The stage has been set for long-term growth, and the total returns value now offered by Kroger make it an attractive investment to consider.

The company only needs to mirror the success of these specific initiatives by Amazon that helped it achieve strong growth.

Kroger's investments in technology and digital channels over the past three years have positioned it well to take advantage of pandemic-related trends.

The Kroger Co. (KR) has been investing in technology and data in response to a general consumer shift toward omnichannel grocery shopping. COVID-19 has accelerated that push, and Kroger is now in the third year of its Restock Kroger initiative. While the move to digital is not unique to Kroger, there's one particular strategic direction that the grocery retailer has learned from Amazon (AMZN) that could prove to be an invaluable upside in the coming years.

Thesis: The monetization of consumer data to encourage repeat purchases and additional volume from existing customers, combined with the high traffic through its loyalty card program, is a great reason to buy KR at this price point.

As of this writing, KR trades at slightly above $35 with a forward price to earnings multiple that's 42% lower than the sector average, which comprises of Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM), among others.

Data, Data, Data: An Overview of Amazon's Analytics Superiority

Amazon has long known the value of consumer data and has developed an entire ecosystem of unique features to increase sales and retention. It has done this by implementing its findings around consumer behavior across the gamut of its retail operations. Here are some of the ways in which the eCommerce giant has used consumer data to grow market share:

Product recommendations: Using a blend of retargeting, big data analytics, and something called 'collaborative filtering', Amazon's recommendation engine puts products in front of consumers that they are most likely to want, need, and, ultimately, buy. Complex algorithms work in the background to spew out product recommendations based on the interest of other shoppers with similar purchase histories.

Price Optimization: Anyone who has shopped on one of Amazon's global portals knows that product prices can change very quickly. In fact, did you know that the price of a product might change once every 10 minutes? As far back as 2013, Quartz carried a report that Amazon changed product prices as often as 2.5 million times a day. In contrast, physical retailers like Walmart changed their product prices 50,000 times - and that's for the entire month of November. This dynamic price optimization has helped the company increase its profit margins by up to 25%.

One-click (1-Click) Ordering: This method of quick ordering was patented by Amazon even before it got into mass retail. Awarded in 1997 to Amazon, the patent was licensed by Apple, Inc. (AAPL) in 2000. Per Steve Jobs in the press release announcing the licensing:

"The Apple Store has been incredibly successful and now we're taking it to the next level. Licensing Amazon.com's 1-Click patent and trademark will allow us to offer our customers an even easier and faster online buying experience."

The patent has since expired, and eCommerce sites worldwide are now free to use this "business method" that probably earned Amazon hundreds of billions in additional revenues over the 20-year period covered by the patent.

Anticipatory Shipping: Another patent that was awarded to Amazon (in 2014) is for anticipatory shipping. This allows the company to predict which products will be purchased by which customers, and where. The twist here is that Amazon might eventually use it to ship products to customers even before they actually add them to their shopping carts and check out.

Why is All of This Relevant to Kroger?

Kroger has been pushing its digital agenda for the past several years now, but the contribution to overall identical store sales remains relatively small. Per CFO Gary Millerchip at the Q1 2020 earnings conference call on June 18, 2020:

"Digital sales grew 92% and contributed slightly over 3% to identical sales without fuel."

This is really the first period when Kroger is experiencing strong growth in digital. Per the FY-19 Annual Report (10-K filing):

"Digital revenue grew 29% in 2019, driven by Pickup and Delivery sales growth. Digital revenue growth has moderated primarily due to cycling our merger with the Home Chef business. Digital revenue primarily includes revenue from all curbside pickup locations, online sales delivered to customer locations and products shipped to customer locations."

The CFO also indicated that digital growth has gained even more momentum in recent weeks:

"Digital sales in the second quarter remain elevated, up triple-digits in the first three weeks."

To take advantage of these COVID-19-driven trends in digital shopping and in-store pickup, Kroger has launched a couple of new initiatives such as contactless doorstep delivery and check-in on arrival.

Considering that Kroger is now seeing the benefits of investing in digital while leveraging its physical footprint, I believe that taking tips from Amazon's strategy for digital growth has now given it a long growth runway. Here's how it's happening:

1. Predictive Inventory

Kroger's own twist on anticipatory shipping is predictive inventory. Back in 2017, when Restock Kroger was announced, there were indications that this was on the table:

"Stuart Aitken, CEO of Kroger’s 84.51 analytics firm, used an example of stocking more pet products at a store where company data had identified a high number of pet owners. It could also mean building out a pasta aisle with more of the company's Private Selection brand if sales are strong. “We’ll lay out the store around what’s most important to our customers,” he said."

Kroger can easily translate this into inventories for shipping out digital orders. By optimizing their inventories at fulfillment centers and stores, Kroger can leverage the power of predictive analytics. According to Mr. Aitken:

"Kroger sees 96% of every transaction, including what other stores customers shop, what car they drive, whether they use an Android or iPhone, and numerous other metrics."

That's valuable data that Kroger has in its possession, and moving toward a data-driven model will be a major boost when demand levels for groceries and fresh foods are expected to remain elevated for the foreseeable future.

2. Product Recommendations

Just like Amazon's recommendation engine drove sales for the eTailer, Kroger's Pickup (formerly Clicklist) has the potential to drive strong sales volumes. By 2017, the company was already seeing a "33% increase in “add to cart” clicks" because of product recommendations. In the age of COVID-19 and beyond, this asset will prove invaluable.

One significant advantage here is that Kroger has access to a lot of consumer data that even Amazon might not. For example, a section of Kroger's Privacy Policy states that:

"...when you sign up for our Loyalty program, we may associate your in-store shopping activity with your online activity when you engage with our websites or mobile apps."

With this data, Kroger can build a more holistic buyer persona and target customers with laser-like accuracy. That's because they will have a rich storehouse of in-store and digital data. In some measure, Kroger's growth in the past three years has come from this greater awareness about the average consumer and her needs. As the mix continues to skew toward digital, the effects of this will be more pronounced.

3. Price Optimization

Since 2001, Kroger has invested more than $4 billion in its pricing strategies. This is an area where the company will have to redouble its focus if it wants to stay competitive in the digital realm. Amazon's pricing algorithms might be far advanced when compared to other retailers, but Kroger still has the edge when it comes to physical grocery sales.

Source: UBS via Business Insider

These estimates will likely have skewed in favor of Amazon during recent months as a large portion of grocery shopping shifted to digital. That's why Kroger's elevated digital push will matter now more than ever. Adding price optimization strategies to its grocery offerings will help drive more traffic to its digital and omnichannel initiatives.

4. Checkout without a Queue

Kroger's Scan, Bag, Go initiative that was rolled out in 2018 can be compared to Amazon's 1-Click initiative in that it saves waiting in line to check out. Though Kroger's initiative hasn't rolled out to a large portion of its stores, there's a lot of potential there:

"We have a loyal fan base that likes to shop exclusively with Scan, Bag, Go,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic division, which operates the local 18 stores. “The use is steady among the customers that like it and use it regularly."

The system originally involved giving customers a scanner where they input their payment details and then start shopping. Once they've chosen their items, they simply pay through the scanner, bag their groceries, and walk out. It later evolved into a mobile app for iOS and Android that essentially did the same thing. Though not widely popular, the potential can be seen in the number of downloads for the apps. On Google Play, it's over 100,000. Unfortunately, the reviews aren't great, with the Play Store showing an overall rating of 2.3 out of 5 stars.

I think this particular area is not something Kroger is pushing hard on. That might be a mistake in the long run because nearly every retailer of scale is looking for ways to enhance the shopping experience and speed up deliveries. Faster, better, cheaper seems to be everyone's mantra.

Investor's Angle

These key areas in digital can build Kroger's strength in the digital grocery market and further increase its share. The pandemic situation has been a blessing for Kroger because it has highlighted the need to push even harder on digital and omnichannel. There's a long way to go yet, but the Restock Kroger initiative has set the company on the right road for long-term growth.

In terms of valuation, Kroger is trading at a significant discount to its peers in the wholesale and big-box sector, which is why I think it's a great buy at this price point.

Moreover, the company has a strong history of dividend growth that will further serve investors from a total returns perspective. This is a buy-and-hold stock for the long term at the as-of-writing price of slightly over $35.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.