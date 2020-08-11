Dividend Changes: August 1-7, 2020

We include a table of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks, and we highlight an interesting candidate.

In this article series, we provide a weekly summary of dividend changes.

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

We monitor dividend increases for stocks using [Dividend Radar], a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on the length of the streak: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10- 24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

This week, 17 companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, while one company announced a dividend cut. Another company confirmed that its dividend suspension will continue.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI)

BMI provides flow measurement, control, and communications solutions. The company offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and valves and meters to measure and control materials flowing through pipes and pipelines. The company also provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers. BMI was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

On Aug 7, BMI declared a quarterly dividend of 18¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior dividend of 17¢.

Payable Sep 11, to shareholders of record on Aug 28; ex-div: Aug 27.

Cable One, Inc. (CABO)

CABO owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a way to enhance Wi-Fi signals in homes. It also provides residential video services and voice and international calling services. CABO was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Aug 4, CABO declared a quarterly dividend of $2.50 per share.

This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior dividend of $2.25.

Payable Sep 4, to shareholders of record on Aug 18; ex-div: Aug 17.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., CCOI provides high-speed Internet access and Internet protocol communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, and Asia. CCOI offers bandwidths up to 100 Gigabits per second.

On Aug 5, CCOI declared a quarterly dividend of 70.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.68% from the prior dividend of 68¢.

Payable Sep 4, to shareholders of record on Aug 21; ex-div: Aug 20.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)

CHCT is a self-managed, fully-integrated healthcare real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The company has investment properties in about 30 states.

On Aug 3, CHCT declared a quarterly dividend of 42.25¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.60% from the prior dividend of 42¢.

Payable Aug 28, to shareholders of record on Aug 17; ex-div: Aug 14.

Chemed Corporation (CHE)

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, CHE operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. Its VITAS segment provides hospice and palliative care to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, and social workers. CHE’s Roto-Rooter segment offers plumbing, drain cleaning, and water restoration to residential and commercial customers.

On Aug 6, CHE declared a quarterly dividend of 34¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.25% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable Sep 4, to shareholders of record on Aug 17; ex-div: Aug 14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, CSL operates as a diversified manufacturing company in the United States and internationally. CSL designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for various niche markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, and healthcare.

On Aug 6, CSL declared a quarterly dividend of 52.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 18; ex-div: Aug 17.

Dover Corporation (DOV)

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, DOV manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services in the United States and internationally. DOV operates through four business segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment.

On Aug 6, DOV declared a quarterly dividend of 49.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.02% from the prior dividend of 49¢.

Payable Sep 15, to shareholders of record on Aug 31; ex-div: Aug 28.

Enviva Partners, LP (EVA)

EVA produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. The company serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. EVA was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

On Aug 8, EVA declared a quarterly distribution of 76.5¢ per unit.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior distribution of 68¢.

Payable Aug 28, to unitholders of record on Aug 17; ex-div: Aug 14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

FRT owns, manages, develops, and redevelops retail and mixed-use properties. These properties are located primarily in affluent communities in select metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the USA and in California and South Florida. FRT was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

On Aug 5, FRT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share.

This is an increase of 0.95% from the prior dividend of $1.05.

Payable Oct 15, to shareholders of record on Sep 22; ex-div: Sep 21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, ITW is a diversified, global company that manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. ITW operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

On Aug 7, ITW declared a quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share.

This is an increase of 6.54% from the prior dividend of $1.07.

Payable Oct 14, to shareholders of record on Sep 30; ex-div: Sep 29.

KLA Corporation (KLAC)

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Milpitas, California, KLAC is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. KLAC’s products are used in a number of high technology industries, including the light-emitting diode and data storage industries, as well as general materials research.

On Aug 6, KLAC declared a quarterly dividend of 90¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior dividend of 85¢.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 17; ex-div: Aug 14.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)

MCHP develops, manufactures, and sells specialized semiconductor products for a wide range of embedded control applications. The company sells its products through a network of direct sales personnel and distributors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. MCHP was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

On Aug 4, MCHP declared a quarterly dividend of 36.8¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.14% from the prior dividend of 36.75¢.

Payable Sep 4, to shareholders of record on Aug 21; ex-div: Aug 20.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

Established in 1958 and headquartered in Burnaby, Canada, RBA is the world’s largest seller of used equipment for the construction, transportation, agricultural, material handling, energy, mining, forestry, marine, real estate, and other industries. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding.

On Aug 5, RBA declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Sep 16, to shareholders of record on Aug 26; ex-div: Aug 25.

STERIS plc (STE)

STE develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. It operates a network of more than 50 facilities. STE was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

On Aug 3, STE declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.11% from the prior dividend of 37¢.

Payable Sep 24, to shareholders of record on Aug 27; ex-div: Aug 26.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, CA, TRNO is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and operates industrial real estate properties. TRNO owns properties in six major coastal markets, namely Los Angeles, New Jersey and New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC, and Baltimore.

On Aug 5, TRNO declared a quarterly dividend of 29¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.41% from the prior dividend of 27¢.

Payable Oct 16, to shareholders of record on Oct 2; ex-div: Oct 1.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, TSCO operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company provides equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment. TSCO also provides hardware, truck, towing, tools, and seasonal products as well as clothing and footwear.

On Aug 6, TSCO declared a quarterly dividend of 40¢ per share.

This is an increase of 14.29% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable Sep 9, to shareholders of record on Aug 24; ex-div: Aug 21.

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, WTRG operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. Formerly known as Aqua America, Inc, WTRG changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020.

On Aug 4, WTRG declared a quarterly dividend of 25.07¢ per share.

This is an increase of 7.00% from the prior dividend of 23.43¢.

Payable Sep 1, to shareholders of record on Aug 14; ex-div: Aug 13.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, we're including charts from FASTGraphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, WTRG, CSL, and CHE.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

Source: FASTGraphs

WTRG's price line [black] is above the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in WTRG in January 2010 would have returned 13.7% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: FASTGraphs

CSL's price line is at the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in CSL in January 2010 would have returned 14.% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Source: FASTGraphs

CHE's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium fair value. An investment in CHE in January 2010 would have returned 25.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Altabancorp (ALTA)

On Jul 29, ALTA declared a quarterly dividend of 13¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 7% from the prior dividend of 14¢.

Payable Aug 17, to shareholders of record on Aug 10; ex-div: Aug 8.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)

Having previously suspended its dividend, BRX confirmed on Aug 3 that the dividend suspension will continue.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

Here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Please note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: August 10-23, 2020

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price (7.Aug) Yield 5-Yr DGR Pay- out Pay Date Monday, 10 August (Ex-Div Date 08/10) Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) 26 $22.27 3.14% 6.5% 0.175 09/01 Macatawa Bank Corporation (MCBC) 7 $7.40 4.32% 27.2% 0.08 08/27 Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) 7 $21.32 0.94% 0.0% 0.1 08/25 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5 $171.09 1.75% 57.5% 0.75 08/25 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ.B) 5 $172.70 1.57% 57.6% 0.68 08/25 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 6 $144.37 1.39% 28.6% 0.5 09/01 Tuesday, 11 August (Ex-Div Date 08/11) American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) 12 $149.79 1.47% 10.1% 0.55 09/01 BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) 7 $7.94 5.04% 21.7% 0.1 08/28 D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI) 7 $68.38 1.02% 22.0% 0.175 08/24 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) 10 $17.43 2.98% 18.3% 0.13 09/02 Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) 19 $21.07 3.80% 6.1% 0.2 08/26 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) 10 $23.20 5.17% 7.4% 0.3 08/19 Wednesday, 12 August (Ex-Div Date 08/12) Cambridge Bancorp (OTC:CATC) 22 $58.56 3.62% 3.6% 0.53 08/27 Entergy Corporation (ETR) 6 $102.29 3.64% 2.2% 0.93 09/01 Pool Corporation (POOL) 10 $328.60 0.71% 19.4% 0.58 08/27 S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) 8 $20.52 5.46% 9.4% 0.28 08/27 Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) 11 $22.56 4.08% 7.6% 0.23 08/27 Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) 16 $108.66 1.40% 4.8% 0.38 09/03 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 38 $43.64 7.97% 4.5% 0.87 09/10 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) 8 $33.79 4.02% 49.9% 0.34 08/20 Thursday, 13 August (Ex-Div Date 08/13) AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 8 $68.30 0.94% 6.8% 0.16 09/15 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) 11 $65.21 1.96% 3.9% 0.32 08/31 Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) 11 $37.03 4.43% 7.8% 0.41 08/28 ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) 10 $60.46 4.09% 3.9% 0.6175 09/01 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) 9 $84.67 1.46% 18.5% 0.31 08/28 Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (BWFG) 5 $15.22 3.68% 0.0% 0.14 08/24 Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 5 $67.14 0.33% 43.8% 0.055 08/28 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) 24 $94.96 1.01% 7.7% 0.24 09/01 Cortland Bancorp (OTC:CLDB) 8 $13.99 4.00% 18.3% 0.14 09/01 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 16 $84.21 4.58% 3.5% 0.965 09/16 Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) 9 $16.78 2.32% 4.9% 0.0975 09/04 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 63 $66.37 3.01% 1.6% 0.5 09/10 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 24 $33.00 7.00% 10.6% 0.5775 09/01 Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) 11 $97.76 2.99% 11.7% 0.73 08/28 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 5 $38.93 3.93% 3.8% 0.3825 09/10 FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) 5 $58.88 1.83% 0.0% 0.27 08/28 First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) 9 $18.83 4.67% 19.4% 0.22 08/21 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) 8 $52.43 0.80% 11.8% 0.105 08/25 Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 7 $22.41 2.14% 4.1% 0.12 08/31 The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) 14 $32.63 1.78% 7.9% 0.145 09/10 HNI Corporation (HNI) 10 $31.76 3.84% 3.8% 0.305 09/01 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 10 $155.11 2.32% 12.0% 0.9 09/04 Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) 16 $53.28 1.75% 4.0% 0.2325 08/28 International Paper Company (IP) 11 $35.49 5.78% 5.6% 0.5125 09/15 The Kroger Co. (KR) 14 $35.24 2.04% 12.2% 0.18 09/01 Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) 10 $241.23 0.51% 12.0% 0.31 08/28 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 7 $152.88 1.94% 7.0% 0.74 09/10 MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 6 $362.37 0.86% 38.2% 0.78 08/31 Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 17 $69.58 1.48% 5.6% 0.2563 09/01 Neenah, Inc. (NP) 10 $48.75 3.86% 10.1% 0.47 09/02 Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) 17 $35.25 2.95% 4.6% 0.26 08/28 ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) 6 $76.97 2.81% 12.4% 0.54 09/01 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) 7 $40.22 3.68% 3.4% 0.37 09/10 Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) 9 $14.38 6.40% 8.2% 0.23 08/28 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 8 $40.96 5.81% 4.3% 0.595 08/24 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) 11 $89.07 3.14% 16.2% 0.7 09/01 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 10 $104.14 2.40% 9.4% 0.625 08/28 Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) 27 $61.23 3.10% 3.8% 0.475 09/10 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 5 $9.76 4.92% 0.0% 0.12 08/31 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) 7 $55.22 1.67% 10.1% 0.23 09/01 The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) 23 $111.05 3.24% 6.6% 0.9 09/01 Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (SMBC) 9 $22.90 2.62% 12.0% 0.15 08/31 South State Corporation (SSB) 9 $55.29 3.40% 15.3% 0.47 08/21 Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) 9 $39.06 4.61% 12.7% 0.45 09/01 Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (TSBK) 8 $16.94 4.72% 26.1% 0.2 08/28 Unitil Corporation (UTL) 6 $40.65 3.69% 1.4% 0.375 08/28 Visa Inc. (V) 12 $196.36 0.61% 20.1% 0.3 09/01 Wabtec Corporation (WAB) 9 $64.57 0.74% 14.9% 0.12 08/28 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) 17 $92.99 2.72% 6.0% 0.6325 09/01 Walmart Inc. (WMT) 47 $129.97 1.66% 2.0% 0.54 09/08 Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) 29 $47.27 2.12% 7.3% 0.2507 09/01 Friday, 14 August (Ex-Div Date 08/14) AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) 16 $102.10 1.65% 8.2% 0.42 09/01 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) 8 $10.68 11.61% 17.1% 0.31 08/31 Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 9 $241.55 2.65% 16.9% 1.6 09/08 American States Water Company (AWR) 66 $76.65 1.75% 7.5% 0.335 09/01 Bunge Limited (BG) 18 $45.46 4.40% 8.0% 0.5 09/01 BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) 15 $59.35 3.44% 4.1% 0.51 08/26 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) 5 $48.80 3.46% 0.0% 0.4225 08/28 Chemed Corporation (CHE) 12 $511.92 0.25% 7.8% 0.34 09/04 Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS) 11 $60.53 2.58% 9.8% 0.39 08/27 Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (CTO) 8 $42.40 3.77% 56.0% 0.4 08/31 Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) 34 $51.25 1.64% 4.8% 0.21 08/31 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB) 6 $69.87 1.26% 23.2% 0.22 08/26 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) 5 $40.76 6.67% 0.0% 0.765 08/28 KLA Corporation (KLAC) 11 $202.85 1.68% 10.5% 0.9 09/01 Lindsay Corporation (LNN) 18 $103.06 1.24% 3.0% 0.32 08/31 MSA Safety Incorporated (MSA) 49 $119.40 1.44% 6.2% 0.43 09/10 National Instruments Corporation (NATI) 7 $36.24 2.87% 8.5% 0.26 09/08 Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) 7 $80.86 1.48% 12.1% 0.3 08/31 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) 11 $223.64 1.82% 9.8% 1.02 09/10 The Southern Company (SO) 19 $53.89 4.75% 3.4% 0.64 09/08 Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) 14 $70.35 3.24% 8.0% 0.57 09/01 Monday, 17 August (Ex-Div Date 08/17) Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 17 $20.62 4.27% 6.6% 0.22 09/18 Black Hills Corporation (BKH) 50 $59.04 3.62% 5.8% 0.535 09/01 Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 5 $1911.94 0.52% 0.0% 2.5 09/04 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) 44 $125.92 1.59% 14.9% 0.525 09/01 Materion Corporation (MTRN) 8 $58.54 0.79% 5.2% 0.115 09/04 Phillips 66 (PSX) 8 $62.87 5.73% 11.8% 0.9 09/01 Tuesday, 18 August (Ex-Div Date 08/18) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) 45 $44.03 3.27% 6.4% 0.36 09/09 Aflac Incorporated (AFL) 38 $36.52 3.07% 7.4% 0.28 09/01 Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) 9 $23.13 3.46% 10.6% 0.2 09/02 Aramark (ARMK) 6 $23.58 1.87% 5.7% 0.11 09/02 BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 5 $57.36 1.32% 12.5% 0.19 09/08 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 33 $86.80 5.94% 3.0% 1.29 09/10 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 46 $75.11 4.07% 3.3% 0.765 09/15 Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (EQIX) 6 $792.06 1.34% 24.8% 2.66 09/23 Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) 8 $8.13 6.77% 31.5% 0.1375 09/10 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 11 $30.97 7.94% 3.7% 0.205 09/15 Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) 9 $36.67 6.33% 17.3% 0.58 09/10 RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) 5 $34.78 2.53% 18.1% 0.22 09/02 Target Corporation (TGT) 53 $131.75 2.06% 4.9% 0.68 09/10 Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) 7 $130.08 1.05% 32.4% 0.34 09/04 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 45 $41.52 4.50% 6.3% 0.4675 09/11 Wednesday, 19 August (Ex-Div Date 08/19) Avista Corporation (AVA) 18 $38.26 4.23% 4.1% 0.405 09/15 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 10 $50.11 3.51% 12.0% 0.44 09/03 Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) 17 $55.16 3.66% 7.0% 0.505 09/21 Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:FDBC) 6 $47.98 2.33% 10.1% 0.28 09/10 Griffon Corporation (GFF) 9 $23.88 1.26% 14.7% 0.075 09/17 Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 10 $185.16 1.04% 13.9% 0.48 09/03 Moody's Corporation (MCO) 11 $279.32 0.80% 11.3% 0.56 09/10 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 18 $216.35 0.94% 10.5% 0.51 09/10 ResMed Inc. (RMD) 8 $175.52 0.89% 6.9% 0.39 09/24 Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) 26 $28.00 4.43% 9.0% 0.31 09/03 Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) 11 $147.30 2.93% 15.6% 1.08 09/10 Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 27 $74.33 2.04% 2.2% 0.38 09/15 Thursday, 20 August (Ex-Div Date 08/20) Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) 8 $79.05 3.44% 13.5% 0.705 09/04 Cummins Inc. (CMI) 15 $199.27 2.63% 11.0% 1.311 09/03 Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) 9 $30.25 1.59% 13.5% 0.12 09/18 FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) 9 $37.48 1.81% 10.1% 0.17 09/04 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) 17 $26.61 3.08% 2.7% 0.2038 09/25 The Hershey Company (HSY) 11 $143.92 2.24% 7.6% 0.804 09/15 Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 17 $98.97 1.49% 0.6% 0.368 09/04 Magna International Inc. (MGA) 11 $49.13 3.26% 13.3% 0.4 09/04 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) 6 $35.40 1.36% 49.0% 0.12 09/04 Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 10 $130.92 1.22% 21.5% 0.4 09/14 The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) 42 $656.72 0.82% 15.2% 1.34 09/11 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 8 $33.02 5.33% 3.3% 0.44 09/18 TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) 10 $92.42 2.08% 9.2% 0.48 09/04 The Timken Company (TKR) 6 $50.66 2.21% 2.1% 0.28 09/03 Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 6 $92.94 0.73% 16.4% 0.17 09/04 Friday, 21 August (Ex-Div Date 08/21) Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 36 $105.71 2.18% 7.9% 0.575 09/08 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 6 $16.50 3.27% 5.8% 0.0448 08/31 MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 9 $123.11 0.65% 3.8% 0.2 09/04 Ryder System, Inc. (R) 16 $37.47 5.98% 8.7% 0.56 09/18 Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 11 $148.10 0.95% 15.5% 0.4 09/09

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

With so many stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks, we can use added value metrics in Dividend Radar to highlight interesting candidates.

We screen for stocks trading In the Margin of Safety with positive 3-yr trailing total returns (3-yr TTR).

Source: Created by the authors from data in Dividend Radar

Next, we like to look for stocks whose 1-yr TTR is greater than their 3-yr TTR (colored green in the table). Several stocks pass these screens, including KR.

Dividend Contender KR operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores across the United States. KR yields 2.04% at $35.24 per share and offers a 5-yr DGR of about 12%.

Source: Portfolio Insight

The stock has a quality score of 17 (Rating: Decent).

Recently, the stock received bullish coverage by two different authors on Seeking Alpha:

As always, we encourage readers to do their own due diligence research before investing in any stocks we write about.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.