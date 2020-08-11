Likely to be one of the biggest launches in renal history with a peak top line opportunity approaching $1 billion and recent insider buying, this busted IPO merited a deeper dive.

Given that tenapanor significantly reduces pill burden over current options (phosphate binders) and is already approved for another indication, it should receive approval in mid-2021.

Ardelyx, Inc. filed an NDA for its chief asset tenapanor in the control of serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis on June 30th, 2020.

Today, we look at a small but intriguing biopharma name. The shares look very undervalued at current trading levels if the company gets an FDA approval in 2021, which seems likely. A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Ardelyx , Inc. (ARDX) is a Fremont, California-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for kidney and cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead asset is tenapanor, which is approved (but not yet marketed as IBSRELA) in the U.S. for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). Ardelyx has also submitted an NDA for tenapanor in the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. The company was formed in 2007 and went public in 2014, raising net proceeds of $61.2 million at $14 a share. This busted IPO now trades just under $6 a share, translating into a market cap of ~$515 million.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline

Tenapanor acts by inhibiting the NHE3 transporter in the GI tract, which results in the tightening of epithelial cell junctions, reducing paracellular uptake of phosphate, while largely not affecting the absorption of other ions (save sodium) or nutrients. Phosphate, which enters the body through protein consumption, is an essential element of cellular function, and any excess amounts in healthy subjects are excreted through the kidneys with normal serum levels between 2.5 and 4.5 mg/dL. However, phosphorus levels above 5.5 mg/dL are a risk factor for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in CKD patients, as it is not readily removed via dialysis. Hyperphosphatemia is an issue with ~95% of CKD patients on dialysis, and is currently addressed using low-phosphate diets and phosphate binders, which are taken with meals to prevent absorption.

Source: Company Presentation

The problems with phosphate binders are manifold. First, they also bind with calcium, iron, and other essential minerals, thus requiring supplementation. Second, compliance is an issue, as mass quantities of binders are required daily, resulting in a host of significant GI tract irregularities. Most patients require 10-30 grams, or up to 63 pills a week. Even with this excessive pill burden, many CKD patients (~72%) on dialysis still can’t get their serum phosphorus levels below 5.5 mg/dL. As such, there is plenty of opportunity for a better class of therapy.

Source: Company Presentation

Ardelyx puts that market opportunity for twice-daily tenapanor at $500-700 million in the U.S. with ~320,000 end-stage renal patients suffering from hyperphosphatemia. Add in ~260,000 similar patients in Europe and ~289,000 in Japan and the prospects look even better.

Tenapanor has been evaluated in three Phase 3 studies for hyperphosphatemia. In the first trial that was read out in 2017, Ardelyx’s compound was found to demonstrate statistically significant differences in serum phosphorus levels from the end of the eight-week treatment period to the end of the four-week randomized withdrawal versus placebo (mean -1.01 mg/dL, median -1.3 mg/dL). Diarrhea was the only tolerability issue (39%), which was the primary cause of discontinuation in therapy (8%).

Source: Company Presentation

The second study (AMPLIFY), which was read out in September 2019, targeted patients (n=236) who were on a stable phosphate regime but still had serum phosphorus levels between 5.5 mg/dL and 10.0 mg/dL. Patients were randomized to receive the addition of tenapanor or placebo twice daily with a baseline mean of 6.8 mg/dL. The primary endpoint was achieved with a mean reduction in phosphorus levels of 0.84 mg/dL in the tenapanor arm versus 0.19 mg/dL in the binder arm (p=0.0004) at week 4. Also, 49.1% of patients in the tenapanor arm achieved serum phosphorus of <5.5 mg/dL as compared to 23.5% in the binder arm (p<0.0097). Tenapanor was well-tolerated, with 4.3% discontinuing treatment as compared to 2.5% in the binder arm.

Source: Company Presentation

This positive news was followed on by a readout of a third, longer-term study (PHREEDOM) in December 2019. The 52-week trial was designed to evaluate tenapanor as a monotherapy, with the primary endpoint being the difference in change in serum phosphorus between the tenapanor-treated arm and the placebo-treated arm from the end of a 26-week open label treatment period to the end of the first 12-week randomized withdrawal period (n=420). This endpoint was achieved with a mean change of 1.4 mg/dL in the tenapanor arm versus the placebo arm, resulting in a statistically significant (p<0.0001) difference in least squared mean serum phosphorus change. Furthermore, in the 26-week open label treatment period, 77% of tenapanor patients in the intent-to-treat population (n=408) achieved a decrease in serum phosphorus, with a mean decrease of 2.0 mg/dL.

A safety control arm was added with 137 patients receiving phosphate binder sevelamer for 26 weeks. The median dose of tenapanor was 60 milligrams per day as compared to 4.8 grams of sevelamer, which increased to 7.2 grams by the end of the 26-week open-label treatment period. Tenapanor was better-tolerated, with 17.6% experiencing a serious adverse event versus 22.6% for sevelamer. Sixteen percent of tenapanor patients discontinued due to diarrhea in the 26-week open-label treatment period. Overall, 52% of patients taking tenapanor reported diarrhea, although the majority of occurrences were in the first five days and were transient. Only 10% of the 220 cases were severe.

Also encouraging was the fact that 96% of patients eligible patients (116/121) signed up for an 18-month open-label extension study of PHREEDOM called NORMALIZE, where patients will receive sevelamer, if necessary, as an adjunct to the tenapanor regimen in an attempt to bring serum phosphorus levels into normal range (below 4.6 mg/dL). To date, results from the extension study have been encouraging, with 42% of patients treated for more than one month (n=73) achieving phosphorus levels <4.6 mg/dL and 71% <5.5 mg/dL. The endgame of NORMALIZE is to provide physicians a road map for utilizing tenapanor - likely initially as a monotherapy and then with binders added as needed.

While all this was transpiring around the hyperphosphatemia indication, tenapanor received FDA approval for IBS-C in September 2019. Commercially named IBSRELA, Ardelyx appears to be holding off on its domestic launch until approval for the hyperphosphatemia indication has been obtained (or, for the more cynical, because it could not find a commercial partner in the U.S.). Armed with a considerable amount of positive data, Ardelyx submitted an NDA for the hyperphosphatemia indication on June 30, 2020. Approval is expected in mid-2021, and the treatment has patent protection until 2029. A Chief Commercial Officer has been hired to orchestrate the U.S. launch.

Licensing Deals

For territories outside the U.S., Ardelyx has inked several deals, including one with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:KYKOF) in 2017, which was expanded into a research collaboration in November 2019. For the Japanese rights to tenapanor, Ardelyx received $30 million upfront and is eligible to receive $55 million in development milestones - $5 million collected to date - and ~$80 million in commercial milestones in addition to high teens royalties on net sales. The research collaboration involved $5 million upfront plus another $5 million in one year, and could eventually yield development and commercial milestones of $500 million. It was further strengthened with a $20 million investment by Kyowa into Ardelyx at $6.96 a share.

Also in 2017, a commercial deal for China was struck with Fosun (OTCPK:FOSUF), where Ardelyx received $12 million upfront and is eligible to receive $113 million in milestones - $3 million collected to date - and mid-teens to twenty percent royalties on net sales.

Then, in 2018, Ardelyx struck an agreement for Canadian commercial rights with Knight Therapeutics (OTC:KHTRF) that could bring CAD $25 million (~$18.5 million) in total payments and royalties on net sales ranging from mid-single digits to low twenties. In April 2020, Knight received approval to market IBSRELA in Canada.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Shortly after the $20 million Kyowa private placement, Ardelyx raised net proceeds of $134.9 million in a secondary offering priced at $6.25 per in December 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the company held $223.2 million of cash and ~$50 million of debt, which will come due between now and 2022. It ended the second quarter with almost $205 million in cash and marketable securities. With the buildout of a domestic commercial effort upcoming and another compound (RDX013) about ready to enter the clinic, Ardelyx should have enough funding to carry it through 2021, assuming no further licensing deals are consummated.

The small Street following is on board with tenapanor, with three Buy and two Outperform ratings and a median twelve-month price target of $12 a share. Piper Sandler has it as a top pick.

Board member David Mott shares the Street’s sentiment based on his purchase of ~145,000 shares at an average price below $7, made June 22nd-June 25th.

Verdict

With a much smaller pill burden to increase compliance, solid efficacy as a monotherapy, excellent efficacy paired with phosphate binders, and approval for another indication, tenapanor will likely be approved in mid-2021 for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis. There are some concerns regarding reimbursement, as dialysis is a heavily managed commercial opportunity, but with an obvious patient benefit, these hurdles should be overcome. With a peak net sales opportunity between U.S. commercialization and royalties from aboard, a case can be made for peak revenue approaching $1 billion. A recent article pegged peak sales just over $750 million.

With that said, there isn’t much in terms of catalysts between now and the anticipated approval in mid-2021, short of a commercial licensing deal in Europe or other territory. If there is a significant delay or surprise rejection, it would be catastrophic with no other asset currently in the clinic. Also, with the high rate of diarrhea, patient uptake could be an issue, although it seems to generally clear up in two weeks. Besides, GI troubles plague the phosphate binders as well.

With a market cap of only ~$515 million, a large amount of net cash, and a ~90% chance of approval for at least a $500 million opportunity, Ardelyx appears seriously undervalued at current trading levels from a risk/reward perspective.

