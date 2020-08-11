Following this analysis, I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating for Altria is appropriate, along with my bullish rating for Philip Morris.

A Monte Carlo Simulation indicates that Philip Morris has to provide materially higher growth just to simply match the zero growth value of Altria, which increases the investment risks.

Not only do they offer a higher dividend yield, they have also handled the fallout from this Covid-19 pandemic better than their internationally exclusive peer.

Two of the favorite names for dividend investors who are seeking to beat these low interest rates are the tobacco giants, Altria and Philip Morris.

Introduction

When searching for dividends to beat this low interest rate environment, two names that often spring to mind for many investors are the tobacco giants Altria (MO) and Philip Morris (PM). Whilst they both offer desirable sources of income, investors who are seeking only the absolute most desirable investments should find the domestically bound Altria a superior choice over their internationally exclusive former child, Philip Morris.

Image Sources: Wikipedia and Tobacco Business.

Reason One – Their Current Dividend Yields

The difference between their current dividend yields is the first and most obvious reason that draws investors to Altria over their international peer. This is a simple open-and-shut case since even though the dividend yield of 5.97% from Philip Morris is certainly desirable, the materially higher yield of 7.78% from Altria wins hands down, as the graph included below displays.

Reason Two – Similar Underlying Force Driving Returns

Since it has been established that Altria offers investors a higher income, it still needs to be illustrated that this stems from a comparably better investment opportunity and not from blindly chasing yield. Whilst they both operate in completely different geographical regions and have a few small operational differences, realistically their similarities outweigh these and thus the same primary underlying force drives their returns in the long term.

The most notable similarity being their reliance on the same brands of cigarettes and next-generation products, such as their flagship Marlboro and IQOS brands. Whilst market dynamics may vary between countries, realistically they face the same issues from consumers transitioning away from cigarettes and thus it seems difficult to imagine the United States market collapsing but the rest of the world holding strong.

After reviewing the correlation between their historical total returns, it can be observed that these have almost always had at least a moderate coefficient of 0.30 and often pushed much higher, as the graph included below displays. To put in the simplest of terms, generally speaking, when one goes up so does the other and vice versa, which supports the notion that they face similar underlying driving forces. Whilst their historical performance does not necessarily guarantee their future performance, as their businesses are not fundamentally changing, this nonetheless still provides precedence to assume a moderate to strong positive correlation for the future.

Reason Three – Handling The Covid-19 Pandemic Better

The big topic on the lips of every investor is Covid-19 and more specifically, how different companies are faring throughout these unpredictable and unprecedented times. Whilst many investors are hoping that the worst has already passed, it nonetheless still pays to be cautious as new cases have remained stubbornly elevated and thus could result in conditioned pain.

The second quarter of 2020 was one of the toughest times for many companies and even though the tobacco industry is normally resilient to economic conditions, they too were impacted. Whilst Altria still saw their cigarette volumes impacted, the extent pales in comparison to what was felt by Philip Morris, as the first graph included below displays. This naturally also translated over to their financial performance and thus their operating cash flow also fared worse even after removing the impacts of working capital movements, as the second graph included below displays. This relatively stronger performance supports their ability to sustain their higher dividend yield and thus helps to reduce one currently important area of risk.

Image Source: Author.

Reason Four – Lower Reliance On Growth To See Positive Returns

Regardless of the income that they offer investors in the short term, it should be remembered that the whole purpose of investing is to acquire assets at less than their intrinsic values and thereby generating alpha. Normally both of these companies are primarily desired by dividend investors and thus their intrinsic values were estimated by using a discounted cash flow valuation that simply replaces their free cash flow with their respective dividend payments.

Instead of selecting a range of bullish and bearish scenarios to estimate their intrinsic values, this analysis instead aims to compare their relative reliance on future growth to produce an intrinsic value above their current share price and thus generate alpha. To illustrate this comparison, the scenario for each company foresees their dividend remaining unchanged perpetually into the future.

Whilst some investors may have different opinions, I believe that an investment thesis that relies significantly less on future growth is more desirable given future uncertainties. It should be considerably easier for them to simply keep their earnings and thus dividend unchanged than to continuously grow into the future, even before the Covid-19 pandemic shook the foundations of many industries.

A Monte Carlo Simulation has been provided with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions for both individual scenarios. It can be seen in the graph included below that Altria has almost no intrinsic values that are less than their current share price, compared to a significant 63% for Philip Morris. These are extremely impressive results for Altria and thus illustrate that they have a much lesser reliance on growth than Philip Morris, which should translate over to less risk given the long-term secular decline that the tobacco industry must fight against.

Image Source: Author.

The Monte Carlo Simulation utilized a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions, which include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments. The 60M Betas utilized were 0.66 (SA) for Altria and 0.80 (SA) for Philip Morris.

Conclusion

Whilst Philip Morris still offers investors a desirable source of dividend income, the additional rewards from Altria are difficult to ignore. Not only have they handled this Covid-19 pandemic relatively better than their international peer, but the general investment risk is further lowered by their relatively lower reliance on future growth to generate alpha for shareholders. Following this analysis, I believe that maintaining my very bullish rating for Altria is appropriate, along with my bullish rating for Philip Morris.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria’s Q2 2020 10-Q and Philip Morris’ Q2 2020 10-Q SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.