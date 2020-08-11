Cotton is a member of the soft commodities sector of the raw materials asset class. I last wrote about cotton on Seeking Alpha on May 9, when the price of the fluffy fiber was trading around the 57-58 cents per pound level on the December futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange. December futures fell to a low of 50.18 cents on April 2. The continuous contract low was at 48.35 cents, the lowest price in over a decade since 2009.

Meanwhile, the cotton market staged an impressive recovery as the price recently traded to a high of just over 65 cents per pound last week. However, last Friday, cotton suffered a significant correction that threatens the bullish trading pattern since the early April low. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) tracks the price of cotton futures on ICE.

Higher lows and higher highs in cotton futures since early April

On April 2, the price of nearby cotton futures on ICE fell to an eleven-year low at 48.35 cents per pound. The spread of coronavirus around the world caused risk-off conditions to hit markets across all asset classes, and cotton was no exception.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights the ascent of cotton since early April. The pattern of higher lows and higher highs took the price of the fiber to a peak of 64.94 cents per pound in early July, a recovery of 34.3%. The nearby December contract reached its most recent peak at 65.05 on August 6.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings on August 10. The total number of open long and short positions in the cotton futures market remains well below the 2020 high at 267,548 contracts on February 3. On that day, December cotton futures settled at 67.78 cents per pound. The open interest metric fell to a low of 158,929 contracts on June 26 and recovered to 192,208 contracts at the end of last week. The rise in open interest since late June and the increasing price is a technical validation of the bullish price action in the cotton futures market. Weekly historical volatility at the 24.3% level is a bit under the midpoint for 2020. Cotton futures had established a bullish trading pattern, until they hit a speed bump on Friday, August 7.

August 7 was an ugly day in the cotton market

After trading to a high of 65.05 cents per pound on the active month December futures contract, cotton posted a significant decline on Friday, August 7.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, cotton fell to a low of 62.15 cents per pound from over 65 cents at the end of last week. On August 7, the daily volume of 40,433 contracts was the highest since June 11. A decline in price on high volume tends to be a bearish sign for a futures market. On Monday, August 10, December cotton was trading at around 63 cents per pound after making a marginally lower low at 62.01 cents.

While the price of cotton corrected lower, it remained above its first technical support level at 59.51 cents, the July 24 low.

The USDA will report on cotton in the August WASDE this week

The next significant event for the cotton futures market, and many other agricultural commodities, comes on Wednesday, August 12, when the US Department of Agriculture releases its August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.

In the July report, the USDA told the cotton market that production, exports, and stockpiles fell compared to the June WASDE. Global inventories also declined and were 1.9 million bales lower because of a 2.5-million-bale reduction in worldwide output. The USDA pointed out that consumption in 2020/2021 was projected to fall by 115,000 bales. At 114.3 million bales, the USDA expected consumers to increase buying by 11.7% from last year’s recession-reduced level.

In August 2019, cotton traded in a range from 56.19 to 64.02 cents per pound. At just under the 63 cents level on August 10, the cotton price is near the top end of last year’s trading range during August.

The levels to watch to keep the bullish trend intact

On the weekly chart, the first critical level of support on the downside stands at 59.51 cents, the July 24 low on the December futures contract. Last week’s high at 65.05 is the short-term technical resistance level. A move below 59.50 cents would threaten the bullish trading pattern over the past four months.

Source: CQG

The long-term monthly chart shows that technical support for the cotton market is at the early April low of 48.35 cents. Resistance is at the 2020 high of 71.96 cents, the January peak. At the 63 cents per pound level on August 10, cotton remained above the midpoint of this year’s trading range. The quarterly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings.

The record level of central bank and government stimulus and a falling dollar is a bullish cocktail for commodities prices. Record low interest rates lower the cost of carrying inventories. Commodity prices tend to rise when the dollar falls. However, the demand side of the fundamental equation is the most significant issue facing the cotton market. The demand for garments and other products that require cotton will dictate the path of least resistance for the price of the soft commodity. An end to the global pandemic over the coming months could ignite the cotton market if there is a vaccine or effective therapies that reduce hospitalizations and fatalities. I believe that the price action that followed the global financial crisis in 2008 is a model for many commodity prices in 2020. In 2008, cotton fell to a low of 36.70 cents. The decline in production during the risk-off period took the price to a record high of $2.27 per pound in 2011.

BAL is the cotton ETN product

I believe that cotton will hold above the 59.50 cents per pound level. Price dips, as we witnessed on August 7, are likely buying opportunities for the fluffy fiber futures. The most direct route for a risk position in the cotton market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. Market participants looking for exposure to cotton without venturing into the futures arena can turn to the iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL). The fund summary for BAL states:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BAL has net assets of $9 million, trades just over 2,000 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. Cotton rallied from 59.51 in late July to a high of 65.05 cents per pound on August 6, a rise of 9.3%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BAL rose from $35.31 to $38.50 per share or 9.0%. BAL does an excellent job tracking the price of cotton futures.

I continue to believe that the bullish trend in cotton will remain intact. Buying cotton futures or the BAL ETN product on dips could be the optimal approach over the coming weeks and months. The price action on August 7 was a warning sign for the cotton market. The August 12 WASDE report could cause more volatility this week. However, if the price remains north of 59.50 cents, higher highs could be on the horizon for the cotton price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.