can comfortably cover. It has ample access to debt markets in a low-interest environment with a AA credit rating.

More importantly, the company has highlighted that it's willing to, should the markets temporarily require it, utilize debt to cover its dividend. Obviously, permanently, this isn't sustainable, but for the investors who rely on that cash flow, it's a strong temporary measure.

Chevron Major Projects

Looking at the long run, the base of Chevron is the company's massive projects it has undertaken which it is focused on expanding. The company's multiple super-massive projects have required significant capital in the past; however, going forward, they will instead provide stable low-cost cash flow.

TengizChevrOil - Chevron Investor Presentation

The largest among these is the company's TCO project, a project responsible for developing Kazakhstan as a nation today. The massive project is seeing production push towards 1 million barrels/day as it undergoes an expansion expected to cost $10s of billions. In fact, the amount of spending has caused significant concern among investors.

The company has focused on slowing down this spending in the immediate term. However, with the project mostly complete, the benefits of the massive spending ($45.2 billion in total eventual capital spending) should come to fruition and benefit the company massively. Its share of production will grow to nearly half a million barrels annually, which will benefit the company's cash flow.

Chevron Australia - Chevron Investor Presentation

The company's other slate of major projects is in Australia where the company has spent nearly $100 billion developing some of the largest gas fields in the world. However, the company has ~50 TCF of resources here, a staggering amount, and has managed to bring production up towards 400 thousand barrels/day.

That number should continue growing past half a million barrels/day, along with reliability, supporting the company's overall production.

Chevron Long Run Production - Chevron Investor Presentation

Looking at the long run for Chevron, the company's significant investments in giant "country maker" or "company maker" projects means that the company has incredible strength and stability in its production. The company sees production increasing from ~3 million barrels/day in 2020 to nearly ~4 million barrels/day by 2030, as a result of its strong investments.

Throughout that entire time, the company will produce nearly ~1 million barrels/day from its largest investments providing the company with its sustainable base. This sustainable base means sustainable cash flow and therefore returns to investors.

Chevron Shareholder Returns

Putting this all together, Chevron is committed to strong shareholder returns, even through a downturn.

Chevron Outstanding Shares - Chevron Investor Presentation

Chevron, from 2015-2019, during one of the toughest times for the oil markets, has had annualized shareholder returns of 7%. It's not spectacular, as the market hit a massive bull market, but it's steady and reliable cash flow for investors. The company has maintained its dividend and even taken the opportunity to competitively grow its dividend.

More importantly for investors, the company hasn't issued new shares, i.e. diluted existing shareholders at lower prices, in order to facilitate additional growth. That's a great sign of a quality management team.

Risks

Chevron has two major risks that every single modern investor should pay close attention to. The first is the risk of increased regulation due to climate change and the second is the risk of lower oil prices.

The first risk is quite simple. Through the tragedy of the commons, arguably not the production of oil and natural gas but rather the usage of it, wreak havoc on our environment. Governments and individuals are increasingly paying attention to this risk. While I'd argue natural gas is invaluable and there exists significant benefit to replacing coal with natural gas rather than get rid of natural gas, governments are increasingly pushing for additional regulation on both fronts. That regulation has the chance to negatively impact energy investments, thereby hurting the long-run returns from Chevron's massive projects.

The second risk is partially tied into the first risk, but it's the risk of lower prices due to lower consumption. COVID-19, and the resultant government response to protect people, is a classic example of this; however, it happens across the world at a variety of times. These lower prices can strongly negatively impact Chevron's margins and are mostly out of the company's control. It's a second risk worth paying close attention to.

However, with that said, we don't feel that oil major stocks are correctly pricing in the recent recovery in prices, so there's opportunity there worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Chevron has an impressive portfolio of assets, and its strong recovery during the oil crisis is due to its continued strong execution as an oil major. We expect the company to continue generating significant shareholder rewards, especially as its periods of major capital spending draw to a close. The company maintains strong liquidity and commitment to its dividend even as prices remain volatile.

Going forward, Chevron has a strong base of production to benefit from as the company continues to work on a number of different expansion projects. The company's production should continue to grow at a steady clip of several % a year throughout the decade. We expect the company to continue to support its dividend and in the long run, generate strong shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.