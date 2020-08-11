Canopy Growth (CGC) soared in initial trading following FQ1 results, but the market needs to face some reality with the actual numbers. The company beat conservative guidance while still reporting substantial losses. My investment thesis continues to remain bearish on this Canadian cannabis stock, as the company continues to fail to grow profitably despite its large scale.

Image Source: Company website

Weak Quarter

The stock initially jumped on indications that Canopy Growth beat revenue targets for the quarter. In reality, the cannabis company reported the same relative revenues as the March quarter despite launching more Cannabis 2.0 products, including cannabis-infused beverages.

For the June quarter, revenues were C$110.4 million, up slightly from C$107.9 million in the prior quarter. The adjusted EBITDA loss of C$92.2 million in FQ1 was an improvement from the C$102.0 million loss in the prior quarter, but the relative loss amount is still shockingly high.

The general disappointment with the sector remains the constant shift in revenue without much in the way of growth. For the June quarter, Canopy Growth saw dry bud recreational cannabis revenues fall C$20.7 million from last year. The Cannabis 2.0 products generated C$7.3 million in total revenues, continuing the trend of launching a new product line to only lose revenues from an existing line.

Source: Company FQ1'21 earnings release

The one real promise for long suffering shareholders was the attempt to get costs under control. Canopy Growth cut SG&A expenses to C$135.4 million in quarter, down from C$195.6 million in the prior quarter.

Canopy Growth reduced headcount by 18% since January 1, but the Canadian cannabis giant still spent more on SG&A expenses than it generated in revenues. Yes, SG&A expenses were down C$60.2 million from last FQ1, yet gross margins were only 7% in the quarter. Canopy Growth still can't sell its products for much more than costs.

The disappoint here is that CEO David Klein was named the new leader back in December. Investors expected some actual improvements in the business, not a reshuffling of the deck chairs to still end up with quarterly EBITDA losses of nearly C$100 million. Canopy Growth has seen no real improvement in negative cash flows from operations. The only improvement is the reduction in spending on capex.

Source: Company FQ1'21 presentation

Stretched Valuation

The stock now has a market cap of $6.7 billion on the rally above $18. The company only has a cash balance of $1.5 billion now, leaving the enterprise value at around $5.2 billion.

With the large EBITDA losses, one has to question how much value to place in the dwindling cash balances. Even looking at the EV, Canopy Growth trades at an absurd 13.7x forward revenues. In comparison with Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACB), the stock trades at 3x the EV/S multiple of a company with its costs under control and looking towards being EBITDA positive.

Data by YCharts

Analysts only have Canopy Growth generating FY21 revenues of $384 million with a jump to just below $600 million in FY22. Even with a 54% jump in FY22 revenues, the stock still trades at over 10x revenue estimates.

Up at $18, the stock just doesn't offer the deep value warranted of a company that has struggled to hit its financial targets for years. Even worse, Canopy Growth actually trades at a huge premium to other Canadian cannabis industry stocks, while not even showing the ability for sales to offer much in the way of gross profits.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Canopy Growth shouldn't rally on another big quarterly EBITDA loss. Not only should the stock not trade at a premium valuation multiple for the cannabis sector, but it shouldn't trade with the largest market cap in the sector.

Investors should use this rally to exit any position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.