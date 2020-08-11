The deal won't be a game-changer for Canadian Natural Resources, but it shows the capacity of the oil sands producer to take advantage of the current environment.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) announced it agreed to acquire the natural gas producer Painted Pony (OTCPK:PDPYF) for C$0.69 per share.

This opportunistic transaction remains modest relative to Canadian Natural Resources' significant scale, but it represents a smart move for the oil sands producer as it will increase its gas assets and create synergies at a cheap price.

Image source: Anita_starzycka via Pixabay

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Vast natural gas reserves

Painted Pony owns Montney assets in British Columbia, Canada. It produced 53,141 barrels or equivalent per day (boe/d) during Q1, down 2% year over year, with natural gas and natural gas liquids representing 93% and 7% of total production, respectively.

But in contrast with its modest production volume, Painted Pony owns vast assets. Its 6.3 Tcf of proved + probable (2P) reserves at the end of 2019 represented the fourth largest Canadian natural gas reserves of any publicly-traded Canadian oil and gas producer.

The company's 2P reserves correspond to 64 years of production, based on last year's production volume.

Source: Painted Pony Investor presentation May 2020

Thus, Painted Pony corresponds to a long-term investment opportunity to get exposure to potentially improving Canadian natural gas prices over the long term.

But these vast assets were assembled thanks to a significant net debt that amounted to C$341 million at the end of Q1. I discussed almost two years ago Painted Pony should sell some assets to reduce the burden of its debt load.

And because of the depressed gas and natural gas liquids prices over the last several quarters, that debt threat materialized. That was the main reason for the natural gas producer to negotiate its sale to Canadian Natural Resources, as highlighted in Painted Pony's press release:

"Weak prices for natural gas over the past three years and a recent decline in natural gas liquids (“NGL”) prices have resulted in lower than expected adjusted funds flow. This sustained period of low adjusted funds flow, as well as Painted Pony’s limited ability to access external markets on an accretive basis, has deprived Painted Pony’s asset base of the capital necessary to fund meaningful development. Given the challenges facing Painted Pony, including potential near-term liquidity considerations, the Corporation’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) initiated a confidential process, supervised by a special committee of independent members of the Board (the “Independent Committee”) to explore opportunities to enhance shareholder value (the “Process”)."

That decision will deprive Painted Pony shareholders of any long-term upside potential as the company agreed to sell its shares for C$0.69 - a low price compared to the company's historical share price.

Data by YCharts

Also, shareholders won't even get a chance to capture the potential upside associated with the recent recovery of the AECO (Canadian gas hub) futures gas prices over the shorter term.

Source: Gasalberta.com

A smart deal for Canadian Natural Resources

In contrast, the acquisition of Painted Pony doesn't represent a game-changer for Canadian Natural Resources.

Taking into account C$350 million of debt, the transaction corresponds to an enterprise value of C$461 million, which pales in comparison to Canadian Natural Resources' enterprise value of more than C$54 billion.

Yet the transaction favors the oil sands producer as it will get vast gas reserves at a cheap price.

Extrapolating a transaction closed in 2019, Painted Pony's management evaluated the company's stock price based on its land and proved reserves at C$4.48/share and C$11.38/share, respectively.

Based on these metrics, the agreed transaction price of C$0.69/share seems generous for Canadian Natural Resources.

Source: Painted Pony Investor presentation May 2020

And with its scale, Canadian Natural Resources could create synergies as the Montney gas assets of both companies are located in close areas (highlighted in the red rectangle in the graph below with CNRL = Canadian Natural Resources).

Source: Painted Pony presentation July 2019

In addition, natural gas is a source of energy for Canadian Natural Resources' oil sands operations, and Painted Pony's vast gas reserves will secure that supply over the long term.

Competitive advantage

The agreed transaction should disappoint Painted Pony shareholders as it deprives them of any upside potential.

In contrast, Canadian Natural Resources shareholders should welcome that deal.

Because of its modest size, the acquisition will have a limited impact on the company's results. But it shows the oil sands producer is taking advantage of the current challenges in the oil and gas environment.

Looking forward, Canadian Natural Resources can keep leveraging its huge scale, low costs, and prudent balance sheet to consolidate assets at a low price and reinforce its competitive advantage.

