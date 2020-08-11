FAANG Stocks Probably Didn't Make You Rich

Define whatever retirement means to you, then devise a long-term strategy that will generate the income you're going to need to make it happen.

However, it would have been difficult to buy and hold these stocks in the way necessary to have seen truly life-changing gains.

It's easy to look back and think you missed out on FAANG and other outperforming stocks.

Don't be upset. You didn't miss anything. / Source: Author

Seeking Alpha readers made so many great comments on my recent article, "Stop Telling Retirement Investors They Need A Million Dollars", I could probably mine them to the tune of an article a day.

One of the more combative in a sea of conviviality, this one from user @six-oh stood out:

I responded promptly with:

Then I decided to write this article.

It's not only @six-oh. He looks back twenty years and uses Nasdaq (QQQ) as one example in a sea of possibilities. He has 20/20 hindsight on his side. But fine, buy an index and hold it. Plausible, though he's absolutely presenting too neat and tidy of a scenario.

Because it's not that simple. As Rida Morwa explains so well in "Retirement: Best Time For Dividend Stocks", the road to retirement follows a strategic path with well-defined goals, objectives, and desires, not speculative buys of the time's high-flying stocks:

If only you could find the next Amazon or Tesla or Bitcoin and put your entire life savings into it right at IPO, before they became popular, why you would be very wealthy. The problem is that for every AMZN and TSLA, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of other investments that were supposed to be huge, but fizzled...



Fortunately, to have a healthy portfolio that can meet reasonable financial goals, it isn't necessary to be in the stocks that are doing best today.

That said, we'll never run out of people who water investing down to: "Look at what the FAANG stocks have done over the last ten years. All you needed to do was buy and hold these stocks. Why waste your time with dividend investing?"

This is even more extreme than @six-oh's QQQ example. And it's probably more prevalent. If you read financial media beyond Seeking Alpha, you know you can't get away from "If you only had invested $10,000 in ... ten years ago, you'd have $... today" articles.

It's a basic argument that reads well and plays to our most primal emotions.

It's easy to get down on yourself for missing out on Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and others. It's easy, as Morwa notes, to experience FOMO (fear of missing out). It's easy to look back and feel like you made terrible decisions with your investments.

Except, it's not that easy.

Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet Probably Didn't Make You Rich

It's practically impossible to find research to prove what we all know. For every person stocks such as FB, AAPL, AMZN, NFLX, and GOOG/GOOGL made rich over the last decade, there are likely hundreds, if not thousands, who either missed out or got hurt trying to buy stocks on the premise that all they do is go up.

People tend to not report when they lose. Quite a few tell tall tales or exaggerate their actual profits. It's akin to lying about how big the fish you say you caught actually was. Or maybe you didn't catch the fish at all.

Compelling research does exist indicating that the average investor inclined to trade rather than invest has too much confidence in his or her abilities, indulges in sensation-seeking behavior, and tends to sell winners and hang on to losers.

We can't underestimate the role of emotion in investing. It's not always a bad thing. You can benefit when you direct your emotions towards executing an actual plan, not random buys and sells of hot stocks where you have to wrestle with decisions about timing and experience anxiety over volatility.

Making those random buys and seeing consistent success that actually makes you rich or merely sets you up to retire well isn't easy. I'd go so far as to argue most humans simply aren't built to pull it off. I know I'm not.

First, you have to actually pull the trigger and buy a stock before you know it's going to go up or keep going up. Just as people said FAANG, the Nasdaq, whatever was too expensive in 2000 or 2010, the same people and others have been saying it ever since. Of course, they have been wrong.

But the answer isn't as simple as you should have just bought these stocks or that index. Powerful forces, such as valuation concerns, kept people from taking the plunge twenty years ago, ten years ago, and at countless points along the way.

There are people who, at this moment, refuse to buy outperforming tech stocks and others because they think this is it. These top-performing stocks have finally run too far. Their valuations are out of whack. The party's about to be over.

This is a legitimate concern. You're not a bad investor for not buying these stocks based on this concern, even if you end up being wrong.

I don't agree with this concern and I'm still not buying these stocks. I don't like the risk/reward/anxiety equation.

Second, even if you bought, would you have held over the neat and tidy time frame people, particularly a large segment of the anti-DGI (dividend growth investing) crowd, love to cite? Would you have bought and held until you had $100,000, $500,000, a million dollars or more in profit?

Would your $10,000 invested in (insert stock here) be worth (insert massive number in the six or seven figures here) today? Or would you have bailed somewhere along the way?

Third, did you have the necessary capital you were willing to risk to get in these stocks at the level required to actually get rich in the first place?

For example, if you invested $1,000 in AMZN ten years ago, your 7.76 shares would be worth roughly $24,579 today. While that's a fabulous return, it's far from life-changing.

If you dropped $10,000 on AMZN a decade ago, you'd have approximately $245,795 today. That's potentially life-changing to many. Close to it for most. But there's a big difference between $1,000 and $10,000 for a vast majority of us. It's the difference between playing with $5 chips and $100 chips at the roulette table.

Not to mention, how many of us would have sold AMZN somewhere before it yielded 2,400% worth of appreciation?

I'm steeping this conversation and these questions in reality, not easy-to-digest and alluring glances in the rear-view mirror reflecting what-ifs.

To be honest, I don't even like having this conversation. However, it's an important one to have, even if many of us understand the reality of stabbing at high-flying stocks and the fallacy of being able to be unflappable over ten or twenty years in the face of volatility, sky-high valuations, and on-paper profits. (And boy, on-paper profits are tough to resist.)

It's important to ensure those of us who know better don't fall into the trap set by FOMO and the basic argument that buying and holding FAANG and others like them is akin to shooting fish in a barrel.

And it's critically important to save new investors not only from themselves, but from the people and platforms preying on them during a volatile, yet bull market. It's so much easier to blindly buy the high-flying stocks of strong companies or take a run at Kodak (KODK) than it is to muster the patience, understand and respect the process, and do the work to build a DGI portfolio.

The Best Way To Retire Rich

To be clear, plenty of people exist who put in enough money, let it ride, and made hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars on Amazon, Netflix, Tesla, and other stocks that have had similar runs over the last ten years.

More than a few are probably reading this now. Of them, quite a few, maybe most, pulled it off as part of a larger, sound strategy. Or some received stock options via employment and made their money that way.

There just aren't as many as FOMO would lead us to think. Because it's not an easy thing to accomplish. In fact, it's hard with dozens of variables at play, including those ruled largely by emotion.

That's why most of us who see success investing do it in a much more low-key way by executing a strategy that includes elements of personal finance, such as budgeting and saving, as well as investing. We might find our way to a million dollars (or more), but we don't necessarily need that much to retire how we want, the way we want.

Back to Rida's aforementioned article because he said it so well:

... we prefer to build income streams as they are less volatile and more reliable than market prices. You might achieve your $2 million goal, but if the market crashes the year you retire, you might find that you only have $1 million. So instead of saying our goal is to have a certain dollar value, our goal would be worded "I want to have $50,000 or $100,000 in annual dividend income."

Just because you adhere to DGI doesn't mean you can't keep a section of your portfolio in FAANG. Other than Apple (because it pays a dividend), I don't do it. But obviously, as part of a diversified portfolio, it's a sensible strategy.

Watching these big names fly I have toyed with the idea. Believe me, it was tough following stocks such as Netflix so closely but not buying them. As bearish (and wrong) as I was on NFLX for most of the past decade, it was, according to TipRanks, my best ever bullish call!

I have toyed with the idea of taking any extra (basically unexpected) money I receive and putting them in non-dividend paying, high-flying stocks such as the FAANG stocks. If you're mainly a DGI investor, there's nothing wrong with having a speculative section of your portfolio where you allocate, 5-10%, to these stocks. It's one way to achieve diversification.

Ultimately, I decided against it. To me, it veers too far from my core strategy and resembles gambling. I know how I would react emotionally to seeing one of these stocks rise. I would feel compelled to put more money in them, which would mean diverting investment in my core DGI holdings. I would be falling into the very psychological trap I warn against in this article.

I should point out my approach to Apple. I have above-average confidence the company will exponentially raise its dividend over time. I want to build a position in the stock now - even though I'm not thrilled with its present dividend - so I'm there for the day when it becomes one of the most, if not the most, attractive income-producing stock on the market.

I'm making a speculative growth investment. I'm speculating on accelerated dividend growth from Apple.

That said, put the dollars in, buy the FAANG stocks, hold them, keep an eye on them. It's not crazy. And if you can keep emotional control of that approach as part of a larger, more methodical strategy, who am I to argue?

But here again, to get rich off of these stocks and be able to retire early or on time because of them, you would have actually had to hold the stocks long enough and invested enough cash in them in the first place.

The easy answer is too look back and say, "I should have put more money in FAANG and less in my DGI stocks". But it goes back to the original logic rooted in reality - it's not that easy. It doesn't necessarily work that way, on the ground, in the emotional battleground that is real life.

I can only speak for myself, but part of the reason why I adhere strictly to dividend growth investing is because it takes a significant amount of the potentially detrimental emotion out of the equation. It removes much of the guesswork and concerns over volatility or the value of your principal.

If you're buying Dividend Aristocrats and stocks on the path to become Dividend Aristocrats, you're eliminating a considerable amount of risk and setting yourself up to achieve that goal of living off of your income in retirement. If you can invest more money, more often, you can get there ahead of even the most optimistic projections.

