IAMGOLD shares will likely continue to fall faster than its peers in case gold pulls back below $2,000 per ounce.

When IAMGOLD (IAG) announced that it had to stop the work at Rosebel mine in Suriname as several employees have been diagnosed with coronavirus, it was obvious that this development would put additional pressure on the company’s 2020 production guidance.

IAMGOLD has recently released its second-quarter results, providing investors with a chance to evaluate the company’s performance and look at its updated production guidance. Unfortunately for shareholders, the results and the new guidance did not look good. Without further ado, let’s look at the numbers.

The company reported revenues of $248.6 million and earnings of $27.3 million, or $0.05 per share. It produced 155,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,189 per ounce. IAMGOLD’s second-quarter production was negatively impacted by the work stoppage at Rosebel, which lasted until July 24 when the company announced that it had restarted operations.

The negative impact of Rosebel’s problems was significant, and the company had to revise the production guidance for the mine from 250,000-270,000 ounces to 210,000-230,000 ounces. As a result, the total production guidance for 2020 was cut from 685,000-740,000 ounces to 645,000-700,000 ounces.

I’d note that this is the second cut of production guidance this year. Initially, IAMGOLD decreased its production guidance from 700,000-760,000 ounces to 685,000-740,000 ounces. As a result of the above-mentioned cuts of production guidance, IAMGOLD is set to produce 672,500 ounces (at mid-point of guidance), compared to the original guidance of 730,000 ounces (also at mid-point of the original guidance). Judging by prior performance, I wouldn’t bet on IAMGOLD reaching the high end of its new production guidance.

(Source: IAMGOLD presentation)

Meanwhile, AISC are expected to remain at $1,195-1,245 per ounce. This is a high level of AISC, although the current gold price environment will help the company generate good cash flow even with high costs. In the second quarter, IAMGOLD generated $72.4 million of operating cash flow, as it enjoyed an average realized gold price of $1,724 per ounce.

The company’s balance sheet (probably, the best part of IAMGOLD) remained solid, with $831.9 million of cash, $6.2 million of short-term investments and $500 million available under the credit facility. IAMGOLD has roughly $400 million of long-term debt, which is mostly due in 2025, providing the company with flexibility to finance the construction of the Cote Gold project.

At this point, Cote Gold looks like the company’s best chance to gain long-term upside momentum, since the existing mines fail to boost its shares even in the current gold price environment.

As if IAMGOLD did not have enough bad news in recent years, the company has published updated reserve estimates for the Westwood mine, which cut reserves in half (!).

The mine has previously experienced problems with seismicity, so the updated guidance reflected the safe way to run the mine. The company commented: “We have adopted a cautious and empirical based approach that reflects current operational reality, with significant opportunities to improve on the base case”.

Interestingly, IAMGOLD reaffirmed long-term production guidance for the mine (production of 130,000-145,000 ounces at AISC of $1,000-1,100 per ounce after the ramp-up with mine life beyond 2030), but it remains to be seen how the company will achieve this target when the mine’s reserves have been cut in half.

Many gold mining stocks have recently pulled back from highs as traders rushed to take some profits off the table, but the decline in IAMGOLD shares was especially pronounced due to disappointing guidance and the Westwood update.

Problems with reserves at Westwood, decreased production guidance and the company’s desire to de-risk Cote Gold construction by hedging 15-20% of production from 2021 to mid-2023 have put significant pressure on IAMGOLD shares.

Put simply, IAMGOLD remains a troubled company whose main hope is the continued increase in the price of gold. Cote Gold looks interesting at higher prices, but it will bring nothing but costs in the near term. In case the gold price rallies above $2,100 per ounce, the resulting buying tide will lift all gold mining boats. However, there are plenty of gold mining stocks to choose from, so IAMGOLD will likely continue to underperform its peers.

