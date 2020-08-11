This article focuses on the fundamentals and what the real value is versus the current share price.

Tyson Foods reported third-quarter results that were lower than the previous one-year period, citing increased costs from the pandemic as part of the reason.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) has faced challenges in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. The company suffered an outbreak of the virus at one of its processing facilities in Springdale, Arkansas which has prompted the changes to safety protocols and a new medical division. They have created a chief medical officer position and plan to add 200 nurses and administrative support staff to handle increased testing and case management.

Tyson Foods reported its third quarter earnings recently, which were lower than the previous one-year period. The company posted a profit of $527 million, down from $676 million the previous year. While posting the results, Tyson also announced that current CEO Noel White will become executive vice chairman of the board of directors, and will be replaced as CEO by Dean Banks. The earnings did beat expectations, though the company refrained from issuing future guidance due to the uncertainty surround the ongoing pandemic.

While current news stories, good or bad can sway our opinion about investing in a company, it's good to analyze the fundamentals of the company and to see where it's been in the past and in which direction it's heading.

This article will focus on the long-term fundamentals of the company, which tend to give us a better picture of the company as a viable investment. I also analyze the value of the company versus the price and help you to determine if TSN is currently trading at a bargain price. I provide various situations which help estimate the company's future returns. In closing I will tell you my personal opinion about whether I'm interested in taking a position in this company and why.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 72/100. Therefore, Tyson Foods is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. TSN has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, ROE, Earnings per share, and Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn. It has low scores for ROIC, Gross Margin Percent, and PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past 5 years. In summary, these findings show us that TSN seems to have average fundamentals since approximately half of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer )

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly consistent at maintaining or increasing price over the last 10 years, with the exception of the final year where share price declined slightly. Overall, share price average has grown by about 263.1% over the past 10 years or a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.4%. This is a satisfactory return for most investors.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings while earnings have grown overall during the chart history, company earnings haven’t grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings declined from 2010 to 2012, then EPS increased steadily through 2018 and declined in 2019.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So, in this regard, TSN is not an ideal candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has fluctuated from 2015 – 2019. It alternated between increasing and decreasing every year over the five-year period. Five-year average ROE is good at around 18%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So TSN meets my requirements but the volatility of the ROE is worrisome.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 31 Farming/Agriculture companies is 9.14%.

Therefore, Tyson Foods’s 5-year average of 18% and current ROE of 15% are well above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has also fluctuated over the five-year period. It increases and decreases every other year. Five-year average ROIC is low at around 11%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a 5-year average of 16% or more. So TSN does not pass this test.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) increased at the beginning of the five-year period but has decreased for the last two years. Five-year GMP is poor at around 12%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So TSN has not proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Gross Margin Percent History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is less than 1. This is a good indicator, telling us that the company owns more than it owes.

TSN’s Current Ratio of 1.61 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a Current Ratio of more than 1, so TSN exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine in regards to its debt-to-equity. In the short-term the company’s financial situation is also acceptable.

The Price-Earnings Ratio of 10.4 indicates that TSN might be selling at a low price when comparing TSN’s PE Ratio to a long-term market average PE Ratio of 15. The 10-year and 5-year average PE Ratio of TSN has typically been between 13 and 14, so this indicates that TSN could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to TSN’s average historical PE Ratio range.

TSN currently pays a dividend of 2.64% (or 2.71% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time, it’s around 33%, which means that there is still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that TSN has a history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 0.67% to 2.62%. This stock pays out a decent dividend. Dividend payouts have increased somewhat consistently over the 5 year period, therefore this stock may be desirable for some dividend investors.

Although TSN participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds -- cash plus sensible borrowing capacity -- beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of TSN, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity.

Tyson is one of the world’s largest food companies and in April 2020, it borrowed $1.5 billion from creditors. Tyson states that paying down the debt over the next 2 years is a company priority. Therefore, it seems that Tyson has a sensible borrowing capacity.

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past 5 years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when TSN was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2016 and 2019. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2016, was a time when TSN was buying back the most shares, which doesn’t make sense from a strategic standpoint. Therefore, it seems like TSN is not purposely planning share buybacks with a strategic plan to return the most value to shareholders.

If I were currently interested in buying TSN now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat high point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s a fairly good time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with TSN is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a regular dividend. The payout ratio leaves room to increase the dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing mostly consistently over the years. Finally, the dividend yield is near a somewhat high level when compared with the past 10 years.

On the negative side, share buy backs haven’t been completed at an opportune time to return the most value to shareholders.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using a diluted EPS of 4.97. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: BTMA Wealth Builders Club )

According to this valuation analysis, TSN is overpriced.

If TSN continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If TSN continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If TSN continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If TSN continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If TSN continues with a growth average similar to its past 5 years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to TSN’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, MO is undervalued.

If TSN continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $58 per share versus its current price of about $64, this would indicate that Tyson Foods is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Tyson Foods is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt, and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Some fundamentals are decent, including EPS and ROE, however ROE has fluctuated over the past 5 years. Other fundamentals could use improvement, such as ROIC and Gross Margins.

The dividend situation is better than average as the company pays a regular dividend with a yield that has been increasing over the past 5 years. Plus, the dividend yield is at a high point when compared with the past 10 years.

My valuation analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

Below, we can see how TSN performed against the S&P 500 during the economic crisis of 2008 and years onward. You can see that TSN tends to be more volatile than the S&P 500 benchmark; TSN declines more during economic busts and tends to see more growth during economic booms. This gives me the opinion that Tyson might be an advantageous stock to buy during a recession so that you can buy the stock at a favorably discounted price. Then, when the economy is booming again, you could sell at an inflated price.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 5.44%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings decrease of -18.83% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 20.44% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 5.44% growth per year. Plus, we’ll add the current 2.64% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 8.08%.

Here is an alternative scenario based on TSN’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and 5-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 8.8% and 11%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.49%. So, we’re at a total return of 10.29 % to 12.49%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and 5 years, the growth has been 10.9% and 7.7%, respectively. Plus, the average 5-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 12.39% to 9.19 %. Therefore, when averaging all of these return possibilities, our annual return could likely be around 10%-11%.

If considering actual past results of Tyson Foods, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and 5-year return results.

______________

10 Year Return Results if Invested in TSN:

Initial Investment Date: 8/4/2010

End Date: 8/4/2020

Cost per Share: $17.57

End Date Price: $64.52

Total Dividends Received: $6.62

Total Return: 304.89%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 15%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in TSN:

Initial Investment Date: 8/4/2015

End Date: 8/4/2020

Cost per Share: $41.58

End Date Price: $64.35

Total Dividends Received: $5.49

Total Return: 67.97%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 11%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 11% to 15%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in TSN, and its existing products (US sold processed chicken and beef), you could expect TSN to provide you with around at least 11% annual return with more significant returns during economic booming years.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So, in a typical scenario with TSN, you could expect to earn a similar short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in the long run, this company has proven that it is able to adapt and outperform the benchmark of the average S&P 500 index fund return.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Tyson Foods is a chance to own one of the largest companies in its industry. The company is financially healthy and fairly dependable in terms of a regular and increasing dividend as well as long-term increasing earnings.

Some concerns I have about TSN are its volatile ROE and low ROIC. It’s low Gross Margin Percent also indicates that the company is running on slim margins and is in a highly competitive industry. Also worrisome is that some of the company’s products can be considered as commodities. To many customers, there’s not much noticeable difference from one chicken breast to the next. So, products like these can lead to a price war, where the suppliers end up reducing their own prices and profits just to compete.

While Tyson is one of the largest US meat companies, it still has stiff competition, which keeps its prices and profits in check. Some of this competition includes: Smithfield, Hormel (HRL), Sanderson Farms (SAFM), Pilgrim’s (PPC), and now newcomer veggie meat producers like Beyond Meat (BYND).

A company in a fiercely competitive industry, selling commodity-like products, involved in price wars, with a growing trend moving away from meat-based products doesn’t seem like the ideal company to invest in.

Therefore, I would need to consider these factors into my investment decision. At this time, since Tyson is overpriced according to my analysis valuation and it doesn’t pass all of my investing requirements, I’m not interested in purchasing shares. But if the company’s fundamentals improve in the future and should I choose to invest in Tyson when the stock is selling under its estimated value, I will also factor into my buying price the drawbacks that I stated above.

With this in mind, if I were interested to buy Tyson (which I’m not), I would want to buy at an additional margin of safety beyond my estimated value to protect myself from losses and to increase my chance of better returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.