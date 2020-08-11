While the company seems to be a real winner, and I like the growth and margin numbers (and potential), the risk-reward is still not compelling enough to jump aboard.

This growth slowdown, in combination with recent share price momentum, is triggering quite a sell-off, as this has followed great momentum seen in recent months.

Datadog (DDOG) remains a very interesting stock, one which I have covered with great interest since it went public. In the middle of May, I concluded that momentum remained strong, with no real impact of COVID-19 seen.

With shares trading at 40 times sales, valuations have gone too far to create appeal, despite the inherent strength of the business as the company requires flawless execution for years or even a decade to come, to justify current valuations, let alone leave a compelling risk-reward in the years to come.

The Thesis

I have long believed that Datadog is anything but a dog, as the company is only delivering in accelerating sales growth since it went public. The company develops analytical and monitoring solutions for DevOps and businesses. With its own SaaS platform, Datadog allows for infrastructure monitoring in an automated manner.

These solutions are highly automatic, resulting in fixes, monitoring and solutions, thereby addressing issues of reliability and downtime, as well as allows for quicker roll-outs of new updates. This success and increased focus for DevOps within an organization means that the company has become a huge success, having gained more than 10,000 customers in less than a decade.

In terms of the valuation, shares of Datadog went public at $27 per share in September last year and immediately rose to $40 per share on their first day of trading, twice the level of the preliminary trading range of $20 per share. At $40 per share, shares traded around 30 times annualized sales, that is based on its own operating asset valuation.

Fourth-quarter results for 2019 were released in February as revenues rose 85% to $114 million, resulting in valuation multiples having expanded to 32 times annualised sales. The company guided for 2020 sales of $540 million, with GAAP operating losses seen at $20-$30 million. This guidance called for sales to be up 49% on an annual basis, as based on the valuation at the time, operating assets traded at 27 times sales seen in 2020, yet I specifically believed that the guidance would be conservative.

While these multiple are anything but cheap, I had a thing for Datadog, not necessarily as it was very cheap, yet unlike many peers which trade at similar sales multiples in combination with similar growth rates, Datadog is actually on the verge of turning profitable. In February, I noted that appeal was luring at a 20 times sales multiple, translating into levels in the mid- to high thirties, as in fact, we have even seen the high twenties during the COVID-19 induced sell-off.

During this pullback, I acquired a quarter of my desired position around the $35 mark, as I unfortunately have not added to that small position as I got fills on many of my stocks on the watch list those days.

First-quarter results have been strong with revenue growth accelerating to 87% as revenues came in at $131 million and the company even reporting a GAAP operating profit of $3.8 million. On the back of this solid quarter, the company hiked the full-year sales guidance to $560 million.

With shares having rallied from $30 in early March to $70 upon the first-quarter earnings release, the 329 million shares represented a $22.2 billion operating asset valuation, or 40 times annualized sales. The strong share price momentum led me cut out of my tiny position around the $60 mark. At a 40 times annualised sales multiple, it was time to move on to the next opportunity. That conclusion was drawn a bit too soon as shares have rallied from $70 in May to nearly hit the $100 mark in recent weeks.

The Latest Momentum

Second-quarter results fell a bit short compared to expectations, although expectations kept rising of course with shares basically trading around $95 ahead of the announcement of the results, having risen another 40% since the release of the first-quarter results. Second-quarter sales rose 68% to $140 million as GAAP operating profits fell from $3.8 million to $0.7 million on a sequential basis. Billings rose just 62% but came in at $160 million, adding to the deferred revenue balances.

The company further hiked the full-year sales guidance to a midpoint of $569 million, yet the results were not strong enough to convince investors, with shares down a sixth to $75 per share, basically back to the levels at which shares traded in May. Investors are not particularly pleased with the slower pace of growth as the company guided for third-quarter revenues at a midpoint of $144 million, suggesting a smaller increase in sales on a sequential basis. At $75 per share, the company still supports a $23 billion operating asset value, exactly at 40 times sales seen this year. In terms of annualised billing numbers, multiples drop to a still elevated 36 times bookings multiple.

There was a second piece of noteworthy news as the company announced a bolt-on acquisition, yet the overall tune seems to be one of a little more realistic expectations as sales multiples remain sky-high at 40 times sales.

Still Erring Cautious

With sales growth rates slowing down from near triple-digit numbers in recent quarters, these rates are gradually slowing down towards 50% in the third quarter, and even less by all likelihood in the final quarter of this year.

This slower pace of growth makes it still very hard to justify a 40 times sales multiple and 36 times annualised billings number in my eyes, even as a 25% pullback seen in recent months is quite substantial. This pullback seems compelling, yet it only follows a period in which shares have seen runaway momentum, with shares having nearly quadrupled from the lows seen early in March. After all, shares are now back to levels seen as recent as early June.

Quite simply I continue to be cautious on Datadog as valuation multiples remain rich with sales growth slowing down quite rapidly. Even if Datadog continues to perform and could report 30% revenue growth for the coming decade, and could achieve 30% operating margins, I see a runway for a $7-8 billion business by 2030 with net earnings power close to $2 billion. In such a scenario and applying a 20-25 times earnings multiple, I could see a valuation of $40-$50 billion by 2030 (excluding retained earnings). Even in this rosy situation the valuation could double in the coming decade which looks promising, yet that works down to just 7-8% returns per annum.

Therefore, I continue to err a bit cautious as the company certainly has some high future expectations to fulfill, and even in this case, such performance only translates into high single-digit returns, or close to low double-digit percentage returns if retained earnings are included. Nonetheless, I look forward to further share price declines and operational improvements to potentially jump onboard this dog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.