Earnings of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) improved to $0.13 per share in the second quarter from $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2020. Earnings plunged by 76% year over year in the first half of the year mostly due to heightened provision expense. The net income will likely continue to improve because HBAN will book fees under the Paycheck Protection Program in an accelerated manner in the year ahead. However, the provision expense will likely remain elevated on the back of portfolio-specific factors, which will limit earnings growth. Overall, I’m expecting HBAN’s earnings to more than double in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $0.5 per share, down 61% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m bullish on the stock for a period of one year. However, in the near term, I’m expecting the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the threat of a dividend cut to keep the stock price subdued. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating for the near term.

Accelerated Booking of Fees Under the Paycheck Protection Program to Lift Net Interest Income

HBAN’s net interest income will likely improve in the year ahead on the back of the government’s stimulus program called Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As mentioned in the second quarter’s earnings release, HBAN funded $6 billion worth of loans under PPP. Assuming average fees of 3% and funding cost of 0.35%, PPP will likely add an estimated $159 million to the net interest income over the life of the loans. I’m expecting around 90% of the loans to get forgiven before the year-end; hence, I’m anticipating HBAN to accelerate the fee booking and recognize most of the fees in the remainder of 2020.

An expansion in the net interest margin, or NIM, will also support net interest income in the second half of the year. I’m expecting NIM to improve as deposit repricing will likely outweigh the yield decline. As mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation, around 65% of HBAN’s total loans at the end of the last quarter were either fixed-rate or hedged variable-rate based. Therefore, the average yield of the total loan portfolio will likely be downward sticky in the year ahead. The management expects NIM to improve by 7-10bps in the third quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. Considering the factors mentioned above and management’s guidance, I’m expecting NIM to expand by 6bps in the third quarter. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM, excluding the impact of accelerated fees booking under PPP.

Unlike PPP and NIM, changes in the loan portfolio will likely constrain net interest income in the year ahead. The management is expecting commercial loans to decline due to continued reduction in dealer floor plan and lower line utilization rates, as mentioned in the presentation. Further, the loan balance will likely decline due to the forgiveness of PPP loans. On the other hand, the residential mortgage segment will likely perform well due to low rates. Overall, I’m expecting the year-end loan balance to stand at $72.6 billion, down 7.5% from the end of June and down 2.7% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Oil and Gas and Other Vulnerable Sectors Pose Credit Risks

HBAN reported a provision expense of $327 million in the second quarter, compared to $441 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $59 million in the second quarter of last year. The management expects the provision expense to remain elevated in the remainder of the year, as mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call. The management expects charge-offs to remain elevated in the third quarter due to the oil and gas portfolio. As mentioned in the presentation, oil and gas made up 1.2% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. Moreover, other COVID-19-sensitive industries made up 12.2% of total loans. I’m expecting potential loan impairments in vulnerable segments to drive provision expense in the year ahead.

On the other hand, I’m expecting economic factors to be muted in the year ahead. The management considered Moody’s baseline economic forecast to determine the provisioning in the last quarter. Following is a quote from the conference call:

The primary economic scenario within our loss estimation process was the main Moody's baseline forecast. This scenario assumes peak unemployment in Q2 2020 of 15%, followed by rebound to 9% by the end of 2020 and a slow recovery to 8.5% by the fourth quarter of 2021. GDP recovers from 33% decline in 2Q 2020 to end the full year down almost 6% and demonstrates 1.5% growth in 2021 with most occurring in the second half of the year.”

The management’s economic assumptions appear reasonable from our current standpoint; hence, I’m not expecting economic factors to drive another sizable reserve build. Overall, I’m expecting HBAN to report a provision expense of $1.4 billion in 2020, up from $0.3 billion in 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 61% in the Full Year

Fees from PPP will likely lift earnings in the remainder of the year. On the other hand, elevated provision expense will likely limit earnings recovery. Overall, I’m expecting earnings in the second half of the year to be 118% higher than the first half’s earnings. For the full year, I’m expecting HBAN to report earnings of $0.50 per share, down 61% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from the estimates because of the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on future provision expense.

Expecting Dividend to be Maintained at Current Level, But Risks Remain

I’m expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.15 per share, which implies an attractive dividend yield of 6.1%. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 121% for 2020 and 56% for 2021. Although the expected dividends for 2020 are greater than estimated earnings, I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the dividend for common shareholders is a small claim on capital. As calculated from data given in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing, HBAN has $2.5 billion in common equity tier I capital over and above the regulatory requirement. In comparison, the annual dividend amounts to just $619 million, assuming a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. However, threats of a dividend cut remain due to the high payout ratio.

Risks to Overshadow Attractive Valuation in the Near Term

In my previous report, I considered the price-to-tangible-book multiples, or P/TB, since 2013 to value HBAN. However, I now believe that the risk level will remain heightened for a long period; therefore, it is more appropriate to take the average P/TB multiple for the first half of 2020 only. The stock traded at a P/TB multiple of 1.32 in the first half of the year. Multiplying this average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $9 gives a target price of $11.9 for the middle of next year. This target price implies an upside of 20% from HBAN's August 10 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Due to the high upside, I’m bullish on HBAN for a holding period of one year. However, I’m expecting the stock price to remain subdued in the near term of two to three months because of elevated risks. Future earnings will depend on the impact of COVID-19 on provision expense, which is uncertain. Additionally, there is a threat of a dividend cut. In my opinion, the risks will restrain the stock price in the near term. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on HBAN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.