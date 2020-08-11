However, Coeur is also stepping up its investments and will invest twice as much in H2 as it did in H1.

The company should be firing on all cylinders this semester: higher metals prices and a higher production should result in an outsized cash flow.

Introduction

Coeur Mining (CDE) didn’t meet the expectations in the second quarter predominantly due to external issues as it had to shut down some of its mines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With all mines now reopened and taking advantage of the strong gold and silver price, I expect the company’s third quarter to be excellent.

Data by YCharts

A weaker than expected Q2 result

In the second quarter, Coeur reported a total revenue of $154M which was lower than in Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 despite the higher precious metals prices as the company sold its gold at $1641/oz and its silver at $16.25/oz.

Source: company press release

The lower than expected revenue is directly correlated to the substantial production decrease in the second quarter. The gold production decreased by approximately 8% compared to Q1 2020 and about 15% compared to Q4 2019 but what really hut the company was the sharp reduction in the silver output: down to 1.6 million ounces from 2.7 million ounces in Q1 and 3.1 million ounces in Q4 2019.

The lower output means the company wasn’t fully able to take advantage of the good metals price environment. Additionally, Coeur also really stepped up its exploration expenditures, spending almost twice as much as in Q2 2019 and Q1 2020 on exploration during the second quarter.

Source: SEC Filings

Yes, Coeur reported a net loss of approximately $1.2M but would have been profitable if it wouldn’t have increased its exploration expenditures and pre-development expenditures.

Unfortunately the weak production results also mean the cash flow statements remained below expectations. Coeur recorded an operating cash flow of $9.95M and after taking changes in the working capital position into consideration, the adjusted operating cash flow was $16.4M.

Source: SEC filings

That was almost sufficient to cover the $16.7M in capital expenditures, so we can say Coeur was breaking even in the second quarter.

With gold and silver at multi-year highs in Q3, the future looks bright

With the mines now up and running again in an excellent gold and silver environment, I expect a lot from Coeur Mining in the current quarter. While the gold output will remain relatively stable (although the full-year production guidance is still quite wide at 327-363,000 ounces, indicating the H2 gold production will come in around 164-200,000 ounces), the silver output should start going back up towards 3 million ounces per quarter.

This means Coeur’s silver division will be the main driver of the H2 cash flows as the silver production remains unhedged (part of the gold production has been hedged with ceilings and floor prices) and whereas silver generated just $27M in revenue in Q2, this should now almost triple to approximately $75M per quarter using an average output of 3Moz per quarter and a silver price of $25/oz.

The extra cash flow will come in handy as Coeur still plans to hike its H2 capex by 100%:

Source press release

The total capex and capitalized exploration for FY 2020 will come in at $117-$141M. Considering only $39M was spent in H1 2020, Coeur’s guidance implies a total investment of $78-103M in H2. That’s a substantial increase but as the operating cash flow will increase on the back of stronger metal prices, this shouldn’t be a problem for Coeur Mining.

Investment thesis

Coeur has been an underperformer for quite a while but it looks like it could finally be the company’s moment to shine as all stars are aligning. The Q3 cash flow result should show an exciting operating cash flow and Coeur will put the cash to good use by investing in its properties while spending $45-55M on exploration. Additionally, this also is an excellent moment to strengthen its balance sheet by trying to reduce its $270M in net debt.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.