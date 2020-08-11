We maintain our bullish outlook for SGOL over the long run.

We review the latest estimates about supply/demand for Q2 from the World Gold Council.

We expect SGOL to move still higher in August but we would turn more conservative in September, due to the negative seasonality and the Fed’s meeting.

The appreciation in gold prices has been substantial since the start of the summer, raising some questions regarding the sustainability of the gold price rally.

SGOL has nearly reached our monthly bullish target of $20 per share last week.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares (SGOL).

While we think that the move in SGOL has been justified considering the slump in long-term US real rates, we contend that the 30-year US TIPS yield is at an all-time low, and therefore, the risk-reward for being long gold at the current price level in the short term is not as good as it was earlier this year.

Source: FRED, Orchid Research

While weakness in SGOL cannot be ruled out in the short term, we would be tempted to lock in some profit next month when the seasonality turns unfriendly.

We think that the Fed will maintain its easy policy for a long period of time and that its forward guidance tied to inflation (which should be announced in September) is expected to pressure the dollar and US real rates lower for longer.

Against this backdrop, we remain long-term SGOL bulls.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SGOL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of gold prices, Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares is, in our view, a great long-term investment vehicle, with a small expense ratio of 0.17%.

The average spread over the past 2 months is at 0.07%, suggesting that the ETF is also well-suited from investors with a short-term horizon.

Further, the legal structure of the Fund prevents trustees from lending the precious metal held in the Fund.

The Fund physically holds gold bars in vaults based in London (UK) and Zurich (Switzerland) custodied by J.P. Morgan.

SGOL’s assets total $1.75 billion.

Importantly, SGOL, which was launched in September 2009, tracks closely its benchmark - the London PM fix for gold, as the chart below shows.

Source: SGOL

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community left its net long position in COMEX gold little changed in the week to August 4, according to the CFTC. Over the corresponding period, the COMEX gold spot price rallied by 3.6%.

The speculative community has not really participated in the significant rally in gold prices this year (+35% YTD), considering that net long speculative positions in COMEX gold have tumbled by the equivalent of 277 tonnes (7% of annual consumption) so far this year.

This suggests to us that the rally in gold prices will continue because there is still plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side of the futures market.

Implications for SGOL: Although gold’s spec positioning is not light, there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying in favour of gold (provided that the macro backdrop remains sweet for gold). This is, therefore bullish for the COMEX gold spot price and thus SGOL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors added 35 tonnes of gold to their holdings in the week to August 7, according to our estimates. This was the 9th straight week of net inflows.

Despite stable equity markets, demand for safe-havens grows at a fast pace. We think that demand for gold is driven by the massive decline in US real rates, reducing the opportunity cost for owning gold. In fact, the opportunity cost has now turned negative because US real rates are in negative territory. Demand for gold is also exacerbated by macro, momentum-based, and retail traders.

Implications for SGOL: The substantial increase in investment demand for gold (via ETFs) has been very bullish for the COMEX gold spot price and thus SGOL. We could see some profit-taking in case of a sharp rebound in US real rates.

WGC’s demand trends

The World Gold Council (WGC) published on July 30 its latest estimates for gold demand/supply for Q2.

Source: WGC, Orchid Research

Mine production contracted by 10% YoY, recycled gold dropped by 8% YoY, resulting in a decline of 76 tonnes or 15% YoY in total supply.

Total gold demand contracted by 15%, as the massive increase in ETF demand (+391 tonnes YoY) was more than offset by the contractions in fabrication (-353 tonnes YoY), bar and coins (-108 tonnes YoY) and central banks (-39 tonnes YoY).

The WGC estimates that the global gold market was in a surplus of 72.4 tonnes in Q2, compared to a deficit of 38.5 tonnes from a year ago.

Implications for SGOL: From a purely fundamental viewpoint, we could argue that the increase in gold prices and thus SGOL is not fundamentally justified considering the surplus in the market. However, we believe that there has been significant OTC buying, which is not reported and therefore, flawed the real supply-demand picture.

Closing thoughts

While we contend that the appreciation in SGOL may not be sustainable in the long run, we think there is still some potential of price appreciation until the end of the month.

We would turn a little bit more conservative in September, due to 1) the negative price seasonality and 2) the Fed’s meeting (which could create some volatility).

We are bullish on SGOL over the long term, expecting increasing investment demand for gold in the current macro environment in which the Fed needs to keep its policy easy for a long period of time due to tremendous uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.

