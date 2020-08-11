The Easy VIX: The 75/75 Portfolio - High Return And Mitigated Risk

Using documented daily signals communicated to members, the “Nominal Portfolio” could generate immense returns with mitigated drawdown exposure. I’ll explain why, and why it is likely to be replicable.

These concepts grew out of the Easy VIX’ forum and I’ve added them to my own practices gradually; I’ll explore performance had they all started with the October 15th inception.

This is a long article, but when you see the risk/return performance, it might change the way you think about investing.

If you've read my writings on Seeking Alpha you know how the algorithm works. By avoiding major drawdowns, it harvests large gains on each rebound, but much of the time it's like watching grass grow - very green grass. The algorithm when applied to SPY alone, produced gains of 50%-plus since the October 2019 inception of the Easy VIX. That reflects daily signals communicated to members. Today you'll see how the algorithm and its related tools can work together to dramatically outperform that all-SPY portfolio with a balanced mix of growth and yield-oriented holdings.

The 75/75 Portfolio

In late 2019 there was considerable interest expressed in the Easy VIX chat room about the use of 3X leveraged ETFs. The logic was that since the algorithm sidestepped major drawdowns, a leveraged application could be a successful means of enhancing returns. On Nov. 29, 2019, this article explained the success of the concept. By early 2020, that concept had evolved into what I now call the 75/75 portfolio. By using a 25% allocation of 3X-leveraged ETFs along with 75% yield holdings, one can create a portfolio with the equivalent of 150% normal exposures, 75% growth exposure and 75% income holdings. The strategy effectively caps growth-oriented losses to 25% and in conjunction with the algorithm, converts the usual flaw associated with leveraged ETFs, volatility-decay, into a volatility acceleration. It also adds inverse-correlated weight via the 75% yield-oriented holdings. The concept was explained in a free article here.

In this analysis, the details of the portfolio consist of the following:

Portfolio Structure

Source: Michael Gettings

I expect to change individual holdings on the fixed-income and covered call side of the portfolio as opportunities ebb and flow. ESEB, in particular, is probably not a long-term holding for my own portfolio.

The Tools

The principle tool underlying the success of the approach is the Easy VIX algorithm, but two others are deployed as well.

The Algorithm

The workings of the Easy VIX algorithm have been explained in numerous earlier articles, so I won't go into detail here. It uses measures derived from the VIX futures curve, including a SHAPE metric which quantifies the degree of contango or backwardation in futures quotes, various Slope metrics which measure the rate of change in that SHAPE, and buy/sell triggers which are calibrated by sequential trailing optimizations. Scan earlier articles if you want more detail; here is a recent one. In the 3X ETF application, it holds the ETFs until a sell signal when it switches those positions for IEF to ride the gains associated with the flight to safety.

Rotating-Allocation Protocols

Everyone has observed the normal rotation of strength among different sectors. My focus has been the Nasdaq versus S&P versus the Russell 2000. A few months ago, I rolled out a VIX-based methodology to reallocate growth-oriented holdings among QQQ, SPY, and IWM, or if you're inclined toward the leveraged versions, TQQQ, SPXL and TNA. In the Nominal Portfolio I added FNGU which is a 3X-leveraged FAANG ETF. FNGU was sold on signals, but the allocation was fixed at 2.5% during 'Hold' periods.

Safe Yield - Dividend Stocks with Covered Calls and Contingent Puts

This idea was introduced in a members' webinar and it has gained legs since then. Rather than chasing yield by accepting greater credit risk, it uses covered calls with dividend stocks along with contingent puts triggered by the algorithm. Good candidates include high-dividend stocks with option liquidity that correlate reasonably with the S&P. The concept was documented here.

Rolling It All Together

A few weeks ago, I introduced the idea of a 'Nominal Portfolio' combining all these tools into a consolidated approach. I postulated a 20% annual return target as shown here.

I had not run the numbers when I estimated that target return, but now I have, and I'll report below. I was very, very conservative in that first postulate.

I'll start with a summary of results since the October-2019 inception of the Easy VIX marketplace service, including graphics. I'll guarantee that when you see the numbers, I'll need to spend a few pages explaining why they are a reasonable reflection of the real world. As has been my practice, details of the analysis have been posted behind the Easy VIX paywall for members to scrutinize.

Remember when you read this that all the buy and sell signals have been provided daily to members and have been documented in more than 200 articles within the Easy VIX marketplace. Here is a graph of consolidated valuations since October 15, 2019, through early July when I downloaded data to start this analysis. Things have only improved since then.

75/75 Portfolio Valuations Since October 15, 2019, Inception

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE, Yahoo Finance

To give you a sense of how the returns are distributed, the next graph shows rolling 21-day returns since the October 15th kick-off.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE, Yahoo Finance

A few things are worth noting. You can see the regime change that occurred with the late February sell signal. You can also see that there was a short period of losses as the algorithm assessed the impending drawdown. Aside from that, it's profitable for every rolling 21 days.

For the full period, returns are presented in tabular form below, along with the range of performance for various rolling periods. The annualized return comes to 126% for the whole ten months; the rolling-period-average returns and Max/Mins are not annualized. The last column shows the range of values you'd be tabulating if you looked at your portfolio at the end of each calendar week.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE, Yahoo Finance

If you parse either chart, you'll see a regime change where results accelerated dramatically around March 2020. The algorithm called a sell signal on February 21st and then rode the rebound from late March to spectacular gains. I'll expand on that, but first it is worth showing results prior to that regime change because I believe they are more representative of future expectations.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE, Yahoo Finance

I know a 59% annualized return strains credibility and a 126% annualized return look ludicrous. But they are a real reflection of a documented methodology, and now I'll take on the burden to explain why they're valid.

Growth-ETF Rotations

The first thing to recognize is that whenever a serious downdraft occurs, the rebound is building off a dramatically reduced base line. A 33% decline will follow with a 50% gain from trough to recovery. If you avoid that downdraft you get the entire 50% from the pre-drawdown values. With leveraged ETFs the effect is far greater and since the commitment is only 25% of holdings, losses are capped. Here is a picture of how the 3X ETFs fared during and following the COVID drawdown.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Source: Yahoo Finance

All of them fell to somewhere between 20% and 40% of their January values. For TQQQ/SPXL/TNA/FNGU the July-07 changes over Feb-21 sell-signal levels were 89.3%/46.5%/54.5%/132.2%, respectively. That's an 80.6% average return over 94 trading days. It translates to a 488% annualized return. Don't forget that the Easy VIX algorithm avoided the crazy drawdown, so Feb 21st is a valid baseline.

Here is the progression of values as traded using the algorithm. The full portfolio began with $1 million and the growth portion was $250,000 at the start. By January that $250,000 had grown to about $340,000, and the final July 7th values grew exponentially to about $950,000. That seems far more reasonable considering the progression of quotes in the prior graph.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE, Yahoo Finance

The 3X-leveraged holdings experienced some material drawdowns at the tail end of that graphic, but look at the earlier graph (75/75 Portfolio Valuations Since October 15, 2019, Inception) to see how the yield-holdings muted the effect.

Now, if you're saying the downside must also be scary, remember two things. The Nominal Portfolio puts 25% of holdings at risk in the growth-ETF basket. It will never lose more than 25% while offering returns many multiples of that as shown above. Plus, as always, different investors will have different risk appetites and lower allocations would also produce extraordinary results.

The second characteristic is at least as important. The Easy VIX algorithm avoided that drawdown catastrophe in 2020 and all the modeling shows it would have done the same in 2008 as well as other significant drawdowns of smaller proportions in between. It's not perfect; the cost of avoiding the big downdrafts on one of eight signals is that seven of eight signals produce random outcomes of plus or minus 5% compared to buy and hold. The false signals amount to zero-sum noise, but they do occur. Given that there are fewer than 12 signals per year on average and only one of eight yields big advantages, that means there are about 1.5 material advantages per year. It's like watching grass grow - remember - very green grass.

Let's shift focus to the pre-COVID performance. I showed earlier that the annualized return from October 15, 2019, to February 20, 2020, was 59% for the entire 75/75 portfolio. Here is a graphic of the 25% growth portion.

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE, Yahoo Finance

Beginning with $250,000 on October 15th, the portfolio grew to $382,000 by February 20th just before the sell signal. I attribute that growth to the power of a confident 'Hold' signal.

I've observed the same phenomenon through July and early August 2020. My fear-and-greed instincts have been screaming "take profits," but metrics have been saying "Hold." And I've held; except for a few percentage points of cash, I've maintained a fully committed 75/75 profile throughout and the gains have been piling up. And I'm confident the metrics will tell me when it's time to go, so why not ride the wave.

Yield-Oriented Holdings

The other 75% of the portfolio is devoted to producing safe yield. Over the 182 days since inception of the service, the yield components grew from $750,000 to $844,000. I've included dividends in the yield calculations while I ignored them in the 25% growth allocation. The $94,000 gain represents a 12.5% gain in 182 trading days, 17.7% on an annualized basis. I'll explain how that happens.

Yield-oriented holdings consist of two parts: 50% of the total portfolio is allocated to traditional fixed-income instruments and 25% to a covered call strategy that uses medium-to-high yielding stocks with 60-day, at-the-money short calls, plus at-the-money put overlays when Easy VIX sell signals arise. Annualized returns for the fixed-income piece were 6.6% and the covered-call strategy produced 29.1% annualized returns.

The fixed income explanation is easy; rates dropped, and prices rose, so total returns were better than distributions. The only question is what a reasonable expectation for the future might be.

The covered calls require some explanation, and once again the algorithm plays a key part. The concept of using covered calls to enhance yield is probably not new to many readers of Seeking Alpha writings, but I'll illustrate briefly. If I buy a stock for $30 and sell a call for $3 my net cost is $27. If that stock pays a 6% dividend, my effective yield is 6.6% because of my lower initial net cost. Further, if that stock drops to $27, I lose nothing while still collecting the dividend. The downside is foregone opportunity because if the stock goes up to $35, I'm still capped at the $3 gain plus the dividend (called at $30 against the $27 net cost). The combination of the downside cushion against loss and the naturally lower volatility of dividend stocks makes the risk profile of these structured investments look a little closer to that of fixed-income holdings.

And then factor in the ability to buy puts on sell signals while holding the dividend asset. If the underlying instrument reasonably correlates to the S&P, the algorithm works to dramatically mitigate risk. When you see the graph of combined yield holdings below, you'll see that they really do look like fixed-income holdings, but with much higher returns.

The key is that underlying stocks meet certain criteria. They pay a mid-to-high dividend, correlate reasonably to the S&P, and exhibit a liquid options market. The correlation to the S&P matters because the algorithm is calibrated against VIX futures which are derivatives of S&P behavior. You'll find a more thorough explanation with numbers here.

I chose 5 stocks for this segment of the portfolio; they're listed in the first table labeled 'Portfolio Structure.' Easy VIX members have tendered new candidates since I did this work and I will probably supplement or replace the initial selections over time.

The next graph shows all the yield-oriented contributions to the portfolio since October.

Yield-Oriented Portfolio Contributions

Source: Michael Gettings; Data Sources: CBOE, Yahoo Finance

In comparison to the growth portion, this really is like watching grass grow but returns are steady. Note how the contingent puts in the covered call strategy substantially protected against downside risk in Q1 of 2020. The drawdown looks much like the fixed-income drawdown. As I said earlier, the algorithm plays a key role in making this work. I'm always struck by how small the dividends look against the scale of things. In total, they amount to $19,580 on the $750,000 invested capital.

You can't see it very well in the chart, but the short calls provide no profitability in and of themselves (they actually lose less than $2,000). Their two-fold role is to lower the invested capital, thereby raising the yield and to dampen volatility by providing a cushion against losses. This is consistent with theory because if options are fairly valued, the price exposures should equal the option premiums collected.

Takeaways

So, the big question is "Why would these returns be replicable in the future." There are never any guarantees; read the disclosures. But to the extent the strategies rely on the Easy VIX algorithm, the models have been tested in numerous ways and they've passed with flying colors. I fully expected that because the models use a simple artificial intelligence routine that makes each buy-sell-hold decision based on optimized parameters derived from prior history without including contemporaneous data in a back-fitting effort. Anyone could backfit what would have worked in retrospect but making each of 3,000-plus daily decisions about tomorrow without using knowledge of tomorrow's outcomes is a different challenge.

Why wouldn't it be replicable; as of Friday August 8, 2020, the algorithm has made 3,080 daily decisions without using advance knowledge of outcomes and produced the results I've reported. In other words, those 3,080 decisions, most modeled and 182 in real time, used the same level of known only-prior data as the decision it will make tomorrow and the next day.

I began trading the algorithm in late 2018 after modeling about 11 years of historical results. Modeled results using SPY consistently produced returns of 2 to 3 times a buy-and-hold strategy, and my own live trading has validated the approach for about a year and three quarters. The Easy VIX marketplace service began in October 2019, and SPY returns using documented signals have exceeded 50% since then despite the COVID crisis. More correctly they have been so good because of the COVID crisis. The algorithm excels when large downturns occur by avoiding them and then harvesting the rebound with confidence.

That's it. I've deployed this 75/75 portfolio in its entirety with a few small variations driven by rounded lot sizes, minor legacy holdings, and cash practicalities. Right now, I'm actually at a 77%/66% portfolio, 143% equivalent aggregate exposure, with a small cash reserve, and it's working like a charm. One interesting observation is that when the market rallies for any extended period, a 75% equivalent 3X‑equity exposure quickly grows beyond the target allocation and periodic divestitures are required to keep the appropriate risk level in check. Or, if you want to, let it run; if the algorithm works as it has so far, the risk is checked anyway. As always, follow your own risk appetite.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TQQQ, SPXL, TNA, IEF, LTPZ, AGG, ESEB, PFF, VYM, MAIN, VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade a basket of ETFs and any tickers mentioned using the algorithm described as well as other analyses. The algorithm monitors daily performance and periodically recalibrates parameters and triggers in a stepwise sequence. New calibrations are applied prospectively only, and not to the historical period from which they were derived. The algorithm described and the discussions herein are intended to provide a perspective on the probability of outcomes based on historical modeled performance. While I track one or more reference portfolio(s), I make no recommendations as to specific investments. I reserve the right to make changes to the algorithm as I deem appropriate. Neither modeled performance nor past performance are any guarantee of future results.