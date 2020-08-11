My Portfolio's Extraordinary Risk-Adjusted Returns

Getting Started Early With Investing Pays

I have been investing money for about ~60% of my life. I am currently 15 years old, and I plan to continue for many more years to come. Last year, I started writing articles on SeekingAlpha for people my age to introduce the idea of how investing can help you achieve early financial freedom. My motivation for doing so? Because I'm worried about the sorts of challenges people my age might face in the future. For example, I fear that unpayable student loans will become an even larger problem than they are now. I worry about how people my age will struggle to find stable or well-paying jobs in the future, and what will happen to their finances if they don't. I do not believe that anybody should be condemned to a life of working as hard as they can just to outrun their debts, chasing them relentlessly for most of their lives. I believe that investing is a way out.

My main message to anyone my age is that the earlier you start planning your finances, the better off you will be. If you do nothing but collect and reinvest dividends, your portfolio income will grow exponentially (which means the longer it grows, the better).

My second message is that you shouldn't be deterred from investing because you think it's complicated. Investing doesn't need to be complicated. In my case, I spend some time picking out a handful of companies with products and services that I'm familiar with. Then, I check my portfolio once every couple of months and reinvest my dividends into more shares of those companies. I don't micromanage or try to guess what the stock prices will do in the future. I don't try to outguess traders or fund managers. I just let the companies I own do the work for me and I try not to get in my own way.

My Portfolio Performance Since November

I launched a model portfolio in my first article in November of 2019 to demonstrate my investment strategy in real-time. At the time, I had no idea how the portfolio would perform in the future... but I didn't need to. My model portfolio is a small circle of companies that I consider to have good investment potential based on the types of products and services they offer. Many people my age have probably heard of the companies in my model portfolio or could understand them. I actually do own all of the stocks listed in my model portfolio (in addition to a number of other companies and index funds).

Since November of 2019, my model portfolio has outperformed the overall stock market by approximately 20%. Today I'd like to introduce the concept that performance itself isn't the only relevant aspect of a portfolio. But first a word on what I didn't do in order to generate that performance. Did I read lots of news about these companies since November? No. Did I drastically change the portfolio? No. I made one mistake, however; selling my shares of Disney (DIS). I did so because Disneyworld was closed and wasn't generating any profits at the time. I was worried about a dividend cut. Now I wish I had just held onto the stock. Did I stare at my portfolio every day? No. That is my point! I mostly stayed out of my own way. Anyone can do the same thing.

Was I lucky? Absolutely. I had no idea in November that a global pandemic was right around the corner, but I didn't need to know that. All I needed was a reasonable amount of faith that the companies I invested in could keep generating profits in any situation. I put my faith in monopoly-like companies such as water utilities because of the constant demand for their product. I put my faith in companies like Apple (AAPL) and Coca Cola (KO) because they have loyal customers and because I trust those companies to keep innovating and producing high-quality products. You can't control luck, but you can put yourself in a position to become lucky?

Here is a snapshot of my model portfolio and its performance compared to the broader stock market.

(Source: José Trias. Data Source: Yahoo Finance)

(Source: José Trias. Data Source: DividendChannel.com)

Returns Are Only Half The Story

The model portfolio's total capital grew from $12,277 in November to $16,321 today, but you can see from the chart from PortfolioVisualizer.com, below, that there was a massive bump in the road when COVID-19 shut down the global economy. This is a perfect opportunity to talk about "risk-adjusted" returns.

(Source: José Trias. Data Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com)

The top right-hand corner of the chart has a heading that reads "max drawdown". The max drawdown is the largest amount that my portfolio has lost at any given time since November 2019. The chart from PortfolioVisualizer.com shows that the largest monthly drawdown since then was 18.41%. By comparison, we see that the largest monthly drawdown for the overall stock market is 19.63%. My model portfolio showed less risk than the overall stock market because it lost ~1.2% less money when the global economy and the entire financial marketplace simultaneously collapsed. At the same time, my portfolio returns were roughly 28% compared to the overall market's 8.12% return over the same period. What this shows is exactly what I want to see when I invest money; the same or higher returns for as much or less risk than the overall market.

The likely reason why my portfolio outperformed is that a large percentage of my portfolio consists of Apple stock which has performed extraordinarily well since last November.

(Source: José Trias. Data Source: DividendChannel.com)

I did not gaze into a crystal ball or travel through time to see that Apple stock would perform so well. However, I did have the idea that the demand for Apple products had no reason to drop. In my case, I was distance learning at my school and using Apple products more than ever before. I can't predict stock prices, but I can predict how useful a product is.

To conclude, what worked well for me was investing in companies with products that people use in all kinds of circumstances, global pandemic or not. The next key ingredient was for me to be a passive, long-term investor, to avoid trading and to stay out of my own way.

Where Am I Looking To Reinvest Dividends Next?

When I receive my next dividend payments, I plan to invest them into more shares of steady and reliable businesses such as (AAPL) and (KO). At the moment, I am leaning more towards buying more shares of (KO) because I believe the company's products will continue to sell well into the foreseeable future. For example, when restaurant sales for Coke fell earlier this year, at-home sales rose to partially offset the loss. It looks like no matter what happens in the global economy, people always try to find a way to drink Coke. And I always try to find a way to invest in products that people are thirsty for.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and nothing in this article is investment advice. I am long every position in the attached chart.