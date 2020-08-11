Keppel Corporation has guided that it is likely to achieve its ROE target of 15% in the next three to five years, if all its businesses perform to their potential.

The major shareholder's partial share offer for 30.55% of Keppel Corporation's shares was called off, after one of the pre-conditions has not been satisfied due to its 1H 2020 losses.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Singapore-listed Keppel Corporation (OTCPK:KPELY) (OTCPK:KPELF) [KEP:SP], a diversified conglomerate.

The major shareholder's partial share offer for 30.55% of Keppel Corporation's shares at S$7.35 per share has been called off, after one of the pre-conditions has not been satisfied due to its 1H 2020 losses. There could be a further de-rating of the company's valuations in the near term.

On the flip side, Keppel Corporation has guided that it is likely to achieve its ROE target of 15% in the next three to five years as part of its Vision 2030 blueprint if all its businesses perform to their potential, notwithstanding the fact that Keppel Corporation's annualized 1H 2020 ROE was only 6.9%.

Taking into consideration the above-mentioned factors, I retain my Neutral rating on Keppel Corporation.

This is an update of my prior article on Keppel Corporation published on May 21, 2020. Keppel Corporation's share price has declined by -11% from S$6.06 as of May 20, 2020 to S$5.40 as of August 7, 2020 since my last update. Keppel Corporation trades at 12.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E and 0.95 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.6%.

Readers have the option of trading in Keppel Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers KPELY and KPELF, or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker KEP:SP. For Keppel Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Keppel Corporation shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $14 million and market capitalization is above $7 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Keppel Corporation shares listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, Schroder Investment Management and Aberdeen Standard Investments, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Partial Share Offer Called Off

In my earlier articles on Keppel Corporation, I noted that Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings', the company's major shareholder, partial share offer to acquire 30.55% (equity stake will then increase from 21% to 51%) of Keppel Corporation's shares at a price of S$7.35 per share has acted as a key support for its share price. Since the announcement in October 2019, Keppel Corporation's share price has increased from S$5.84 as of October 18, 2019 to a one-year peak of S$6.92 on November 8, 2019. Although Keppel Corporation's share price did fall to a low of S$4.93 on March 19, 2020 due to the Covid-19 market sell-off, the company's share price subsequently recovered to close as high as S$6.30 on June 5, 2020.

It came as a negative surprise that Keppel Corporation confirmed at the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020 that "the MAC (Material Adverse Clause) pre-conditions in Temasek’s pre-conditional partial offer has not been satisfied as of today" given that the "20% threshold in the MAC clause in respect of net profit after tax has been crossed." Keppel Corporation had registered a loss of -S$537 million in 1H 2020, which was largely attributable to impairments amounting to approximately $930 million. One of the specific pre-condition for the partial share offer states that Keppel Corporation's net profit for the 12 months ending on September 30, 2020 cannot decline more than -20% YoY.

Notably, Keppel Corporation's share price of S$5.40 as of August 7, 2020 suggests that the market does not believe that the partial share offer for 30.55% of the company's shares at S$7.35 per share will materialize. On August 2, 2020, Temasek Holdings issued a statement via its financial advisor Morgan Stanley stating that it "has not made a decision whether to invoke the MAC pre-condition based on the 2Q2020 results" but it will come to a decision on the matter by latest August 31, 2020.

On August 10, 2020 Temasek Holdings subsequently announced that it will not proceed with the partial share offer, which could lead to another round of valuation de-rating for Keppel Corporation's shares.

In my opinion, it is likely that Temasek Holdings will revisit its partial share offer for 30.55% of Keppel Corporation's shares sometime in the future. This is because the prior partial share offer was linked to a planned strategic review following the completion of the offer, which is widely expected to involve a merger between Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMF) (OTCPK:SMBMY) [SMM:SP]. Temasek owns shares in both Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Industries (OTC:SCRPY) (OTCPK:SCRPF) [SCI:SP], Sembcorp Marine's parent.

Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine are leading rig builders globally, but they are facing increased competition from their Chinese and Korean peers which have increased their scale and competitiveness via mergers and industry consolidation. Sembcorp Industries and Sembcorp Marine, jointly announced a demerger in June 2020 that has the support of Temasek, and the proposed demerger is seen to pave the way for an eventual merger between Keppel Corporation's offshore & marine business and Sembcorp Marine.

But it is highly probable that Temasek Holdings will not pay S$7.35 per share for any future acquisition of the company's shares in the near term. The S$7.35 per share prior partial share offer represents an acquisition P/B multiple of 1.29 times, based on Keppel Corporation's net asset value per share of S$5.70 as of June 30, 2020. In contrast, both of Keppel Corporation's closest peers, Sembcorp Industries and Sembcorp Marine, are currently valued by the market at around half of their respective book values, respectively.

Vision 2030 And ROE Target

Keppel Corporation reported a net loss of -S$697 million in 2Q 2020, as compared to a net profit of S$153 million for 2Q 2019. This was largely the result of a -S$962 million loss for the company's offshore & marine business, which was in turn due to S$889 million in impairments for this segment. Excluding impairments, Keppel Corporation's adjusted ROE actually improved slightly from 6.6% in 1H 2019 to 6.9% in 1H 2020 on an annualized basis.

Previously, Keppel Corporation updated at its 1Q 2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020, that the company is in the midst of finalizing Vision 2030, which refers to the new blueprint for its medium-term strategies and goals. On May 28, 2020, Keppel Corporation disclosed details of Vision 2030, which involves a "sharpened business focus," "a more asset-light model" and "a disciplined approach to capital allocation" to help the company meet its medium-term ROE target of 15%.

At the company's recent 2Q 2020 results briefing on July 30, 2020, Keppel Corporation guided that it can likely achieve its 15% ROE target "in the next three to five years," assuming that "all our businesses must be performing, and at least performing close to their potential." As an example, Keppel Corporation's property business can improve its ROE by turning over its land bank faster and injecting some of its properties into REITs.

But market consensus expects Keppel Corporation's ROE to be only 6.8% in FY 2021, which is significantly below its medium-term ROE target of 15%. As it stands now, Keppel Corporation's trailing P/B and forward P/E valuations seem rather expensive (discussed in detail in the next section), considering the company's relatively low ROE.

Valuation and Dividends

Keppel Corporation trades at 14.0 times historical FY 2019 P/E and 12.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of S$5.40 as of August 7, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 14.4 times and 12.6 times, respectively. Keppel Corporation is expected to be loss-making for FY 2020.

The stock is valued by the market at 0.95 times P/B, as compared to its historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.06 times and 1.03 times, respectively.

Keppel Corporation offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 2.1% and 3.6%, respectively. Market consensus expects Keppel Corporation's dividends per share to fall by -42% YoY from S$0.200 in FY 2019 to $0.115 in FY 2020, prior to recovering to S$0.196 in FY 2021.

It came as a surprise that Keppel Corporation still declared an interim dividend per share of S$0.03 (interim dividend per share of S$0.08 in 1H 2019) for 1H 2020, despite suffering from losses in the first half of the year. Keppel Corporation explained at the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call on July 30, 2020 that if impairments were excluded, its adjusted net profit actually increased while cash outflow was also reduced. This led Keppel Corporation to come to the decision that "a small interim dividend is appropriate and something that we can still afford."

Nevertheless, it is noteworthy that Keppel Corporation's net debt-to-equity ratio increased from 0.88 times as of December 31, 2019 to 1.00 times as of June 30, 2020. While this is partly attributable to the company's lower book value as a result of impairments, it does raise the question of whether Keppel Corporation has the balance sheet strength to support future dividend payouts.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Keppel Corporation include a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to achieve its ROE target of 15%, and a larger-than-expected cut in dividends for 2H 2020.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Keppel Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

