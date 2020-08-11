As I write, First Internet Bancorp (INBK) has just broken above its down-cycle trend-line on high volume. Although a potential bearish triangle was in play over the past while, this now seems to have been negated by the latest development with respect to the breakout. As the daily chart also shows below, the RSI momentum indicator also has been illustrating a bullish divergence. Suffice it to say, it will be interesting to see if this breakout can last at least until the recent June highs of almost $19 a share.

Although shares are still trading close to their March lows, our job is to ascertain whether this internet bank may have significant upside at present levels. One thing for sure is that many screens we run (where we look for dividend paying stocks with strong balance sheets and cheap valuations), churn out financial firms as the most predominant result. Whether they be insurance firms, asset managers or regional banks, many financial stocks are trading well below their historic 5-year average valuations.

With respect to INBK, the bank is just off the back of its second quarter earnings numbers where the bank beat consensus ($0.33) by $0.07 to come in at $0.40 per share. The second quarter was the sixth consecutive quarter where management reported an earnings beat. The bottom-line beats though have not convinced the market at all as the share-price remains down more than 46% over the past six months.

Although net interest margin subsided in the second quarter due to the rate cuts by the FED last March, INBK did see strong activity in the consumer mortgage industry particularly in refinancing as customers continued to shop around for the best deals. In the SBA business, INBK seems to be nimbler than some of its larger competitors as the bank continues to gain share in this space. In fact, because of the growth in this segment of First Internet's business, the bank has invested in more staff in an attempt to increase the number of originations in this segment.

As states have begun to open up in recent months, customers on mass have resumed paying their loans. 22% of the total portfolio back in May was on deferral but this came down to 13% by mid-July. There is no way to know whether this trend will continue as we head into the fall. If states for example are going to experience another wave of the corona-virus, then we would most likely see another strong increase in deferrals as customers would look to protect their cash-flow positions.

To be able to withstand another “shock” to the business, strong profitability is essential. At present, INBK's net income margin comes in at 31.07% which is well ahead of the 20% we see as the average number in this industry. The pandemic has definitely accelerated the shift to branchless banking – something which First Internet Bancorp does not have to worry about.

We touched on valuation above. Probably the most attractive valuation metric at present is the bank's book multiple which currently comes in at 0.47. Deposits may have risen at the bank pretty aggressively in the second quarter but shareholder equity was still able to eek out a gain sequentially to come in at $307.7 million. Suffice it to say, INBK certainly has some bullish trends in its financials at present which should keep the firm in good stead if more headwinds are to come.

These types of trends plus the fact the shares are still trading very close to those March lows demonstrates to us that we have a very attractive risk/reward setup here. The digital model of INBK definitely favoured the bank over the past few months and management would have learned an awful lot with respect to keeping operations moving and customers served. Let´s see how the third quarter fares out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INBK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.