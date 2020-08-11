Investors should be aware of risks arising from high business concentration and the churn of SMB companies.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is a cloud computing company specializing in the SaaS-based incident management platform. The pandemic pushed the stock to its 52-week low of $12.33 on March 16, 2020. However, it has recovered significantly in consecutive months. The stock last closed at $29.85 on August 7, which implies a YTD rise of 27.62%.

Incident response management is fast emerging as a high-growth market opportunity in the current COVID-19 economy. PagerDuty is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity, thanks to superior product offerings and a loyal customer base. The company can prove to be a good investment due to its high revenue visibility and broad customer base.

Although PagerDuty has increased in share price in the last six months, I believe that there is a considerable upside remaining for the stock.

There is a huge addressable market opportunity for PagerDuty

Organizations need incident management platforms that can work effectively on a distributed network and resolve incidents faster.

According to Gartner, Incident management software “is used to manage the actions of the workforce and other key stakeholders in response to a particular crisis or incident with a consistent and quick approach so as to return to normal as soon as possible. C/IM software functionality should include crisis communications and collaboration, recovery plan repository, plan training/exercising, action tracking, expense management, workforce scheduling, situational awareness, geographic information system, and government agency reporting.”

COVID-19 crisis has pushed every business to go digital in a matter of weeks. This rise in digitalization has increased digital stress for all organizations, in turn leading to an exponential increase in incidents.

PagerDuty estimates the global market opportunity for incident management to be worth $25 billion.

PagerDuty estimates a potential user base of 85 million from this prospective market. This includes 22.3 million global software developers, 18 million IT skilled workers, 43.7 million customer support workers, and 1.2 million security operations workers. The company estimates that it has penetrated less than 1% of the total addressable market, highlighting the huge scope to grow in future years.

The above diagram shows how PagerDuty has made a mark in this market. PagerDuty is leveraging machine learning to proactively identify incidents and reduce the time required to resolve them.

Financials are demonstrating strong growth

PagerDuty’s revenues are expected to grow 20.4% annually in the next three to five years, higher than the estimated 11.9% annual revenue growth of the U.S. software industry and 9.4% of the U.S. market in the same time frame.

In the first quarter, the company’s revenues jumped 33% YoY to $49.8 million. The company expects second-quarter revenues to fall in the range of $50 million to $51 million. Revenue guidance for fiscal 2021 is $204 million-213 million. I believe that this is a conservative estimate considering the huge opportunity unfolding for the company.

About 99% of the revenue was obtained from subscriptions in the first quarter, highlighting significant revenue visibility for the company. The company also reported 95%+ renewal rates, which is a testimony to superior product offerings and a loyal customer base. The company’s subscription model, strong annual recurring revenue, and high renewal rates help us understand the company’s ability to generate revenue in this economic slowdown.

PagerDuty’s gross margin is higher than most of its immediate competitors'. EPS for the company is also showing a positive trend compared to last quarter. Even though the EPS is negative $0.04, it was able to beat the consensus target by $0.05 in the first quarter.

Further, although FCF (free cash flow) was negative, it has definitely improved on a YoY basis. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, has had a short-term impact on the company’s operating cash flow, which moved from positive territory to negative $185,000 in the first quarter. The company’s cash and short-term investments are $350.81 million at the end of April 2020. With a total debt of only $34.89 million, the company can easily honor all its commitments with its available resources.

PagerDuty has emerged as a leader in the incident response market.

PagerDuty has emerged as a leading player in the digital operations management market.

According to Bessemer Venture Partners, PagerDuty has managed to save millions of dollars for its clients in terms of internal developer hours. Thanks to PagerDuty’s easy-to-use and robust incident management response system, clients do not need to train and hire developers with non-core skill sets. The platform is expected to get even better, as the company continually invests in R&D activities.

The company has a highly diversified customer base. The more encouraging part of the story, however, was a 25% spike in customers with ARR over $100K in the first quarter. The company is well-positioned to grow with these better-established and high ticket clients. This also highlights the relatively stable revenue base of the company.

Besides, these enterprises also provide a huge amount of data to PagerDuty. PagerDuty is working on this data with its machine-learning and AI capabilities. As data grows, the company can uncover more insights. This network effect is further strengthening the company’s platform, thereby making it more resilient to competitive pressures. The company has leveraged this strategy since 2009.

The dollar-based retention rate for the quarter was 121%, highlighting a low churn rate and higher cross-selling opportunities. The company’s superior product quality seems to be preventing customers from switching over to competitive products. The high switching costs in incident management response platforms in terms of training costs and software integration costs are saviors, especially in these recessionary times.

Investors should consider these risks

Rule of 40 is a principle to ascertain whether a software company has gained enough momentum to be identified as a high-performance business in its sector. According to Bain & Company, this momentum can be calculated by simply adding the growth rate and profit margin. If the total momentum exceeds 40%, the company is a high performer for that year. The important aspect of the principle is to maintain consistency year after year and balance between growth and profitability.

From the above calculations, we can see that the company is still a long way from becoming a Rule of 40 company. One should be aware that the company has cyclical nature to its calculated billings, depending upon the renewals of the customers and their expansion plans. This directly affects the earnings and profitability of the company.

Investors should be aware of PD’s high business concentration risk. PagerDuty’s revenues are almost completely concentrated in the incident response management segment. Lack of diversified product offerings and increased competition can prove challenging.

The ongoing economic slowdown has affected SMB (small and medium business) companies. As SMBs go out of business, the churn rate for PagerDuty spikes. SMBs compromise 20% of the company’s annual recurring revenue. Although there has been a rise in SMB churn, overall churn remained below 5% in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Similarly, the pandemic has impacted certain industries such as travel, hospitality, transportation, logistics, energy, and utilities, more than others. PagerDuty attributes almost 7% of annual recurring revenue to these end-markets. However, it should be noted that most of the company’s revenue is acquired from mid-market and enterprise customers. Additionally, no single customer represents more than 10% of the company’s revenue. A diversified customer base and strong dollar-based retention rate have enabled the company to mitigate risk arising from loss of revenue from the churn.

With an increased push for digitalization, there has been a considerable rise in various platforms offering incident management service in the market. According to the company’s 10K, PagerDuty’s key competitors include Opsgenie (acquired by Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ:TEAM)) and VictorOps (acquired by Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)). Competing with players with deeper pockets may prove challenging for PagerDuty in the long run.

Finally, although a high growth company, we must remember that PagerDuty is not yet profitable. Analysts do not expect the company to become profitable in the near-term future. Lack of profitability can increase overall share price volatility, especially in the face of unfavorable news or earnings performance.

What is the verdict?

According to finviz.com the 12-month consensus target for PagerDuty is $30.50. The company is trading at a PS multiple of 13.91x, which is definitely not cheap. However, because of increased demand, a highly diversified customer base, consistent improvement in revenue, strong brand recognition, and above-industry growth trends, I believe that there is a significant upside for the stock.

On July 20th Monness Crespi & Hardt analyst Brian White initiated a Buy rating for PagerDuty with a target price of $35. JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty has rated the company Overweight and raised the target price from $29 to $32. Similarly, RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg raised the target price from $30 to $34 while keeping an Outperform rating.

The majority of the analysts are bullish for PagerDuty, which is obvious considering the significant secular tailwinds for the company.

I believe that the stock can prove a good pick for retail investors with above-average risk tolerance and a time frame of at least one year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.