Many countries where VEU has exposure are countries that have done better jobs in containing COVID-19 than the U.S.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) focuses on large-cap and giant-cap stocks outside of the U.S. These stocks will benefit from massive monetary and fiscal policies introduced by many large central banks and governments around the world. The fund pays an attractive 2.5% yielding dividend and is trading at a discount to the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, we think this is a fund to consider especially for investors wanting some exposure outside of the U.S.

A portfolio of over 3 thousand stocks

VEU tracks the FTSE All-World ex-US Index. This index has a portfolio of more than 3300 stocks. Since VEU constructs its portfolio by market-cap weighted approach, it is not surprising to see that its portfolio includes mostly large-cap and giant-cap stocks. In fact, large-cap and giant-cap stocks represent about 36.79% and 44.72% of its total portfolio respectively. This is advantageous in a post-COVID-19 world because large-cap and giant-cap stocks tend to be companies that have better competitive positions than their small-cap peers. In addition, they also have better liquidity than small-cap companies. Hence, these are companies that are better positioned to navigate through the challenges caused by COVID-19.

Below is a table that shows the countries and regions where these stocks are located. As can be seen, most of the stocks in VEU’s portfolio are located in Asia Pacific and Europe. While a lot of the countries in the world are still going through the challenges of containing the coronavirus, many countries in the table below have done better a job in containing the virus. For example, Germany, France, U.K., Switzerland, Canada, Korea, and Taiwan appear to have passed the peak of the pandemic (although we cannot rule out another wave of the pandemic in the fall).

Top-10 Countries Number of Stocks Weight (%) Region Japan 506 16.33 Asia Pacific China 980 11.70 Asia Pacific United Kingdom 130 9.37 Europe France 86 6.57 Europe Switzerland 48 6.47 Europe Germany 82 6.04 Europe Canada 55 5.77 North America Australia 105 4.68 Asia Pacific Taiwan 95 3.76 Asia Pacific Korea 133 3.32 Asia Pacific Total 2,220 74.01

VEU’s Valuation is supported by central banks and governments’ monetary and fiscal policies

The health crisis caused by COVID-19 has resulted in governments around the world introducing massive fiscal stimulus plans to support their economies. In fact, major governments around the world have introduced financial supports, aids, and loans that represent about 15% to 45% of their GDPs. These policies are aimed at helping their citizens and corporations to minimize the impact of the outbreak.

The European Union (Europe represent about 40% of VEU’s portfolio) has recently agreed on a $2.06 trillion spending package aimed at helping countries in the EU to combat the downturn of the economy. These policies by different governments in the world will inject a lot of money to the economy and result in higher economic activities. Therefore, stocks in VEU’s portfolio should benefit from these policies.

Besides fiscal stimulus packages, central banks of these developed nations have introduced various monetary policies. These policies including cutting rates to historically low levels (near 0% for most central banks) and expanding their balance sheets by buying treasuries (and in some cases buying equities such as what Bank of Japan is doing). As can be seen from the chart below, 10-year government bond yields have continued to trend lower in the first half of 2020. Germany’s bond yield has even fallen to negative territory.

As these central banks continue to buy bonds, money will flow from bonds to equity market and push the valuation of equities higher. Given this low bond yields, investors will have no choice but to invest their cash on equities (e.g. dividend stocks) in order to receive higher dividend income. Since stocks in VEU’s portfolio have an average dividend yield of 2.53% (in the past 12-month), they will benefit from the current low bond yield environment.

Money may flow from the U.S. to other markets

Besides monetary and fiscal policies by major central banks and governments around the world to support the global economy, we see a possible trend that will help stocks outside of the U.S. to trend higher. This trend is the gradual weakening of the U.S. dollar. As can be seen from the table below, VEU’s fund price is inversely correlated to the strength of the USD in the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

There are several factors that may contribute to a weak US dollar. The first one is the troubling high new COVID-19 cases in the past few months in the U.S. This is especially evident in the Sunbelt states such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, and California. Some states have re-introduced stricter social distancing measures in order to contain the virus. Therefore, the recovery may be slower in the U.S. On the other hand, VEU has a high exposure to countries that have done a better job controlling the spread of the virus. Hence, economic recovery may be stronger in these countries than in the U.S. Therefore, USD may gradually weaken in the second half of 2020.

Second, from a valuation perspective, the U.S. equity is now much more expensive than other equities. As can be seen from the table below, VEU’s forward P/E ratio of 17.20x is much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 23.17x. Similarly, its price to book and price to sales ratio are also much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s ratios. Therefore, some investors may seek opportunities outside of the U.S. and this may result in some capital flowing from the U.S. to other parts of the world.

VEU ACWX S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 17.20 17.64 23.17 P/B Ratio 1.35 1.40 2.93 P/S Ratio 1.05 1.08 2.12 Price to Cash Flow Ratio 5.76 5.93 11.54

For the reader's information, we also compare VEU to another ETF that tracks the MSCI world ex-US index, iShares MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (ACWX). Both VEU and ACWX include large-cap and giant-cap stocks around the world (excluding the U.S.). As can be seen from the table, both VEU and ACWX has similar valuations.

Risks and Challenges

Currency risk

Since VEU does not have a hedge against currency, its fund value can be impacted by the swing of foreign exchanges. Investors should also pay attention to currency exchange rates of the Euro, Japanese Yen, and British Pound as a large chunk of the portfolio’s stocks are traded in stock markets using these currencies.

Multiple waves of the pandemic

While many countries that VEU has higher exposure appears to have done a better job in containing the virus, multiple waves of the pandemic may happen in the second half of 2020 or 2021. For the reader's information, the Eurozone (stocks in EU accounts for about 40% of VEU's portfolio) saw its GDP declined by 11.9% in Q2 2020. Therefore, another wave of the pandemic can significantly disrupt the economy and stocks in VEU’s portfolio will be impacted negatively.

Investor Takeaway

VEU pays a 2.5%-yielding dividend and we see catalysts that may bring its fund price higher in the second half of 2020 and perhaps even in 2021. Hence, we think this is a good fund to own especially for investors wanting to seek some exposure outside of the U.S.

