Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2020

21 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 23 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, July 31st, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

21 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 21 last week) and the average price return was +2.52% (up from +1.41% last week). The lead gainers were Commodities (+14.68%) and Preferreds (+5.78%), while the weakest sectors by Price was MLPs (-1.75%) and Asia Equity (-0.18%),

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (same as last week), while the average NAV return was +2.85% (up from +2.41% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Commodities (+14.83%) and Real Estate (+4.08%). The weakest sector by NAV was MLPs (+0.07%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top premium sector was Preferreds (+4.28%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-24.48%). The average sector discount is -7.91% (up from -8.33% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Preferreds (+2.15%), MLPs (-3.06%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.33% (up from -0.75% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.12), followed by Preferreds (+0.61). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.76), followed by Real Estate (-1.16). The average z-score is -0.44 (up from -0.58 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (17.04%), Global Allocation (11.34%), Limited Duration (9.56%), Multisector Income (9.08%) and Senior Loans (9.05%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.55% (down from +7.58%last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) -14.80% 0.00% -20.16% -0.7 -15.64% 0.00% Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC) -9.58% 18.97% 32.20% -1.1 6.22% 10.62% Sprott Physical Silver Trust Unit (PSLV) -4.66% % -5.40% -3.4 4.10% 7.50% PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd (PTY) -4.31% 10.17% 23.51% -0.6 -2.60% 0.81% PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy (PCN) -4.27% 8.83% 20.02% -0.9 -2.30% 1.19% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd (CEN) -3.84% 33.09% -28.36% -2.6 -4.34% 0.80% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -2.99% 7.66% -7.42% -1.7 -2.37% 0.79% Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr (STK) -2.93% 8.23% 0.94% -0.7 0.13% 3.05% Bancroft Fund (BCV) -2.92% 4.44% -9.65% -0.5 -0.34% 2.92% Cohen & Steers Total Return (RFI) -2.64% 7.83% -3.31% -1.2 1.32% 4.11%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Insight Select Income Fund (INSI) 6.49% 3.73% -1.36% 2.3 4.69% 0.05% Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) 5.25% 12.26% 2.24% 0.5 5.87% 0.45% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) 4.68% 7.15% 5.74% -0.5 5.40% 0.77% Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value (NPN) 4.60% 2.46% -1.85% 1.2 5.19% 0.26% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) 4.44% 12.40% 3.89% -0.4 5.16% 0.00% BNY Mellon Alcentra Gl Crd Inc 2024 Tgt (DCF) 4.43% 7.27% -2.14% -0.2 5.23% 0.48% Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp (PFO) 3.94% 6.22% 8.41% 1.4 4.97% 1.16% Neuberger Berman Municipal (NBH) 3.72% 4.80% 4.03% 1.7 3.83% 0.13% JHancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) 3.51% 8.60% 6.33% 2.8 4.06% 0.63% Nuveen Emrg Mkts Debt 2022 Target Term (JEMD) 3.48% 6.04% -3.75% -0.6 3.47% -0.26%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) -86.8% 2.35 0.31 7.40% -26.23% -1.9 407% 7/8/2020 7/23/2020 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) -81.0% 1.58 0.3 7.42% -27.35% -1.7 274% 7/8/2020 7/23/2020 THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) -20.0% 0.1 0.08 7.93% -13.94% -0.5 120% 7/14/2020 7/22/2020 Invesco Senior Income (VVR) -16.7% 0.024 0.02 6.78% -15.31% -0.7 129% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 First Trust Senior FR 2022 Target Term (FIV) -12.3% 0.0203 0.0178 2.53% -6.85% -0.3 209% 7/20/2020 8/3/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFSÂ® Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.2% 0.02923 0.02928 7.41% -2.87% 0.9 29% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate Income (MIN) 1.1% 0.02822 0.02854 8.87% -4.46% 1.0 28% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.6% 0.064 0.065 6.76% -13.04% -0.5 105% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 1.8% 0.056 0.057 5.91% -14.22% -0.9 110% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 2.9% 0.0485 0.0499 6.93% -11.93% -0.3 55% 7/7/2020 7/16/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 3.3% 0.0509 0.0526 7.66% -7.42% -1.7 35% 7/7/2020 7/16/2020 MFSÂ® Charter Income (MCR) 3.5% 0.05581 0.05774 8.15% -4.28% 1.1 52% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) 3.8% 0.0736 0.0764 10.70% -6.94% 0.1 59% 7/21/2020 7/30/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 5.68% -9.52% 0.8 132% 7/1/2020 7/10/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 4.0% 0.0415 0.04314 9.55% 2.85% -0.6 28% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 4.7% 0.03892 0.04074 8.40% -7.91% -0.4 59% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 MFSÂ® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 4.7% 0.01787 0.01871 9.98% -8.16% -1.2 61% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 7.4% 0.0471 0.0506 7.86% -14.30% -1.0 94% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) 8.8% 0.057 0.062 5.28% -9.15% 0.0 103% 7/1/2020 7/23/2020 Liberty All-Star Equity (USA) 14.3% 0.14 0.16 10.85% -6.65% -0.9 2% 7/13/2020 7/23/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) 16.5% 0.0133 0.0155 3.39% -11.61% 0.0 185% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) 18.1% 0.0525 0.062 5.78% -1.68% 0% 7/1/2020 7/14/2020 Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 18.2% 0.11 0.13 7.30% 5.17% 1.2 -2% 7/13/2020 7/23/2020

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

ADS Analytics presents Reasons To Remain Constructive On CEFs (Jul. 27), The Role Of Swaps In PIMCO CEF Earnings (Jul. 29), Building Resilient CEF Portfolios (Jul. 31)

Alpha Gen Capital presents Just How Risky Are CEFs When Building A 8% -10% Portfolio Yield? Part II (Jul. 27), Some Cheap 'Convergence Trade' Opportunities (Jul. 28), Just How Risky Are CEFs When Building A 8%-10% Portfolio Yield: Part III (Jul. 30)

Dividend Seeker presents PCI: Non-Agency MBS Face Challenges, But The Income Can Justify The Risk (Jul. 26)

Douglas Albo presents Equity CEFs: A Big Fat Opportunity In The AllianzGI Technology CEF (Jul. 28)

Financially Free Investor presents 5 Best CEFs To Buy This Month (July 2020) (Jul. 25)

*Nick Ackerman presents EHT: Target Term Fund With Less Than A Year (Jul. 27), STK: Tech Fund Throwing Off Attractive Income (Jul. 29), PCI: A Fund That Has Yet To Rebound (Jul. 30)

Rida Morwa presents Rare 12% Yield And 38% Discount: HFRO (Jul. 28)

Steven Bavaria presents 'Hunkering Down' To Weather The Storm With John Hancock's Financial Opportunity Fund (Jul. 27)

*Stanford Chemist presents Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: July 19, 2020 (Jul. 27), The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report: July 2020 (Jul. 31), Why Are CEFs Lagging The S&P 500? (Jul. 31)

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update; The Secular Bull 'Market Of Stocks' Rolls On (Aug. 1)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Is The Payroll Employment Report Accurate? (Aug. 2)

Lance Roberts presents 'Insanely Stupid' To Chase Stocks As Economy Plunges? (Aug. 2)

