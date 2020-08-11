GBP/USD Upside Likely Unsustainable As Risks Continue To Mount

Figures from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday are expected to show UK GDP falling more than any other G7 nation. With GBP risks appearing in both the immediate term, short term, and even longer term, my directional bias would be downward for GBP moving forward.

Significant risks lie ahead if the U.K. and EU do not finalize a trade deal by year-end. With so little time left, it makes little sense for GBP/USD to be trading so optimistically.

More recently, GBP/USD is trading at a level that is in alignment with the pair's 2019 closing price. However, I believe this is unsustainable.

The GBP/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the U.S. dollar, has been climbing recently, transcending the 1.30 handle in defiance of the overwhelming pessimism that has plagued GBP through much of 2020.

Owing to the still-lurking vulnerabilities of GBP to the United Kingdom's political situation with respect to Brexit, the U.K. currency has been viewed as highly risky (and one might argue, reasonably so). Without a trade deal with the European Union finalized by the end of the year, the U.K. could see itself falling back on standard World Trade Organization trade terms.

It is difficult to estimate how the U.K. economy would (or perhaps will as the year-end deadline looms) be affected by such WTO terms. However, it is not difficult to make the case that the U.K. would be negatively affected. The entire point of having "non-standard" trade terms (i.e., negotiating new trade deals to supersede WTO trade rules) is to reduce trade frictions (import and export duties and tariffs, etc.) and support stronger trade links with other nations.

Dropping out of the EU would also mean that the UK would lose the benefit of trade agreements between the European Union itself and countries with significant international trade, which include South Korea and Canada. Suddenly, as if overnight, the U.K. would find itself quite alone in the world. That is not to say that a ("surprise") bounceback would not be possible, but the uncertainty is certainly there, and as such, the recent strength of GBP is quite surprising.

U.K. GDP is expected to fall by 21% in the three months to June 2020, more than any other G7 nation (the deepest decline ever recorded). This is hardly a favorable backdrop for the U.K. currency, especially when we couple this realized risk with the potential for further chaos after year-end. Recently, following words from the Bank of England's (or BoE's) new Governor, Ruth Gregory, an economist at Capital Economics, suggested the BoE would likely increase its QE program by £100 billion this year and keep interest rates at +0.1% or below for at least five years.

While some economists try, it is practically impossible to project correctly how the U.K. economy will perform over the next five years in relative terms (i.e., relative to the rest of the world), let alone in isolation. Nevertheless, in context, Gregory's comment that the BoE's short-term rate is likely to remain either at or below its current rate of +0.1% for the next five years is believable. The risks are high, and the only real prospect of higher rates is perhaps some combination of "stagflation", an extremely weak currency which causes goods imports (which the U.K. is reliant upon) to become very expensive (inflationary), or perhaps a surprise bounceback with the entire world economy roaring back.

However, in the latter case, it is not probable that U.K. rates would rise by more than the rest of the world. Meanwhile, in the more pessimistic cases, higher interest rates are unlikely to support the currency (indeed, they might be raised to combat an already falling currency). For now, the BoE is unlikely to be too concerned with a weak currency, since it does technically make U.K. exports more competitive, and U.K. gilt yields still remain low (there is little evidence that international bond markets are pricing in significant government fiscal sustainability risks).

Therefore, we have a situation where risks (both "actual" and potential) are high, while U.K. interest rates are still either lower than or level with certain alternative major currencies (the U.S. Federal Reserve's target rate is 0.00-0.25%; its midpoint being +12.5 basis points). The U.S. dollar may begin to appreciate again if we have another material bout of risk-off activity, but regardless, it does not seem that GBP deserves to continue to reprice significantly higher. The currency offers little prospect of future carry-trade potential (i.e., with higher relative rates), while it does arguably carry significantly higher political uncertainty relative to the "average" across G10 foreign exchange (which includes USD, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, etc.).

COVID-19 did not only apparently hit the U.K. economy harder than other countries, but the (ongoing) event itself significantly reduced the probability of the U.K. finalizing a trade deal with the EU by the end of the year. Couple that with the fact that much time has also passed, and we must begin to question why GBP/USD is currently trading at a level that roughly sits in line with its 2019 closing price (i.e., the end of last year, before anybody was talking about the pandemic).

Weekly candlestick chart created by the author using TradingView

It is difficult to price GBP/USD given that much of the recent upside can be attributed to USD weakness, which has persisted versus EUR and alternative currencies. However, longer term, and perhaps even shorter term as we approach the final quarter of 2020 (from October through December), I believe that GBP's directional bias should be downward. I do not believe the current direction of the U.K. currency is sustainable or supported by fundamentals.

