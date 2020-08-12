Stop Trashing AT&T, It's Going To Pay My Rent

AT&T isn't the greatest company in the world, but it's an excellent core position in a dividend growth investing portfolio.

I'd hate to rely on capital gains to live when the time comes to access income from my portfolio.

I invest in dividend payers because they allow me to worry less about stock price.

I'm a renter.

And I'm to the point where I'm borderline offended when people tell me I "should buy" because I'm "throwing money away."

Broadly speaking, my rationale for renting isn't much different than it is for continuing to buy shares of AT&T (T).

I'm not paying for my living space. I'm paying for the neighborhood. I'm paying for the amenities. I'm paying for the attendant effects.

I'm borderline offended / Source: Decider.com

The Whole Point Of Income Investing Is To Not Sell Stock

Seeking Alpha contributor Vince Martin recently wrote a nice takedown of AT&T. In AT&T Highlights The Modern Problem With Income Investing, Vince made a compelling bear case for the stock, but he didn't persuade me that I shouldn't own it as a core holding in an income-focused portfolio:

At a time decades ago when investors had to pay $35-plus in commissions, a zero-cost dividend payment was attractive. Now, with not only zero commissions but fractional shares, the need for a fixed distribution seems far less pressing. In fact, there's an argument that dividend payments should be obsolete in this investing world. Why should investors desire payments, fixed in timing and amount by a third party, with no flexibility relative to tax planning or income needs? Yes, if an investor sells a small portion of her stake in a company that doesn't pay a dividend, her ownership stake is diluted. But presuming that company reinvests its cash flow in projects that drive future growth (instead of returning that cash flow to shareholders), she still has a modestly smaller stake in what should be a more valuable business. A dividend recipient, in contrast, has the same stake in a less valuable business, as the dividend exits the balance sheet.

(Side note: Vince and I worked together briefly as full-time employees at Seeking Alpha. I know him a little bit. He's a solid dude. Be nice to him in the comments.)

I understand what Vince is saying about commissions.

Without them, you can invest in companies that do not pay dividends, watch their stocks increase in value, and sell them along the way to generate income - commission-free. So you're not paying a fee, in effect, to trim your position and live off of the capital gains.

In a perfect world (and a raging bull market), that sounds great.

However, advocating that approach ignores one of the reasons why so many investors adhere to a dividend growth investing strategy.

If you rely on income from a non-dividend paying growth stock, you take on considerable risk. You set yourself up to make too many choices and, potentially, uncomfortable compromises.

When a non-dividend paying growth stock hits a slump, you might not want to take a loss or sell it for less than an ideal price.

If you keep a diversified portfolio, you will presumably have stocks that are performing well when you need to sell. Hopefully. But you're at the mercy of how your individual stocks are performing in the moment in time you need liquidity to pay your bills. If you access cash from your portfolio on a regular basis, this might not be the most comfortable position to be in. Having to choose between your children.

What if the market crashes? What if we go into a sustained bear market, and everything in your diversified portfolio is crashing? Sounds insane these days, but it will happen again.

When it does, the dividend growth investor doesn't panic. She continues to collect her income via her regular dividend payments. If she's not taking cash payments, she's reinvesting at lower prices, thereby incrementally adding more shares to her position and increasing her future income.

This is exactly why many of us refuse to invest in stocks that don't pay dividends.

Nope, AT&T Isn't Perfect

As I noted, Vince made a compelling case against AT&T, the company. It's far from perfect.

For example, I was excited about HBO Max. I thought that launch was going to go well. I figured WarnerMedia would cut last minute deals with Roku (ROKU) and Amazon.com (AMZN). It's pure incompetence that they didn't or, at the very least, have a better plan (as in, something other than no plan) to counter absence from two of the world's largest streaming platforms.

I watch TV via Roku. So I have a worthless HBO Max subscription. It stinks.

I could go on, but Vince did a good job. I have a tough time arguing with him on most of his AT&T bear case. I think he downplays the power and potential of HBO and Turner, but I digress. That's not the point of this article.

I own AT&T because, flaws and all, it's a relatively solid company that pays what I believe will continue to be a lucrative, reliable, and growing dividend. I don't own it because I think it's the best company in the world.

I use the same philosophy with where I choose to live. I rent because where I live it's not only less expensive to do so, but it gives me flexibility. If I want to move next year (as I intend to), I can just pick up and go. It's not quite as easy to be mobile when you own a house.

Steps away from my apartment / Source: Author

But beyond that, I rent because it's easier for me to choose my preferred neighborhood in a city where real estate runs expensive.

Someone should do a study, but I'd be willing to bet that there's a positive correlation between copious shade and the price of real estate in Los Angeles. I can afford to rent in my neighborhood, but there's no way I could comfortably afford to buy one of the million dollar-plus homes just steps away from my apartment.

Compared to the houses in my neighborhood, my apartment sucks. I mean it's not horrible, but it's small, there's no outdoor space, and I have to send my laundry out. But I am not paying for the dwelling. I'm paying for the neighborhood and its proximity to other neighborhoods I like to hang out in.

So stop telling me I need to buy a house!

In what I hope isn't a confusing twist, I foresee that, someday, AT&T will pay my rent.

It's a stock I own for the express purpose of generating income. It's an attendant effect of investing your money in the company, if you will. Just as I have the lifestyle I prefer as an attendant effect of renting. If I bought a home, it would have to be in a less expensive neighborhood that doesn't align with my lifestyle preferences.

I also own Apple (AAPL). It pays a dividend. I own Apple because it's a great company. I wish it would and I think it should pay a bigger dividend. I hope it will one day.

My rationale for owning Apple is the opposite of AT&T.

Love the company, not thrilled with the dividend. I think Apple could do more. That said, I think Apple will ultimately do more. I expect exponential dividend increases from the company well before I stop reinvesting dividends and use them to pay my rent and other expenses.

Apple - great company, could have a better dividend.

AT&T - not as great of a company, has a fantastic dividend.

Both deserve space in my portfolio. They basically complement one another. One day, things will come into alignment and they'll serve pretty much exactly the same purpose - consistent and reliable income generation I don't have to think about, stress on, or compromise over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.