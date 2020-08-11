Further weakness in share price will only make the stock more appealing, to the point that the company could become an easy acquisition target.

There seems to be an inconsistency between financial and operational results delivered and Dropbox's stock price performance.

Dropbox (DBX) checks all the boxes, pun intended, to qualify as a high-flying stock in 2020. Of course, the cloud company is a beneficiary of the stay-at-home economy. But better yet, user base and revenues continue to grow at a healthy double-digit pace. Meanwhile, margins have been expanding fast, as key financial and operating metrics approach once bold but now achievable five-year targets.

Yet, DBX can't seem to find traction with investors. The stock is back in the hole, about 15% below recent 2020 highs, which in turn were 40% below the all-time peak reached shortly after the 2018 IPO. To understand what may be happening to shares, I looked at the company's most recent earnings report.

Credit: ZDNet

Solid performance in Q2

As a Dropbox bull with an eye on long-term results, I always like to keep tabs on the company's 2024 targets. Remember that, in the fiscal fourth quarter of last year, the management team bumped its five-year op margin goal by a whopping eight percentage points to 29% at the mid-point of the range, while setting annual free cash flow aspirations at $1 billion or more. As far as the longer-term guidance is concerned, nothing has changed this time.

It is clear to me that Dropbox remains on track to achieve its goals, judging by the recent financial performance. The company continues to grow as I would expect an established cloud-based, recurring revenue service provider to: slowly, but without many hiccups.

For example, as the graph below depicts, paying users continued to climb in the second quarter, although at a decelerating pace as the platform gains scale. Average revenue per user also remains on a positive trajectory, as Dropbox keeps adding new functions that seem to be striking a chord with users - from Spaces a few quarters ago to Dropbox Passwords, Vault and computer backup more recently.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

At the same time, Dropbox continues to balance user and top-line growth with financial diligence. Profitability has been increasing at a fast pace, with non-GAAP op margin nearly doubling YoY in the last quarter. Rare for a tech company that went public less than three years ago, Dropbox has been GAAP profitable and already produces a free cash flow yield of nearly 5% at the 2020 YTD run rate, which I find impressive.

Yet, the stock won't work

Despite all the positives and a modest increase in Wall Street's consensus earnings expectations for 2020 and 2021 after earnings day, Dropbox's shares just refuse to work. I have come across the hypothesis that the sudden departure of CFO Ajay Vashee could have something to do with recent bearishness. I, on the other hand, can only think to blame the 14% drop in share price over the past couple of trading days on investors' recent rotation out of tech, stay-at-home names and into lower valuation, cyclical stocks.

Data by YCharts

I remain puzzled, but still bullish on DBX. Not only does the business seem to be doing well, the stock looks like a rare case of bargain within an otherwise overvalued market. As the chart above illustrates, next-year P/E of 22x and EV to FCF of 18x do not seem stretched at all. In fact, the latter will eventually look rather depressed if (1) share price does not move higher and (2) Dropbox manages to deliver its promised $1 billion-plus in cash flow by 2024.

I am not one to fight the tape very often. But when it comes to DBX, I find it hard to build a solid bearish case against the stock that is founded on objective analysis and observations of the facts.

For this reason, I feel compelled to remain long DBX. Further weakness in share price will only make the stock more appealing, possibly enough to turn the company into an easy Big Tech acquisition target at a market valuation of less than $10 billion.

Beating the market by a mile Dropbox has been a drag to my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth's returns since inception. But other mega-cap names have picked up the slack, producing portfolio gains that have been better than the S&P 500 by a mile (see graph below, pink line). To learn more about the storm-resistant growth approach to investing, I invite you to join our community. Click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today. After that, don't forget to join the Live Chat so we can share a few thoughts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.