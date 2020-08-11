Since then, the stock shot to the upside on higher volume (higher volume is a requirement to confirm the breakout).

Last week, I suggested that AdTech Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider LiveRamp's (RAMP) stock had formed a bullish cup-and-handle formation and looked poised for a breakout to the upside (see "LiveRamp Stock Up On Securely 'Connecting In A Cookieless World'"). For those unfamiliar with the cup-and-handle formation, see Investor's Business Daily's "3 most common and profitable chart patterns" for more technical information. Stocks typically make quite a profitable run after breaking out to the upside from cup-and-handle formations.

And indeed, RAMP broke out of the cup-and-handle formation on strong volume to the upside:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Note, the breakout was confirmed by a significant increase in volume over the past three trading days. Today, the volume was 2.493 million shares, up 217% as compared to the average daily volume.

What RAMP Does

AdTech is a fairly complicated sector, and while I attempted to explain just what it is that RAMP does in my first article on the company, I prefer to paraphrase a simpler explanation left in one of the comments to that article: LiveRamp replaces third-party cookies with an identity link ("IDL") built on top of personally identifiable information (mostly email addresses). Digital publishers that participate in LiveRamp's "Authenticated Traffic Solution" ("ATS") platform embed ad tech programming on their site and with that LiveRamp can decipher who a user is with their identity graph. LiveRamp is offering a solution that continues to enable precision in advertising while protecting the privacy of the user. ATS requires participation from digital publishers, email-based logged-in events in the ATS network, and opt-in consent from users.

The functionality of RAMP's platform is important considering popular web browsers like Firefox and Apple's (AAPL) Safari already block third-party cookies by default.​ Google (GOOG) has finally joined the party by announcing that it will end support for third-party cookies in its Chrome browser within two years in order to "fundamentally enhance privacy" for hundreds of millions of user around the planet. That is a positive tailwind for RAMP going forward, although the fact that it will take Google two years to "fundamentally enhance privacy" of its users demonstrates it isn't very high on the company's priority list.

If you are now thoroughly confused, please read my previous article on RAMP and for a bit more information on what the company does, and consider reading about its Safe Haven platform, which was released in March, here.

But as I said in my prior article, let's take a closer look at what most investors can understand: earnings.

Q1 FY21 Earnings

The Q1 report was released after the close today (Monday, August 10th), and the GAAP loss was -$0.33/share, with non-GAAP earnings coming in at +$0.01/share. Seeking Alpha reports that's a non-GAAP beat of $0.16/share and GAAP EPS beat of $0.27/share.

Total revenue of $99 million was up 21% yoy and blew away guidance expectations for a rise of 8%:

(Source: RAMP's Q1 EPS Report)

LiveRamp, being an enterprise SaaS company, generates recurring subscription revenue. According to CEO Scott Howe's comments on the Q4FY20 conference call, approximately 80% of RAMP's revenue comes from subscription contracts and more than 70% of its committed revenue is tied to multi-year deals. This stable stream of revenue enables LiveRamp a clear line of sight on allocating capital to invest in growing the company without compromising its rock-solid balance sheet. That being the case, it is important to keep an eye on RAMP's subscription growth rate. On that front, the company did not disappoint, as subscription revenue matched overall revenue growth and was up 21% to $83 million (84% of total revenue).

RAMP has a diverse customer base (numbering over 700+) and does not overly depend on any one customer, as the company reported it now has 60 clients whose subscription contracts exceed $1 million in annual revenue, up from 45 in the prior-year period.

Other highlights were continued strong improvement in gross margins and operating income.

The outstanding share count fell 5% yoy, with RAMP buying 1.3 million shares during the quarter for $42 million under the current share repurchase program. That's an average of $32.33/share (the stock closed today at $55.24).

Net cash at the end of Q1 was $649.895 million, or an estimated $9.65/share. The company has no debt.

CEO Scott Howe said:

The Authenticated Traffic Solution (or ATS) is gaining widespread global adoption. During the quarter, we more than tripled our ATS publisher adoption and now work with over 125 publishers worldwide, including 60% of the US Comscore 20 and 50% of the US Comscore 50.

It would appear RAMP's platform and ecosystem is quickly becoming the industry standard.

Guidance going forward is for Q2 revenue to come in ~$100 million. That would be up 11% yoy and relatively flat sequentially. That said, last quarter's revenue guidance was for 8% revenue growth, and it came in this quarter at 21%. So, it appears management has a tendency to be a bit conservative. Which is fine - I prefer management teams that underpromise and overdeliver as opposed to the alternative.

COVID-19 Concerns

No company is immune from COVID-19 (excuse the pun...), but software developers can much more easily work from home ("WFH") as compared to many other workers. In addition, COVID-19 has obviously accelerated the buy-online movement, which has arguably pulled forward and increased the need and desire for the AdTech sector to adopt RAMP's platform.

Risks

No technical analysis is fool-proof, and there is always the chance a stock can correct - and correct sharply - after breaking out of a cup-and-handle formation. That said, RAMP's breakout on sharply higher volume is typically indicative of accumulation by strong holders that will enjoy the ride higher.

Currently, there is lots of talk by market analysts that the market is due for a rotation out of technology stocks and into "value stocks". Indeed, looking at the broad market averages, that certainly happened today, with the Nasdaq down while the other major indexes were up:

The thought process here is that the tech stocks have gone too far, too fast, are overvalued, and that the beaten-down value stocks will make a comeback based on a falling US dollar (good for exports) and the "opening up" of the economy. While I agree with the falling dollar part (which is why I am so bullish on gold), I have my doubts about the "opening up" view of the economy given widespread community transmission the US as we head into Fall flu season. That said, it is encouraging that the new case count has started to fall and more people are starting to wear masks. That said, the new case count is falling from a very high level and is still over 50,000+ new cases per day.

All that said, it is clear in an era of a 0.57% 10-Year Treasury and negative real interest rates that investors are searching for growth. On that front, RAMP's growth appears to be accelerating as its platform becomes an AdTech industry standard.

Summary and Conclusion

The bullish cup-and-handle technical pattern identified in my previous article has been resolved to the upside on a strong increase in volume. That, combined with a strong Q1 EPS report, its large cash position (~$650 million, or $9.65/share), no debt, and a fast-growing TAM led me to upgrade the stock from Speculative Buy to Strong Buy with a $65 price target. Considering cup-and-handle breakouts, that price target will likely be reached within the next 3 months. That equates to an estimated 70% return on an annual basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.