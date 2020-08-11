The company remains a weak "Buy" - if you have access to the common share outside an ADR. If not, you should seek fortunes elsewhere.

Results are excellent and show more strength than ever during one of the worst times for construction on record, including a negative net debt/EBITDA ratio for the quarter.

NCC is my second-largest Swedish construction position, not as large as Skanska, but still commanding a respectable 2.9% of my portfolio.

NCC (OTC:NCCBF) has been a bit of a problematic holding for somewhat over a year now. If the company hadn't shown signs of a turnaround, I probably would have divested the position long ago due to a broken thesis. However, with Tomas Carlsson at the helm, NCC has become a case study in how to manage a turnaround.

(Source: Dagens PS)

The new CEO has, thus far, navigated a truly excellent turnaround, providing much-needed clarity, conservatism, and renewal to a company which previously was suffering from some deep-rooted issues.

Let's see where 2Q20 leaves investors, and how we should view NCC going forward.

NCC - How has the company been doing?

NCC, as you may know, has key differences to Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF).

The primary among these, which also is a key driver for these different results from Skanska, is a complete lack of non-Scandinavian exposure. This means that despite the overall slowdown and project closures seen in parts of Europe, NA, and other geographies, NCC sees little negative effect from these.

This is quite visible in the company's quarterly results.

No ongoing project has seen any sort of COVID-19 impact.

The property market has seen some uncertainty, but NCC is only monitoring long-term indications.

The company has finished divesting all of its Road Services business in a national model - Denmark to Akil, Sweden/Finland to Mutares, with closure in 3Q20 and only a marginal net positive effect on operating cash flow.

Road Services Norway will continue to be part of Business Area Infrastructure, with divestment still considered an option.

Orders received are more or less in line with 2Q18 but below the strong 2Q19 comp.

A small slowdown in residential orders, but extremely strong order backlog just under 60B SEK.

Net sales on par with previous year trends.

(Source: NCC 2Q20 Presentation, Net sales SEK M)

Most importantly, operating profit, earnings, and margins are all improving significantly despite COVID-19, with earnings higher YoY and compared to 2Q18 as well. Margins have improved 50 bps YoY alone.

Moving on to a granular level quarterly overview, unseasonable strength considering the pandemic was seen in BA (Business Area) NCC Building Sweden, which saw not only improved earnings, but improved orders received of almost 50% YoY. Residential orders for Sweden were above average as well. The BA NCC Building Nordics, containing Finland, Norway, and Denmark saw significantly improved earnings with a 40 bps margin increase, but a dramatic slowdown in received orders due to COVID-19.

The company's industrial area, BA NCC Industry, reported virtually unchanged volumes with an unfortunate effect from bitumen pricing impacting net sales and earnings somewhat - but outside of the company's control. The company expects this bitumen headwind to be a non-recurring effect, however.

(Source: NCC 2Q20 Presentation, Net sales SEK M)

NCC also has the BA Property Development, which recognized profit from two Finnish projects, with one large project started in Sweden. The backlog is strong, and the company still commands a massive amount of lettable space in its segment. The company letting ratio is indeed currently higher than the completion ratio.

(Source: NCC 2Q20 Presentation)

Overall, the company managed an impressive degree (20%+) of an increase in net profit as well as EBIT during 2Q20, with excellent cash flows exceeding 3B SEK on an annualized/12-month rolling basis.

The positives don't stop there, however, as the company has reduced interest-bearing net debt to zero during the quarter, turning corporate net debt negative at a -0.03X ratio. This does include pension and lease liabilities according to IFRS16, but this is of course standard.

While on paper, the net sales in building were down somewhat - this was due to a large comp imbalance, with a 3.4B SEK inflow from Denmark during last year, which is a non-recurring item. When removing this, orders (especially in Building) were actually higher than what the company considers normal levels.

What this means is that NCC performed extremely well during 2Q20, and the operational improvements begun during the last year are working extremely well. Due to the company's focus on Scandinavia, we've also not seen any corona shutdowns to projects at all, given that all building projects have always been classified as "vital" businesses. The headwinds for the company are visible in terms of order inflow as well as some raw material prices. The positives continue with the divestment of most of the road services, which has been a drag on profits for some time.

Regarding the dividend. Unfortunately, NCC's wording regarding the matter is even more obtuse than some of its peers'. In earlier news during the ordinary AGM, the company reported:

NCC’s AGM resolved in favor of the Board’s revised proposal that no dividend is to be paid for the 2019 fiscal year at this AGM, owing to the prevailing uncertainty in society due to the corona virus. At the AGM, the Board stated its intention to, circumstances allowing, convene an Extra General Meeting later this year and decide on a dividend at that time. (Source: NCC IR)

However, when looking at the company's page today, the wording is:

The AGM resolved on the Board´s proposal that no dividend is to be paid for the fiscal year 2019. (Source: NCC IR)

The dividend is also not addressed during 2Q20. This leaves me at a bit of a crossroads. While the impact isn't as severe, given that most companies have done something of the sort during this year because of the corona pandemic, my long-term plan is to not own companies that hedge these things too far. The fact is, many industrial companies or companies with industrial exposure, have paid dividends. NCC's financial position certainly allows it to pay a dividend, and the company's own words confirm this during 2020.

So while we're talking about a "good" company, we're also talking about a company that has taken some liberties with shareholder returns/rewards. That is not to my liking.

The company's dividend record is spotty at best.

(Source: NCC IR)

It cannot be relied upon from one year to the next, and while I have companies with similar tendencies in my portfolio (all of them Swedish), in none is this as apparent as in NCC.

I've yet to decide what to do here or if I am to divest the holding long term in favor of something else. Given that we're talking about capital in the tens of thousands, it would be a large undertaking to re-allocate this capital to different investments, especially given the current overvaluation tendencies in the Swedish market.

Still, the dividend remains an important consideration as we move forward - and I will likely base my decision on how the company handles its 2019 dividend.

Let's move to valuation.

NCC - What is the valuation?

I noted earlier that the Scandinavian market suffers from rich valuations at this time. This becomes apparent as soon as we look at even some of the more basic valuation multiples. NCC's P/E is moving back towards 14X earnings, though historical metrics with ranges from negative multiples to 22X earnings should make it clear that this is not necessarily an accurate long-term indicator for the company.

Due to divestments and reorganizations, book value paints a discordant picture as well, with dips attributable to spin-offs and the like. All in all, the company's last 5 years have been a tale of movement in the wrong direction which only started recovering in 2019-2020 - and then came the pandemic.

(Source: NCC Share price/SEK, Börsdata)

The visibility is very low. What we can say is that NCC is trailing very low sales multiples (0.28X), and the company's revenues are showing fairly steady development despite all of this chaos.

(Source: Börsdata, NCC Revenue/Share, SEK)

However, revenue means very little when the underlying profitability is trash - and EPS turned negative in 2018 despite high revenues. It was what triggered the currently-working reorganization, after all - and so far, it seems to be working as intended during the turnaround. NTM EPS is up over 40% to 11.37 SEK, up even from the comparatively good year of 2019. This warrants the very positive view I give of the CEO and his work thus far in the initial part of the article.

Forecasts are equally positive. S&P Global analysts expect a 5.2% EBITDA margin for 2020, which is a 60 bps improvement to 2019. The company expects a 41.5% YoY growth in FY net income for 2020 - however, analysts still expect the company to pay a dividend of 3 SEK/share, which is below the actual level of the previously proposed dividend. I, therefore, see them as somewhat disconnected from reality and see their 8 SEK dividend for 2020/2021 as a wishful fantasy. (Source: S&P Global)

Street targets aren't all that varied - most S&P analysts range between 165-190 SEK for the share, which I believe represents a full recovery for NCC as a company. I believe this recovery is likely, and I, therefore, understand the rationale behind these targets - I just don't agree with them at a time when the company offers no dividend clarity. Even the lowest target from the street currently points to a 5-8% undervaluation with the highest pointing to almost 25-30% undervaluation - and that's not where I am.

Given that the company has quite a bit left to prove before it can command such multiples again, much is hinging on the CEO's/management's abilities to perform the turnaround in full. I believe we're still years away from that, and therefore I choose to value the company at a multiple closer to today's reality - around 13.8X, or 160 SEK/share. This, I believe, accounts for the lack of dividend clarity, and the issues the company still faces, will allow for management's current success. It comes in slightly below the street's lowest target stock price, yet above my own cost basis.

Thesis

An investment into NCC should be made on the basis that NCC, over the next 3-or-so years, returns to a premium or fair-value multiple with higher earnings and an overall-working organization. The components for this recipe are certainly there. We have motivated and proven management, a good fundamentally-positioned company, and an obvious growth pathway with post-corona inflows of infrastructure and construction projects, set to boost companies like NCC.

The problem with such an investment is that NCC at current levels doesn't trade at a particularly appealingly low multiple to provide the sort of potential yield or capital appreciation we may be looking for. Better to say, perhaps alternatives to NCC are currently better and offer more clarity and potential upside than does NCC.

If you're looking for construction exposure, already have Skanska (which I consider more appealing, read my latest article on the company), and are willing to wait some time for market-beating returns, then the weak "Buy" stance I take here might make sense to you.

If you don't have access to the common share (not ADR), however, don't see the appeal in the wait and the potential here, I can't fault you on that part. There are, simply put, better alternatives on the market. That is also why NCC is a Class 4 stock and will remain one even if they reinstate the dividend. When times are good however, NCC has made a history of rewarding shareholders with above-average dividends of up to 7-9% YoC. My own reasoning for owning them is construction exposure, and wanting this to both market leaders in Sweden. This has rewarded me well over the years, but given the company's current lack of clarity may warrant re-examining as we move forward.

Until then, however, NCC's current valuation dictates it a weak "Buy" after an excellent 2Q20.

Thank you for reading

Stance

NCC's current slight undervaluation makes it a weak "Buy" with a potential 5-8% upside, but care should be taken regarding the company's dividend and short-term potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NCCBF, SKSBF, SKBSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.