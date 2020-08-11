Buy Signals May Actually Be Sell Signals In Equity Markets

Ed Harrison discussed an emerging theory he’s mulling following recent interviews with Milton Berg and Charlie McElligott during today’s Real Vision Daily Briefing.

Harrison said the interviewees posited that we may be reaching a potential inflection point in the market. We saw the rally after the March 23 low, then around June 8-11; when the Fed’s balance sheet was the biggest, there were a handful of buy signals. Harrison said these signals came at a weird time and the price action since has been strange.

Since June 8, which was the peak for a lot of markets, we are getting bullish signs like the S&P 5-day breadth, which was 3.0 to 1 for the first time since 2014. However, Harrison said that after the interviews, he thinks maybe what you’d think would be buy signals may actually be sell signals because there is commodity-like momentum building up in the equity markets.

While September through December is typically a pro-cyclical risk-on period, Harrison said there could be an inflection point in September in particular from crowded trades.

“All of these plays are actually bond proxies,” he said, “and if it is a bond proxy, all of those trades will sell off, except maybe gold and silver.”

Harrison also discussed increased volatility in the markets. February and March were off-the-charts high volatility months, but those months have fallen off the VAR model, he said. For investors doing any sort of volatility-based VAR type of leveraging, that means any trading they do will see them leverage up as volatility goes down.

“The result is right now as this inflection point is going to hit, people are leveraging up into the momentum trades and that will cause a massive reversal to the degree that volatility spikes in September,” he said. “It’s all market internals as opposed to fundamentals that would drive that action.”

Harrison ended the conversation with a brief look at European banks and discussed how their narrower profit margins relative to U.S. banks make them less able to weather the storm in times of economic crisis.

Harrison pointed out that Europe is more dependent on bank lending because of less developed capital markets, and that matters because an impact on European banking would have a larger impact on total credit available in the economy.

Europe will have more credit write-downs on their balance sheets relative to their GDP if bad things happen, as opposed to the U.S. where risk is absorbed into the markets, Harrison said. It’s one way in which Europe is more exposed than the U.S. during this crisis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.