Given past performance, it would be prudent to adopt a careful and well-researched approach before investing in Textron shares despite the current beaten-down price.

Textron's earnings have been aggressively applied to share repurchases, reducing shareholders' equity, with no corresponding benefit to shareholders in the way of share price increases.

Investment Thesis

Textron (TXT) management has aggressively pursued a policy of share repurchases. Share repurchases only benefit shareholders if the reduction in share count causes the share price to rise. This has not been the case for Textron's shareholders. Since January 1, 2017, Textron's management has aggressively repurchased shares, expending virtually all of shareholders' funds generated from earnings on share repurchases. Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, Textron will not return to 2018 EPS levels until at least 2022, when EPS is expected to still be well below 2019 EPS level. Textron has taken on additional debt to maintain liquidity through the difficult period ahead. That debt comes with a covenant not to engage in share repurchases, so there will be no support for share price from that direction. The token dividend of $0.08 per share does not provide incentive to buy the shares for dividend yield. This company's shares do not appear to be an attractive investment at this point in time.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way.

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, driving the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations with respect to the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions with respect to shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below I address for Textron:

Historical Shareholder Returns Checking the Textron "Equity Bucket"

Assessing Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 1 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Textron shareholders investing in the company over the last five years.

Table 1 - Textron: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Textron were negative for seven of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The return for the remaining investor was barely positive at an average 0.9% per year. The returns range from positive 0.9% to negative (24.0)%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to August 7, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Share Price Movement

Figure 1

Data by YCharts

There has been considerable impact on the share price due to the COVID-19 effect. The current share price of $37.58 is well down on the closing share price of $47.36 on February 21, 2020, but well up on the dip to $20.26 on March 23, 2020. While the share price appears to be in an upward trend at present, this may not be maintained in view of prospects for a protracted period of depressed earnings.

Figure 2

Fig. 2 shows historical adjusted non-GAAP EPS for 2016 to mid 2020 and SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates for mid 2020 to 2022. EPS growth rates through end of 2019 were strong, but the forward EPS estimates show the large decline in EPS in 2020 is expected to be long lasting. Consensus EPS estimate for 2022 of $3.33 is still far below 2019 EPS of $3.75 and is slightly below 2018 EPS.

Checking The "Equity Bucket"

Table 2.1 Textron Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 2.1 shows a decrease in shareholders' equity of $47 million over the 3.5 years, January 1, 2017 through end of June 30, 2020. This $47 million loss of equity, together with $199 million applied to increasing net assets used in operations, was funded by an increase of $246 million in net debt. This decrease of $47 million in shareholders' equity is despite reporting earnings of $2,516 million over the period and only paying out $68 million in dividends, a net increase of $2,448 million. Further analysis is provided below.

Table 2.2 Textron Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of equity do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket." This has happened with Textron, resulting in very little benefit to shareholders from the considerable earnings over the last 3.5 years.

Explanatory comments on Table 2.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to June 30, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4-year period totals to $2,516 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $10.28.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $214 million of expense items, regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Textron. These items decreased GAAP EPS over the 3.5-year period by $0.99 per share compared to the reported non-GAAP result.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Textron, these items were positive $161 million and increased EPS by $0.58 over the 3.5-year period.

There were share issues to employees, and these were a significant expense item. The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled ~$480 million ($1.93 EPS effect) over the 3.5-year period. The market value of these shares is estimated to be similar to the amount recorded against income.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $10.28 ($2,516 million) has decreased to $9.86 ($2,458 million) net income from operations, added to funds available for distribution to shareholders.

Issues of staff shares, assessed at estimated market value, increased equity by an estimated $485 million over the 3.5 year period. Share repurchases totaled $2,922 million. After taking account of shares issued to staff, net share repurchases were $2,437 million.

To sum up, over the 3.5 years, out of the $2,458 million net income from operations, $2,437 million was used for net share repurchases and $68 million for dividend payments, resulting in a $47 million decrease in equity, reflected as additional net borrowings.

At June 30, 2020 the company had debt of $4,062 million and cash of $2,176 million resulting in debt net of cash of $1,886 million. Increase in cash of $995 million in first half resulted primarily from an increase of $980 million in borrowings to shore up cash reserves in anticipation of potential cash drain due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Summary and Conclusions

It is hard to get excited about a company where enterprise value and share price both declined over the last four to five years, despite significant earnings. With no early recovery in sight, it appears likely the share price will remain depressed for a considerable period ahead. The token dividend of $0.08 per share per year will likely be maintained, but that will make little contribution to investor return in the absence of share price increase.

Your Feedback Is Always Welcome

If you found this article interesting or helpful, please consider "Following" me by clicking the button at the top, or "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and gaining greater fulfillment from sharing my investment ideas with you on SA. And, of course, I welcome you sharing your opinion or perspective by commenting below.

Dividend Growth Income+ Club - Register today for your Free Trial. Click Triple Treat Offer (1) Your Free 2 Week Trial; (2) 20% Discount New Members; (3) Bespoke reviews for tickers of interest to subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.