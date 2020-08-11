I expect that recovery to be boosted by growth in auto content, as well as opportunities in 5G, IoT, and UWB, not to mention ongoing growth potential in core MCUs.

I thought NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was too richly-valued after the last quarter, and the shares have since lagged the broader SOX index, as well as names I liked better including Broadcom (AVGO). While nothing has really gone wrong for NXP, expectations were running high going into this last quarter, and the company’s comparatively modest beat-and-raise just wasn’t quite enough for the Street.

To be clear, NXP hasn’t performed badly – only in the context of the exceptional recent performance of the semiconductor sector is a 20% gain “lagging.” What’s more, NXP is well-leveraged to a coming turnaround in auto production, as well as longer-term drivers like content gains in auto and new opportunities in 5G, IoT, and ultra-wide band (or UWB). Were there to be some sort of stumble not driven by fundamentals, this would definitely be a name to reconsider.

A Modest Beat In Q2, But Expectations Were Higher

Although NXP didn’t have a bad quarter, and did in fact beat published sell-side expectations, market expectations were already higher and the response to the earnings was lackluster. Revenue barely beat expectations, while gross margin beat by more than a point, operating income beat by 10%, and operating margin beat by almost two points. Again, not a bad performance by any sane standards, but peers/rivals like STMicro (STM) and Texas Instruments (TXN) did manage better performance relative to expectations.

Revenue fell 18% yoy and 10% qoq, as NXP was hurt by its larger exposure to autos. Still, the 35% year-over-year decline in auto sales was better than underlying build rates (down closer to 50%) and better than TI’s performance (down more than 40%). Industrial & IoT sales were up 12% yoy and 16% qoq, a 14% beat driven in part by China and by new Wi-Fi 6 sales. Comm was down 9% yoy, but up 12% qoq and also above expectations, while Mobile was down 14% yoy and up 3%, coming in slightly below expectations.

Gross margin fell more than four points from the prior year and almost three points sequentially, but I’d say that’s actually not a bad performance relative to the 50% utilization NXP had in the quarter. Management did a good job cutting costs, and while operating income fell 41% yoy and 25% qoq, that was still good for a beat relative to the sell-side.

Okay Guidance, But Still Waiting For The Big Turn

It also didn’t help sentiment that NXPI’s guide for the third quarter wasn’t quite as robust as some, though it was still 5% higher on the top line than the Street expected. Auto builds should improve significantly in the quarter, and NXP should also benefit from growth in the UWB business on some initial shipments.

NXP management is taking an interesting approach to the downturn and recovery relative to TI. While TI has chosen to maintain high levels of utilization (at least relative to current demand) and build inventory, NXP has gone the other way – shutting down production and actually withholding some shipments from the channel. NXP’s approach is the conventional, more conservative, one, and TI is banking on low obsolescence risk and the opportunity to gain share in the recovery by having product on hand.

I don’t want to push the comparisons as they are different companies with different product offerings, but NXP should be in a position to see a significant margin improvement as demand reaccelerates later this year and into 2021. One question I have, and this applies almost across the board, is how well these companies can manage the reacceleration in costs that will almost surely accompany the recovery – many chip companies have done a good job of quickly cutting costs in response to the sharp decline in demand, but spending will surely have to reaccelerate to support the businesses in a recovery.

As far as the recovery goes, I’m not that concerned with NXP. Clearly the company has ample competition (Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF), Microchip (MCHP), STMicro, TI, and many others), but chip content is set to expand significantly in the auto market, and NXP has an attractive set of assets/capabilities, including strong assets in MCUs, connectivity, and security. NXP also has those other previously-mentioned secular growth opportunities like 5G, IoT, and UWB, the latter possibly being worth close to $1B in addressable revenue.

The Outlook

Not much really changes in my model at this point on a long-term basis; I’m still looking for NXP to generate long-term revenue growth around 5%, with adjusted FCF margins growing into the high 20%s and pushing the FCF growth rate into the double-digits. The bigger change is on the short term, where better margins and my expectation of a stronger margin ramp boost my near-term gross margin and operating margin assumptions, driving a slightly better forward multiple (4.75x forward revenue).

The Bottom Line

I think it’s worth looking at valuation in both an absolute and relative sense. In absolute terms, I still can’t say that NXPI shares are a great bargain, though I do think the company has a good growth outlook over the next three-to-five and 10 years. Relative to what I see as an expensive sector, I’m actually more positive on NXPI shares now – if you have to own a stock in what looks to me like an overheated sector, this is one worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.