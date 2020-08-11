A nearly 90% selloff that began in early 2017 and nadired in June 2020 has left the company trading at significant discount to book value.

Today we spotlight a name that gets little to no coverage on the Street but you might be aware of its products. The company's stock has been hit hard in recent years due to a variety of challenges, Covid-19 just being the latest. However, with recent insider buying, restructuring efforts, a recent bounce in the stock and low valuations, it was worth diving in deeper on this concern. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) is a Dubuque, Iowa-based manufacturer, importer, and marketer of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products. It was founded in 1893 as Rolph & Ball Furniture Company and first publicly traded in 1969. Its moniker originates from its lifetime-guaranteed Blue Steel Springs that are a component of nearly every piece of upholstered furniture it manufactures. Its offerings are typically sold to the upper-middle market, predominantly to retailers with smaller direct-to-customer and online channel presence. The company’s stock has been on a Covid-19-induced roller coaster ride recently and currently commanding a market cap of ~$135 million. Flexsteel operates on a fiscal year (FY) that ends on June 30th.

The company does not break out its business into different segments, only distinguishing revenue as residential and contract. Residential is the predominant contributor to Flexsteel’s top line, responsible for $272.2 million during the first three quarters of FY20 (ending March 31, 2020), or 90% of its total. Beginning in May 2019, management initiated a restructuring with the goal of business simplification. The reset that should yield ~$50 million in savings included exiting several product lines in its contract segment – namely, commercial office and custom-design hospitality – facility closures, and a reduction in workforce in order focus on its core domestic home furnishings business.

Challenges:

The U.S. residential furnishings market is highly fragmented, but extremely large, estimated at $115 billion. Flexsteel’s primary publicly traded competitors include Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. (BSET), Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT), Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) and La-Z-Boy Inc. (LZB). Apart from La-Z-Boy, these names peaked in terms of share price in 2016-2017 and have faced tremendous secular headwinds from the superior logistics and disruptive nature of Amazon (AMZN) and the flat-pack shipping of Ikea and other competitors.

The cascade in Flexsteel’s share price from these issues accelerated into an avalanche with a disastrous rollout of its enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, which significantly disrupted its e-commerce business starting in 4QFY18 and continued through FY19. The 10% and then 25% tariffs on Chinese goods also severely impacted the company as furniture from China accounted for 42% of the company’s FY19 top line. Follow on with the coronavirus and a perfect storm was in the offing to take the company from its all-time closing high of $62.46 per share set in December 2016 to a closing low of $7.99 on May 19, 2020, a plunge of 87% that precipitated its removal from the Russell 2000, 2500, and 3000 indices on June 26, 2020.

3QFY20 Results and Update

Although the company’s FY20 concluded on June 30, 2020, it will not report earnings for several weeks, likely near the end of July. In addition to its 3QFY20 earnings report, Flexsteel provided an operational update when it announced that it was slashing its quarterly dividend 77% on June 1, 2020.

In 3QFY20, Flexsteel lost $0.45 a share on net sales of $98.8 million as compared to a gain of $0.10 a share on net sales of $111.5 million in the prior year period. The 11% decrease in net sales was blamed on many factors, including the Chinese tariff’s impact on demand; the company’s exit from the commercial office and custom-design hospitality businesses; lower demand for healthcare and vehicle products; and widespread store closures in mid-March due to Covid-19. Gross margins compressed 510 basis points to 14.0% as Flexsteel’s move to shutter poorer-performing lines, initiatives to improve lead times and customer experience, product mix, and currency translations were cited for the decline. Adding to its woes was the early-March 2020 bankruptcy filing of retailer Art Van Furniture, responsible for 3% of Flexsteel’s total sales in FY20YTD.

On a positive note, the company’s ERP issues appear to be in the rear-view mirror as e-commerce revenue increased a robust 37% versus the prior year period, marking its third consecutive sequential gain. For fiscal year to date, Flexsteel’s e-commerce channel has grown 19% year-over-year.

Continuing its business simplification, the company decided to fully exit the hospitality business and discontinue its recreational vehicle seating product line, taking a $3 to $5 million cash charge to further focus on its U.S. home furnishings, workspace, and e-commerce solutions. In addition to shedding manufacturing and distribution assets located in Arkansas, Indiana, and its original plant in Dubuque, Iowa, Flexsteel announced that it was permanently closing a distribution center in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, leaving it with four manufacturing plants (three owned), two distribution facilities (one owned), and two showrooms (both leased) in North America. It is also taking steps to significantly reduce its exposure to China.

In response to the coronavirus, management implemented multiple actions, which were further elaborated on its June 1, 2020 business update. It temporarily suspended all manufacturing operations in North America – some are now back on line – eliminated all non-essential capital expenditures, renegotiated terms on lease payments and vendor payables, slashed the base salaries of the company’s CEO and newly hired CFO/COO by 25% while reducing board member cash compensation by 50% – both through October 1, 2020.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Management also tapped its revolving credit facility for $15 million during 3QFY20 and subsequently secured access to an additional $45 million line with a two-year term. Overall, it exited the quarter with $62.5 million in cash. Flexsteel also announced on its June 1, 2020 business update that it was slashing its quarterly dividend from $0.22 to $0.05 – marking its 314th consecutive quarter with a cash disbursement (dating back to 1938) – in an effort to preserve cash. However, with its stock trading at a discount to book value and with the likely Russell index removal looming, the company’s board authorized a $6 million share buyback, amounting to (at the time of announcement) ~7.5% of the shares outstanding.

No Street analysts commented on these measures taken by Flexsteel as no one on the Street currently follows this microcap with only 8 million shares outstanding.

By contrast, insiders have been using the stark weakness in their stock as a buying opportunity. Since May, the CEO, COO, VP of Operations, and a board member have purchased a total of ~61,000 shares, bolstering the company’s belief that its stock is undervalued. Overall, insiders own ~5% of the company.

Verdict

A snapshot of Flexsteel’s balance sheet shows the company’s book value at $202.3 million, or ~$25.30 per share. Maybe even more compelling is the company’s net current asset value of $122.6 million, or ~$15.32 a share. Even though its stock has rebounded from $8 a share to near $17 and the secular headwinds facing the furniture business will remain in flux after the coronavirus and tariff issues dissipate, trading at under 35% of trailing twelve-month sales, Flexsteel still has some deep value. With $62.5 million in cash, access to another $45 million and $20 million of quarterly SG&A, the company can afford to sit out the balance of the year without any solvency concerns.

At this time, I think FLXS makes for a solid 'watch item' position for value investors. I do like other names like Hooker Furniture better in this part of the market, however.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLKS, HOFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.