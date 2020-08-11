Despite these negatives, Mylan has a few solid positives to look forward to in the long term.

In today's world, it is shortsighted to think that infectious diseases cannot cross borders. By allowing developing countries access to generic drugs, we not only help improve health in those nations, we also help ourselves control these debilitating and often deadly diseases. − Ron Wyden

Mylan (MYL) is a large generics manufacturer whose balance sheet is bloated by intangible assets and debt. The company is gradually reducing debt and amortizing goodwill, and it could be a turnaround story.

Mylan, one of the largest generics manufacturers in the world, boasts of a humongous portfolio of 7,500 products, with another 2,500 in the pipeline. Its products are sold in more than 165 countries, and more than 50% of the company’s sales are outside the U.S. The stock has been climbing downhill for the last many years, and has disappointed its loyal shareholders.

The stock is down in the dumps, but needs to be tracked because it has been regularly amortizing its intangible assets and paying off its long-term debt. Investors interested in the stock may find the following information interesting.

MYL’s Goodwill and Intangible Assets

Image Source: MYL’s SEC Filings

In a balance sheet of $30.16 billion as on June 30, 2020, MYL’s goodwill and intangibles add up to $20.48 billion – that’s a whopping 68% in invisible assets.

It doesn’t matter why MYL’s intangibles piled up as they did, what matters is that such intangibles must benefit the company in some way – at least, they should reflect in MYL’s market capitalization. As of August 7, 2020, MYL’s market capitalization is a mere $8.54 billion, a massive 59% discount to its intangible assets.

However, I do concede that MYL’s intangibles may be valued based on their power to generate future cash flows or add economic value. The one positive thing of all this bloated intangibles business is that the company writes off about $1.4 billion worth of intangible assets annually (as of TTM June 2020) and uses a large part of that cash in repaying debt while the rest is used in R&D or saved.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

MYL’s Debt

As of June 30, 2020, MYL owes about $12 billion in long-term debt at an approximate annual interest rate of 4%. Its interest expense for TTM June 2020 was $491 million.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

The company has been regularly repaying long-term debt year over year, a good sign for investors who are considering buying the stock at the current or lower levels.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

COVID-19 Impact on MYL

Like many other pharmaceutical companies, MYL too has felt the COVID-19 blow. Restrictions on in-person meetings have disrupted marketing of new products. Social distancing and regulatory compliance have impacted clinical trials. Supplies and exports have been disrupted. Shipping costs have increased and retail pharmacy demand has fallen for many of its products. MYL’s merger with Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) Upjohn has been delayed, but is expected to be complete by Q4 2020.

Meanwhile, demand for some products that help in treating COVID-19 has increased, which is expected. But this is a small consolation because the company has tightened its 2020 guidance by estimating an adjusted EBITDA range of $3.3–3.7 billion, and a revenue range between $11.5 billion and $12 billion.

Side Note: The Executive Order on Purchasing Medicines

Trump’s executive order mandating government agencies to purchase essential medicines from American manufacturers applies only to medicines that the government buys directly. These are small numbers and this order will not make any difference to any pharmaceutical company.

Summing Up

MYL is overdosed by debt and intangibles and if it keeps paying or amortizing them and at the current pace, it will take a few years to report bumper numbers. Within this period, MYL will likely strive to increase its biosimilars business, which it estimates to be a long-term growth opportunity and a major income source. The main drivers of its H1 2020 sales were two drugs, Wixela and Yupelri, which can go on to become steady earners. Mylan’s merger with Upjohn in Q4 2020 too will be a positive development because it will knock out a competitor from MYL’s list and help its cash flows.

On the negative front, MYL faces lawsuits on price-fixing. It booked $15.8 million on account of settlements and contingencies in Q2 2020. This settlement expense is likely to appear regularly in the income statement. MYL could also be penalized $800 million cash in opioid-related lawsuits.

MYL does face a couple of potent short-term negatives, but its long-term positives have the potential to heal its wounds. The stock is available at $16.36 as of August 7, 2020. It is a beaten-down price when you consider that it was at about $73 in 2015.

At this price, MYL looks investable. The downside seems limited and an optimum strategy would be to invest in MYL in a SIP to ensure that the short-term negatives cause minimum damage.

