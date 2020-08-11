Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGD) (formerly known as RNC Minerals) released its Q2 2020 financial results. As Karora avoided any major impacts of the coronavirus crisis, it was able to record production results consistent with previous quarters and financial results much better compared to the previous quarters. Given the current gold prices, it is possible to expect a major improvement also in Q3.

In Q2, Karora produced 24,078 toz gold. It means only a 3% decline compared to the previous quarter. Karora has reiterated its 2020 production guidance of 90,000-95,000 toz gold. As 48,894 toz gold were produced in H1, it seems like there is a very good chance to beat the guidance. Especially given the fact that after the royalty reduction, it is probable that some coarse gold will be extracted during H2 (the potential coarse gold production is not included in the guidance). Along with production volume, the sales volume declined in Q2. Karora sold 23,185 toz gold, or 5.9% less than in Q1.

Source: Own processing, using data of Karora Resources

The decline in Karora's gold production is attributable to lower mill feed grades. While in Q1 the ore graded 2.35 g/t gold, in Q2, it graded 2.26 g/t gold. Also the gold recoveries declined, from 93% to 92%. However, these negative developments were partially compensated by increased mill throughput rates. While 314,000 tonnes of ore were milled in Q1, 326,000 tonnes of ore were milled in Q2. Approximately 57% of processed ore originated from the Beta Hunt mine, the remaining 43% came from Higginsville.

Source: Own processing, using data of Karora Resources

What is positive, despite slightly lower sales volumes, Karora was able to keep on pushing the production costs lower in Q2. The operating cash cost declined by 3.1%, to $935/toz gold. The AISC declined by 3.3%, to $1,065/toz gold. Karora reiterated its aim to suppress the AISC to $1,000/toz by the end of the year. This aim looks achievable especially after the recent reduction of the Beta Hunt mine royalty, as at a gold price of $2,000/toz, the reduction of the royalty by 2.75 percentage points means a saving of $55/toz of gold produced at Beta Hunt.

Source: Own processing, using data of Karora Resources

As the production and sales volumes declined only slightly, the notably improved average realized gold price was able to more than compensate for it. While in Q1, Karora's average realized gold price equaled $1,493/toz, in Q2, it equaled $1,609/toz. It is important to note that the average realized gold price was still negatively affected by hedging agreements that expired at the end of Q2. Right now, Karora is fully exposed to the prevailing market price of gold. Given that gold is at its historical highs, Karora's Q3 financial results should be very good.

Karora recorded revenues of $41.9 million in Q2. It is slightly more than in Q1 and slightly less than in Q4 2019. The operating cash flow improved to $16.3 million, growing by nearly 100%. The net income increased from $0.4 million in Q1 to $7.3 million in Q2. The adjusted net income increased from $9 million to $12.9 million (the main adjustments include a $9.1 million foreign exchange gain, $0.8 million loss on derivatives, and $4.5 million net impairment loss). Karora's Q2 EPS climbed to $0.05. After annualizing, the P/E ratio stands at 14.3.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Karora Resources

Karora's cash position increased to $37.5 million. On the other hand, its total debt increased too, from $23.8 million to $31.5 million. The reason is that the debt also includes the future payments that Karora will pay to Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for the Higginsville royalty elimination. In total, the net debt improved from -$3.6 million to -$6 million.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Karora Resources

The chart below shows some of Karora's valuation metrics. The values are calculated on a TTM basis, using the August 10 closing share price. Although the P/E of nearly 41 seems to be high and the price-to-operating cash flow of 9.10 in line with peers, Karora still has significant upside potential left. The TTM values are impacted by the transition period when various issues weighed on Karora's performance negatively. But the company keeps on reducing the production costs, while the average realized gold price should improve notably in the coming quarters, as the spot gold price is at historical highs and Karora is not limited by the gold price hedges anymore. Therefore, the financial results should keep on improving, creating space for further share price growth.

Source: Own processing

Karora was pretty busy in Q2. The company experienced several important events. First of all, as of June 17, it changed its name from RNC Minerals to Karora Resources. Another important corporate event occurred after the end of Q2, on July 31, when a 4.5:1 share consolidation took place.

Karora was also able to reduce the royalties at Higginsville and Beta Hunt. At Higginsville, the 1.75-2% NSR royalty held by Morgan Stanley was eliminated completely. Karora expended $9 million ($2.7 million immediately and $6.3 million over the next 30 months). At Beta Hunt, the 7.5% NSR royalty held by Maverix Metals (MMX) was reduced to 4.75%. In exchange, Karora agreed to give Maverix 35.1 million shares and $5 million in cash (an article focused on this transaction can be found here). But several days later, the plans have changed. The shares were issued to Eric Sprott and an undisclosed institutional investor, and Maverix received cash instead of the shares. The Beta Hunt royalty reduction enables Karora to finally start pursuing the coarse gold.

On May 11, Karora announced its intention to acquire the Spargos Reward high-grade gold project. Spargos contains inferred and indicated resources of 131,000 toz gold, at gold grades over 4 g/t, which is very high grade for an open pit. The acquisition was completed on August 7, and Karora believes that Spargos will not only provide some high-grade material for the Higginsville mill but that the property offers significant exploration potential. Karora paid only A$4 million ($2.86 million), plus some contingent payments up to A$2.5 million ($1.79 million).

Another important event that occurred after the end of Q2 is the sale of Karora's 28% stake in the world-class Dumont nickel-cobalt project. However, this deal doesn't look as good as the previous ones. Karora received only C$7.4 million ($5.54 million), plus contingent payments worth up to C$40.2 million ($30.1 million). This definitely isn't much for 28% of a world-class fully-permitted nickel-cobalt deposit located in a safe jurisdiction of Canada.

Karora also continued developing its projects. At Higginsville, the drilling in the Pioneer, Hidden Secret, and Mousehollow areas continued. A new resource estimate should be prepared in Q4. Moreover, after the end of Q2, pre-stripping and mining at Hidden Secret began.

Karora's recent run-up didn't stop even after the 4.5:1 reverse split. The share price peaked at $3.57 and returned below $3. But the RSI got deep into the overbought territory and a correction is healthy. Moreover, the 10-day moving average remains safely above the 50-day one. The Q2 results were good and the Q3 results should be notably better. If the gold price remains strong, it is possible to expect Karora's share price to approach the historical highs at $4.05 before the end of this quarter.

What I like about Karora Resources' Q2:

The production costs declined.

The operating cash flow and net income improved.

The royalties were reduced.

The exploration results look promising.

The Spargos Reward acquisition was a steal.

What I don't like about Karora Resources' Q2:

The gold production declined (although only slightly).

Dumont was sold too cheaply.

The Beta Hunt royalty reduction was financed by diluting shareholders. I would prefer Karora to use debt financing or cash on hand.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KRRGD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.