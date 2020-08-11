ConocoPhillips (COP) lost nearly $1 billion and burned cash flows in the second quarter but its outlook is looking better, thanks to the improvement in oil prices. The commodity's rise to $40 per barrel combined with the recovery in production should help push ConocoPhillips' earnings and cash flows higher in the future.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap

ConocoPhillips has recently reported bleak second-quarter results as its profits and cash flows came under pressure after oil prices plunged to historic lows during the three months ended June. The poor performance, however, was widely anticipated. A month ago, I wrote that the weakness in oil prices and low production might push ConocoPhillips' earnings into the red and it could also burn cash flows. A few weeks later, the company reported an adjusted loss of $994 million for the second quarter, down from a profit of $486 million in the first quarter. ConocoPhillips' earnings fell as the company realized crude oil prices of just $25 per barrel for Q2-2020, down from almost $49 in Q1-2020. Its total production also fell by 24% from 1.29 million BOE per day in Q1-2020 to 981,000 BOE per day in Q2-2020 after the company voluntarily curtailed 225,000 BOE per day of output and reduced drilling activity in response to the weakness in oil prices. Its total production, after adjusting for asset sales, fell by 22% from Q1-2020 to 957,000 BOE per day.

ConocoPhillips has a good track record of generating free cash flows but it doesn't hedge its oil production which leaves its cash flows fully exposed to oil price weakness. As the prices of both WTI and Brent oil plunged to under $30 per barrel in the second quarter, the company's cash flows came under pressure. Its cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital, plunged by 58% from the first quarter to $676 million in the second quarter. The cash flows couldn't cover the capital expenditures of $876 million. As a result, the company ended the period with negative free cash flows of $200 million ($676Mn-$876Mn). Including $455 million spent on dividends, the cash flow deficit clocks in at $655 million. The company also collected $764 million of proceeds related to the sale of Australia-West assets which helped fund the cash-flow deficit.

Looking Ahead

The good thing, however, is that ConocoPhillips' outlook is now looking better due to the improvement in the oil price environment. Although a full recovery will likely be long and arduous, the oil producer may be past the worst of the downturn and its earnings should improve in the coming quarters. That's because oil prices have moved in a positive direction, with Brent crude hovering in the $40s a barrel range since early-June ($42/bbl at the time of this writing), substantially above the second-quarter average of $29.20. If the oil price stays firm, then ConocoPhillips will realize higher commodity prices than the third quarter. This will drive earnings growth.

Additionally, since ConocoPhillips is un-hedged, it can capitalize fully on the oil price rally. The company's cash flow from operations will also surge after it sells its crude at a much higher price in Q3-2020 from Q2-2020. Its capital expenditure, on the other hand, will likely decline by 30% in the second half of the year as compared to the first half. ConocoPhillips spent $2.525 billion as capital expenditures in H1-2020, equivalent to 59% of its annual budget of $4.3 billion. This implies that the expenditures will fall to $1.775 billion in H2-2020. In my opinion, the oil-price driven increase in cash flow from operations combined with the decrease in capital expenditures could allow the company to generate free cash flows in H2-2020, particularly in Q4-2020 when ConocoPhillips would have brought nearly all of its curtailed production back online and Brent oil could average $45 per barrel, as indicated by the CME futures.

ConocoPhillips hasn't released any production guidance for the rest of the year but the company said it is gradually restoring curtailed production. As a reminder, ConocoPhillips curtailed 225,000 BOE per day (64% from Lower-48 region, 18% from Alaska, 13% from Surmont, Canada) in the second quarter as it was unwilling to sell its crude at low prices. The company is prepared to forego cash flows in the short-term for potentially more attractive future cash flows. And now, it can capture better cash flows as oil climbs to more than $40 a barrel. ConocoPhillips has restored a large chunk of production, including all of the output from Canada. Curtailments are expected to average 115,000 BOEpd in Q3-2020, about 50% lower than the second quarter. It will gradually restore all of the Lower-48 production, which includes its shale oil output, by the end of Q3-2020. The restoration work in Canada will be slower due to the ongoing maintenance work. But I think by September, the company would have restored a vast majority of its curtailed volumes.

The restoration will have a positive impact on ConocoPhillips' production, although it will get partly offset by the maintenance work which will hurt the company's output by 20,000 BOEpd. Its total production, after adjusting for asset sales, should still climb in the coming quarters from 957,000 BOEpd produced in Q2-2020. I expect the company to produce more than a million BOE per day in the final quarter of this year after it restores nearly all of its production. This ramp-up of production from Q2-2020 should also have a positive impact on the company's earnings and cash flows.

ConocoPhillips, however, will likely continue to exercise caution and won't increase spending or drilling activity in the current oil price environment. Although commodity prices have improved substantially since the second quarter, oil continues to face major headwinds, including the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which might hurt oil demand. Besides, OPEC+ is also getting ready to test the market by increasing supplies from this month. In this backdrop, I expect ConocoPhillips to bring the 2,000 wells it shut-in during the worst part of the downturn back online, primarily in the Lower-48 region. But I don't expect it to start deploying additional rigs or growing production. Instead, if oil holds its ground in the $40s a barrel range, the company will work on establishing a baseline activity for its global operations and work towards stabilizing production at around a million BOE per day.

What I particularly like about ConocoPhillips is that it is in great financial health. The company carries $14.87 billion of debt which translates into a decent debt-to-equity ratio of 47%, below the large-cap peer median of more than 50%. Moreover, ConocoPhillips ended the second quarter with robust liquidity of around $13 billion, including cash reserves and short term investments of nearly $7 billion. This puts the company in a good position to withstand the downturn for an extended period.

Moreover, the strong balance sheet also allows ConocoPhillips to take advantage of the tough business environment by making bolt-on acquisitions at good prices. It recently expanded its footprint in Canada's liquid-rich Montney play by acquiring 140,000 net acres from Kelt Exploration for $405 million. In my view, this was a low-development-risk acquisition that will allow ConocoPhillips to double its position at the core of the Montney play, which features a low all-in cost of supply of around $35 per barrel (NYSE:WTI), to nearly 300,000 acres. I think ConocoPhillips might use its financial muscle to make similar bolt-on acquisitions in the future.

ConocoPhillips stock has fallen by 10% in the last three months and is trading 9.2x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, above large-cap peer median of 7.9x and the company's historical (5-year) average of 8.1x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In my opinion, ConocoPhillips is a great leveraged play on oil recovery and can also withstand potential weakness in commodity prices. Its shares will likely move higher if oil prices rise but the stock isn't cheap and value hunters should wait for a dip before buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.