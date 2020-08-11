British Columbia Gold Mines: 2019 Actual And 2020 Forecast Production And Prospects

There are numerous gold prospects in British Columbia. Based on reserve estimates on some of the projects, there are some very attractive prospects in the region.

There are four different producing gold mines in the province where the mine's primary production comes from gold.

British Columbia is a Canadian province that is rich in gold, with most of that gold production coming from an area called the Golden Triangle.

British Columbia has had a rich history of gold exploration. The first gold discoveries were reported by traders in the 1830s, with more significant discoveries coming much later in the second half of the twentieth century. However, from the 1830s to today, there were variously named gold rushes such as Queen Charlottes Gold Rush in 1850 or the Cariboo Gold Rush in the 1860s.

Today, the Canadian province still contains significant gold mining projects that are well-known throughout the industry. It also contains what is known as the Golden Triangle, which is a triangular region where most gold mines in BC are found. Further, Vancouver, BC, is one of the largest hubs for gold mining company headquarters around the world, if not the largest.

Public Gold Mining Companies In British Columbia

That said, numerous gold mining companies are producing and exploring for gold in the area. There are too many companies to name in this article, so I will try to select the most noteworthy ones. If there are any notable companies that I exclude, please mention them in the comments section.

Ascot Resources (OTCQX:AOTVF) Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF) Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF) Imperial Metals (OTCPK:IPMLF) GT Gold (OTCPK:GTGDF) Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) New Gold (NGD) Newmont Corp. (NEM) Pretium Resources (PVG) Seabridge Gold (SA) Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) Taseko Mines (TGB)

Most of the listed companies above are located in the Golden Triangle roughly sketched in the picture above.

Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources is the owner of the Premier Project and the Red Mountain Project located just inside the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

Source: Ascot Resources presentation

In April 2020, Ascot Resources completed an "integrated" feasibility study that showed the results of integrating the two BC projects where the Red Mountain project would also use Premier Mine's processing facilities. The Premier Project is a brownfield project with some existing infrastructure.

The results of the feasibility study were "robust," as the company puts it. At a gold price of $1,900 per ounce, the project has an NPV of $686 million and an IRR of 86 percent, with a 1.2-year payback. The initial CAPEX for the project is expected to be $147 million. The company also projects an AISC of $769 per ounce of gold once operating.

The Premier Project has an indicated resource of 1.1 million and inferred resource of 1.18 million gold ounces. The Red Mountain Project has a measured and indicated resource of .783 million gold ounces.

Here's a look at a sensitivity analysis for the project.

Source: Ascot Resources Presentation

The company believes that once they are operational, they will be able to produce over 200,000 ounces of gold per year from the Premier Mine. The company currently trades with a market cap of $240 million.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold is the operator of the Mount Milligan gold mine and the Kemess underground mine project and the Berg Project in British Columbia.

Kemess Project

The Kemess project is located just north of Mount Milligan and has proven and probable reserves of 1.87 million gold ounces and 630 million pounds of copper. Because the Kemess will also produce copper, the company believes the all-in sustaining cost (AISC) will be $244 per ounce on a by-product credit basis and $718 per ounce on a stand-alone basis.

The Kemess project expects to have a 12-year mine life with current reserves and produce an average of 129 thousand ounces of gold and 52 million pounds of copper per year. The company expects the Kemess project to have an NPV of CAD$669 million with a gold price of $1,450 per ounce and a 5 percent discount rate. Here's a chart that shares more detail with the assumptions.

Source: Centerra Gold Website

Berg Project

The Berg Project is in the advanced exploration stage. The Berg Project primarily focuses on copper, molybdenum, and silver. Therefore, we won't go into great detail since it doesn't produce gold.

Mount Milligan

Mount Milligan currently has proven and probable reserves of 2.4 million gold ounces and 959 million pounds of copper as of the end of 2019. In 2019, the company produced 183 thousand ounces of gold and expects to produce about 150 thousand in 2020.

This BC gold mine had an AISC of $828 per gold ounce in 2019 and expects an AISC of $910 per ounce in 2020.

Centerra currently trades with a market cap of about $4 billion.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. is the owner of the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia. This mine is a copper-gold-silver open-pit mine that has 31% of its reserves from gold and silver.

As of this year, the Copper Mountain Mine had proven and probable reserves of 1.77 million gold ounces, 10.9 million silver ounces, and 4.1 billion pounds of copper.

In 2019, this BC gold mine produced 26,747 ounces of gold. The mine is primarily a copper mine, so they do not state their AISC in gold ounces but rather in pounds of copper.

GT Gold

GT Gold operates the Tatogga Project located inside British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

The BC project is in its early stages but just received its maiden resource and reserve estimate, which was impressive. The project has an indicated resource of 1.8 billion lbs of copper, 3.47 million ounces of gold, and 7.58 million ounces of silver.

GT Gold currently trades with a market cap of about $130 million.

Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals is the owner of the Red Chris mine and the Mount Polley Mine in British Columbia. The Mount Polley mine is on care and maintenance since May 2019 until the economics of the mine improve.

Imperial Metals sold the rights to 70% ownership in the Red Chris mine to Newcrest Mining Limited. They have formed a joint venture, and Newcrest Mining is the operator of the mine.

Newcrest Mining

The Red Chris mine in British Columbia is located inside the Golden Triangle and just 18 km southeast of Iskut.

Per the resource and reserve report on Imperial Metal's website, the Red Chris mine has measured and indicated resources of 11.64 million gold ounces and 8.1 million ounces of inferred resources. The mine also has 2.656 million ounces in the proven and probable category.

In 2019, the Red Chris mine produced 36 thousand ounces of gold, 134 thousand ounces of silver, and 71 million pounds of copper. In 2020, the mine is expected to produce about 40 thousand ounces of gold under Newcrest's management.

This BC gold mine has had some very high AISC since Newcrest took the 70 percent stake in the mine. This is due to capital investments that they have been making to increase production and efficiency. The AISC for September and December quarters of 2019 averaged $3,087 per ounce. In the first half of 2020, the average AISC decreased dramatically to $1,474 per ounce. As Newcrest increases gold production over time, I might expect the AISC to continue trending downward.

Source: Newcrest Mining Quarterly Report

New Gold

New Gold is the owner of the New Afton mine located in British Columbia west of Kamloops 10 km.

The New Afton Mine is an underground gold-silver-copper mine that began production in 2012. Today it has proven and probable reserves of 1 million ounces of gold and measured and indicated of 1.1 million ounces. Not to mention its silver and copper reserves as well.

In 2019, the mine produced roughly 69,000 ounces of gold and is expected to produce 68,000 ounces in 2020. Its AISC on a co-product(stand-alone) basis was $816 in 2019 and is expected to be $1,120 in 2020. The mine is currently expected to have a mine life lasting until 2030.

Blackwater Project

New Gold also was the owner of the Blackwater Project. The Blackwater Project has proven and probable resources of 8.2 million ounces of gold as of December 31, 2019, and 1.4 million ounces of measured and indicated gold. The company recently entered an agreement with Artemis Gold to sell the Blackwater project. The terms of the agreement are in the image below, which allows New Gold to retain an attractive royalty stream.

Source: New Gold Presentation

New Gold currently trades with a market cap of about $1.1 billion. I don't cover Artemis Gold in-depth in this article; it currently trades with a market cap of $195 million.

Newmont Corporation - Teck Resources

Newmont Corporation and Teck Resources (OTC:TCKRF) operate a 50/50 joint venture partnership with the Galore Creek Project. The Galore Creek Mine is currently placed on care and maintenance while it resolves some social and permitting issues and waits for the copper and gold prices to improve.

Newmont's reserves and resources report showed a measured and indicated resource of 4.3 million ounces of gold.

Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources is the owner of the Brucejack mine, which has been in production since 2017. The Brucejack mine is a prolific gold underground mine located in northwestern British Columbia, 40 miles north of Stewart.

Brucejack Mine

This BC gold mine is expected to have a 13-year mine life from the present and has proven and probable mineral reserves of 4.2 million ounces of gold.

In 2020, they expect to produce 345,000 ounces of gold with an AISC of $985 per ounce. In 2019, the Brucejack mine produced 354,405 ounces with an AISC of $888 per ounce.

The company is currently engaged in the exploration of its large contiguous land package where the Brucejack mine is located. The exploration is revealing additional potential discoveries such as the Snowfield Project.

The company currently trades with a market cap of $2.3 billion.

Source: Pretium Company Presentation

Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold owns the incredible "shovel-ready" resource in the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell (KSM) Project. The KSM Project has proven and probable reserves of 38.8 million gold ounces, 10.2 billion pounds of copper, and 183 million ounces of silver.

The company expects that the mine will produce 933 thousand ounces of gold per year for the first seven years and 540,000 ounces of gold each year after that for a total life-of-mine of 53 years. Here are the results from the 2016 PFS after tax.

Source: Seabridge Gold Company Presentation

Now compare that with the most recent PEA that was completed for the KSM Project.

Source: Seabridge website

The company also owns the Iskut Project, which is located 30 km down the road from the KSM Project. This BC gold project is earlier in the exploration phase.

Source: Seabridge Gold website

Seabridge Gold currently trades with a market cap of $1.3 billion.

Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources signed a binding agreement in July of this year(just last month) to acquire the Eskay Creek Mine from Barrick Gold (GOLD). The mine was once the highest-grade gold mine in the world.

This BC gold mine was an underground mine that operated until 2008. Skeena plans to convert the mine to an open-pit mine and believes it has the potential to produce 300,000 gold equivalent ounces per year.

The company completed a PEA in 2019, and here are the highlights in the image below.

Source: Skeena Resources website

The mine currently has an indicated resource of 1.74 million ounces and 1.05 inferred ounces.

The company currently trades with a market cap of $353 million.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines is the owner of the New Prosperity Project in British Columbia.

The project has proven and probable reserves of 7.7 million ounces of gold. Although production is not on the immediate horizon, the below table demonstrates the company's first five years of the life of the mine. This project, with its large reserve base, is one to keep your eyes on.

Source: Taseko Mines presentation

Taseko Mines currently trades with a market cap of $184 million.

Honorable Mention of British Columbia Gold Mines

2019 Actual vs. 2020 Forecast Production by Gold Mine

Source: Created by the author using company reports

2019 All-In-Sustaining Cost by Gold Mine

This is an excerpt taken from a previous article I wrote about United States gold mines and their AISC.

All-in sustaining cost is a metric used by gold mining companies to assign a cost of production per ounce from their gold mine. The method of calculating an AISC is not regulated by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Therefore, not all companies calculate AISC in the same way. But hopefully, this still helps create a basis for comparison between gold mines.

Source: Created by the author using company reports

2020 Resources and Reserves - BC Gold Mines

Proven and probable reserves are gold ounces still in the ground that the company believes it will be able to mine economically. From there, the next level of confidence is measured and indicated resources followed by inferred resources.

Source: Various companies resource and reserves report

Conclusion - BC Gold Mines

British Columbia has a strong mining industry in general with an impressive list of producing gold mines and exploration and development projects. This article summarizes the prospects for each mine and lays them out next to one another so you can compare them.

To me, the standout is Seabridge Gold. They haven't reached production yet, but with the KSM project and the amount of reserves that project has, they are poised to create significant shareholder value in the future. Not to mention that the KSM project isn't the only project they have that adds value. With their market cap trading significantly below the NPV of the KSM project alone, this opens the door for the share price to appreciate. That said, the KSM project is capital-intensive, which increases the risk, but the project's capital budget has to be large enough to be able to harvest the abundant resource in the ground. To me, it is a risk worth taking at this price and in this gold price environment.

Out of the companies with producing gold mines, I favor Pretium and their Brucejack mine. They have strong and stable annual production, a favorable AISC, and a reserve base to support their annual production. They also have a significant land package that offers plenty of exploration opportunities over the longer term.

There are no doubt other investment-worthy companies in this list. However, between the prospects and producing mines, these were the two that stood out.

This is the second Canadian province that we've covered among the Canadian provinces. Last time, we covered Yukon and you can check that out here.

If I've left a company off of the list, please let me know about it in the comments section.

