What does IBM CEO Arvind Krishna have in common with AMD CEO Lisa Su?

IBM just increased their dividend for the 25th year in a row.

IBM is not losing business to competitors, it is losing business to COVID-19.

On June 22, IBM (IBM) reported 2nd quarter 2020 results.

Although revenue fell, there was abundant good news considering the overall economic effects of COVD-19.

The main point to keep in mind is the new direction IBM is headed for under CEO Arvind Krishna. His idea for IBM going forward will take more than 1 or 2 quarters to implement especially after years of rudderless direction under the previous CEO.

I recently wrote an article on IBM's coming resurgence called "IBM: Even Veteran Players Turn Around Eventually."

Here are 5 things when considering an investment in IBM.

1. The most important revenue drivers were up significantly.

Cloud revenue grew by an impressive 34%. Since the cloud is the avowed direction IBM is heading, this level of increase shows commitment and follow-through.

Also, last year's purchase of Red Hat has shown to be a valuable add-on to current business as well as assuring that future growth will result from the enhanced benefit of having Red Hat services in every nook and cranny of IBM's business. Red Hat revenue increased by 18%, another good sign IBM is on the right track. I have previously written about this deal "No, IBM Did Not Overpay For Red Hat."

2. Other key financial metrics improved too.

Other good financial news was Gross Margin up 2.6% and recurring revenue is now 60% and climbing. Recurring revenue is the direction all software and services IT companies are headed e.g. Microsoft (MSFT) and their conversion of Office from purchase to subscription.

Also, FCF (Free Cash Flow) was $11.5 billion in the last 12 months allowing IBM to pay down almost $7 billion worth of debt (net of cash) in the last 12 months.

And the Big Z, the z15 mainframe system continues its high-margin growth with revenue increasing by 6%. The latest model, the z15 model T02, will be available Sept. 17, 2020.

3. IBM is not losing business to competitors, it is losing business to COVID-19.

One of the points that became apparent during the earnings call was that most of the sales compression was due to cancellations or more likely, delay in projects from established customers.

Here's how Krishna described it:

Cognitive Applications revenue declined, as clients in some of the more impacted industries deferred transformational or discretionary spending. We saw this play out in IoT engineering lifecycle management, where demand from automotive, electronics, and aerospace clients softened this quarter.

and

While performance in some of these industries, like financial services was consistent quarter to quarter, other industries had a more significant decline. We saw this especially in retail, automotive, consumer goods, and travel and transportation. This impacted the revenue coming out of our backlog in the second quarter.

Basically, most customers are understandably pulling in their horns a bit during COVID-19 waiting to see how their business is impacted going forward. Spending on CAPEX is being pulled back a bit affecting future projects while normal expenses are being maintained at a somewhat lower level.

This means that most likely, IBM will get most of this lost business back sometime in the future but how long that wait will be is undetermined at this point.

4. IBM just increased their dividend for the 25th year in a row.

Year after year, decade after decade, IBM has continually increased its dividends. And barring unforeseen circumstances, I don't see dividend increases ending anytime soon.

Jim Kavanaugh CFO:

Our high-value business model and strong balance sheet and cash flows gave us the confidence to increase our dividend in this environment, the 25th consecutive year with an increase.

and

Finally, we remain confident that we have ample free cash flow and liquidity to invest in our business and return value to shareholders through dividends.

I agree with Mr. Kavanaugh.

5. What does IBM CEO Arvind Krishna have in common with AMD CEO Lisa Su?

Lisa Su is my favorite all-time CEO and in fact, in 2017, I recommended her for Executive of the Year for her fabulous turnaround of AMD's previously dismal fortunes.

I wrote "This is a tribute to the outstanding management skills of CEO Dr. Lisa Su. Her unrelenting focus on designing and producing a few outstanding products that customers would want to buy is about to pay off in a big way. At every step along the way CEO Su told us what would happen and it did."

I believe that is what Arvind Krishna will do for IBM. Focus the entire company on the things that IBM does best and ignore the rest. That would be high-margin growth products and services involving cloud, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence.

In fact, the word "focus" was used 17 times in the call and my favorite was "maniacally focused."

And by the way, there are two other things Su and Krishna have in common. They both have Ph.D.s in Electrical Engineering and both of them worked for IBM before they became CEO.

Conclusion:

IBM has a new CEO and that CEO is attempting to redirect this huge high-tech oil tanker in a new, more profitable direction.

Arvind Krishna can't do this in a couple of quarters but he should be able to show considerable progress in a couple of years at most.

So an investment in IBM is an investment in the future and while you are waiting for results to come to fruition, you will be collecting a nice fat 5.2% growing dividend.

IBM remains a buy under $130.

If you found this article to be of value, please scroll up and click the "Follow" button next to my name. Note: Members of my "Turnaround Stock Advisory" service receive my articles prior to publication, plus real-time updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.